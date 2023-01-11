Boujee Southerner
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
706 Grayson Highway Ste. 300B, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in LAWRENCEVILLE
La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurant
More near LAWRENCEVILLE