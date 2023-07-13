frituras

Alcapurrias

$4.00

ground green banana seasoned, with ground beef inside

Bacalaitos

$4.00

flour dough seasoned with spices, have pieces of cod fish

Rellenos De Papa

$3.00

mashed potato seasoning stuffed with ground beef

Empanadillas De Pizza

$2.00

empanada with mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Pastelillos De Carne

$4.00

Taquitos De Pollo

$4.00

Arroz blanco y pollo guisado

$15.00Out of stock

Mofongo

Mofongo con Camarones Al Ajillo*

$20.00

Mofongo con Carne Frita

$16.00

Mofongo con Pechuga a La Plancha

$16.00

Mofongo con Pechuga Al Ajillo*

$18.00

Mofongo con Pollo Frito

$16.00

Pechuga en salsa criolla

$20.00

Mofongo vegetariano

$14.00Out of stock

Mofongo Pechuga encebollada

$16.00

Mofongo camarones en Salsa Criolla

$23.00

Mofongo Side

$8.00

arroz gandules p.plancha

$16.00Out of stock

Tostones

Tostones al Ajillo

$10.00

Tostones Camarones en Salsa Criolla

$23.00Out of stock

Tostones con Camarones Al Ajillo*

$20.00

Tostones con Pechuga Al Ajillo*

$18.00Out of stock

Tostones con Pollo Frito*

$16.00

Tostones con Carne Frita*

$16.00

Tostones con Chuletas

$15.00Out of stock

Tostones con Pechuga a La Plancha*

$16.00Out of stock

Tostones pechuga en Salsa Criolla

$20.00Out of stock

Tostones Pechuga encebollada

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

Side de Tostones

$4.00

Side de Arroz

$5.00

Side de Papas Fritas

$4.00

Side de Mofongo

$8.00

Caldo De Pollo

$8.00

Side de Maduritos

$5.00Out of stock

side arroz con gandules

$5.00

side arroz blanco

$5.00

arroz junto con habichuelas

10 camarones pa picar

$12.00

Postres

Flan De Queso

$5.00

cream cheese custard

Flan De Vainilla

$5.00
Pastelillos De Guava

$3.00Out of stock
Quesitos

$3.00Out of stock

baked pastry dough with cream cheese

Tres Leches

$7.00

vanilla cake with 3 different milks covered with whipped cream.

Bebidas

Jugo De Parcha

$4.00

Fanta China

$2.00

Fanta Uva

$2.00

Fanta Piña

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Agua

$1.00

Malta

$3.00Out of stock

Coco Rico

$2.00

Kolita

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Picadera

Fried chicken, cube of fried pork with onions, plantain chips and littles ball of mofongo

personal

$10.00

Pal Corillo 3

$30.00

Pal Corillo 4

$37.00

Pal Corillo 5

$47.00

para dos personas

$18.00

Pernil

pernil y arroz con galdules

$18.00Out of stock

Arroz frito

arroz frito con pollo frito

$15.00

arroz frito carne frita

$16.00

arroz frito con p. a la plancha

$15.00

arroz frito con camarones al ajillo

$20.00

Plato del dia

arroz con gandules pollo al horno y pastel en hoja

$12.00