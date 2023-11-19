Restaurant info

Peruvian food has been one of the top three cuisines in the world for eight consecutive years, not only for its colorful and unique seasonings, but also for its fusion with other cultures. We are proud to say Sabor Inka was born back in 2010 thanks to the strong, extraordinary, passionate, and blessed hands of Dominga Lopez aka “Mama Chumi” a mother of 12 who in life dedicated herself to bringing together those around her, without using a word, but with her gift of making authentic Peruvian food. This blessing is now inherited by her daughter & granddaughter who work to keep Sabor Inka alive. In memory of the invaluable legacy of Chumi and her cuisine, we gratefully and proudly present to you our menu, a tradition of 500 years of fusion.

