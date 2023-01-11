Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boujee Southerner

706 Grayson Highway Ste. 300B

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

Sauce

Buffalo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Zesty Asian Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chiili Sauce (wing sauce)

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Cinnamon Sugar

$0.50

Grape Jelly

$0.50

Strawberry Jelly

$0.50

Apple Grape Jelly

$0.50

Selfie Tour

Selfie Tour

$10.00

Rentals

Pop Up Shop 2 Hour Rental

$25.00

Main

Vegan BaKon Cheese Burger

$18.00

Boujee Chick

$18.00

Chickless Chicken Pita (Copy)

$17.00

Deep fried Vegan Chicken Sandwich tossed in buffalo sauce pickles and Vegan ranch and lettuce and tomatoes

Mocktails

Lemon mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Lemon ginger

$10.00

G' N tonic

$10.00

Pear tumeric

$10.00

Guava rose

$10.00

Mango gold

$10.00

Sides

Collard greens

$6.00

Black eyed peas

$6.00

Cajun Mac n cheese

$6.00

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

House peach tea

$3.00

House watermelon tea

$3.00

Bottled water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
706 Grayson Highway Ste. 300B, LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046

