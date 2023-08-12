N/A Beverages

bottled water

$2.00

sweet tea

$2.50

unsweet tea

$2.50

half and half tea

$2.50

arnold palmer

$2.50

lemonade

$2.50

shirley temple

$3.50

coke

$2.50

diet coke

$2.50

sprite

$2.50

mr. pibb

$2.50

powerade

$2.50

milk

$2.50

chocolate milk

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

can coke

$2.14

can diet coke

$2.14

can sprite

$2.14

nespresso coffee

$3.50

nespresso coffee decaf

$3.50

nespresso shot

$3.50

gallon sweet tea

$8.00

gallon unsweet tea

$8.00

Bar

Vodka

Titos

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate

$8.00

Van Gogh Double Espresso

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

DBL Titos

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate

$11.00

DBL Van Gogh Double Espresso

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Belvedere

$12.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Beefeater

$8.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Gosling's

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$11.00

DBL Gosling's

$12.00

Tequila

El Jimador

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

DBL El Jimador

$11.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$14.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Four Roses

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jack Honey

$9.00

DBL Four Roses

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$13.00

DBL Woodford Rye

$13.00

DBL Makers Mark

$12.00

DBL Jack Honey

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

DBL Dewars

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Merlet Apricot Brandy

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Merlet Peach Brandy

$9.00

Montenegro Amaro

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Mozart White Chocolate

$9.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Creme de Cacao

$9.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Creme

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$13.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Campari

$12.00

DBL Merlet Apricot Brandy

$12.00

DBL Cointreau

$12.00

DBL Merlet Peach Brandy

$12.00

DBL Montenegro Amaro

$12.00

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$12.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Mozart White Chocolate

$12.00

DBL St. Germain

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$12.00

DBL Lemoncello

$12.00

DBL Creme de Cacao

$12.00

DBL Buffalo Trace Bourbon Creme

$12.00

DBL Carpano Antica

$12.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

build in a beer glass. fill with ice, add 2 oz vodka fill with bloody mary mix, shake bloody mary mix before pouring it to mix up its ingredients pour contents in shaker and shake and return to beer glass. garnish with olive and lime

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

2oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka 1oz cranberry juice 0.5oz fresh lime juice 0.5oz Cointreau Fill shaker with ice, add all ingredients. Shake vigorously. STRAIN INTO MARTINI GLASS garnish with lime wedge

Dirty Martini

$13.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

2oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Fresh Lemon Juice Fill shaker with ice, add all ingredients. Shake vigorously. STRAIN INTO MARTINI GLASS use a sugar rim

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

collins glass full of ice. add 0.5oz vodka 0.5oz gin 0.5oz tequila 0.5oz cointreau 0.5oz rum 0.5oz fresh lemon juice 0.5oz simple syrup fill glass with coke from gun garnish with lemon wedge

Manhattan

$14.00

3oz woodford rye 1oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes orange bitters 2 dashes aromatic bitters Pour ingredients in a shaker. STIR DO NOT SHAKE. Strain into a martini glass. add a dark cherry on a skewer and a orange expression for garnish

Margarita

$9.00

In a rocks glass fill with ice and add 1.5oz tequila 0.5oz cointreau 1.0oz fresh lemon juice 0.75oz fresh lime juice dump contents into a shaker and add 1oz agave syrup(thin like simple syrup) or 1 squirt of agave(thick like honey) shake and strain over fresh ice in rocks glass

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

2oz Vodka 1 full can of Regata squirt of fresh lime juice fill copper mule mug with ice, add all ingredients. garnish with lime wedge and add a stirring straw

Old Fashioned

$13.00

2.5oz woodford reserve bourbon .5oz brown sugar simple syrup 2 dashes orange bitters 2 dashes aromatic bitters pour into a shaker with light ice and stir. strain over a king cube and garnish with an orange expression and a skewer with a dark cherry

Tom Collins

$10.00

2oz bombay sapphire gin 1oz fresh lemon juice 0.5oz simple syrup fill collins glass with ice add ingredients and fill to the top with soda, garnish with a lemon wheel and a dark cherry

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

2oz four roses bourbon 1oz lemon juice 1oz simple syrup fill a shaker with ice, add ingredients and shake and strain over ice in a whiskey glass. garnish with a lemon wheel and a dark cherry

White Russian

$10.00

2oz vodka 1oz khalua 1oz milk pour into a whiskey glass over ice

Espresso Martini

$12.00

2oz Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka 1 shot of espresso 1oz Bailey's Irish Cream Fill shaker with ice, add all ingredients. Shake vigorously. STRAIN INTO MARTINI GLASS

Red Sangria

$10.00

fill glass with ice. Fill halfway with lambrusco squeese and drop lime wedge, lemon wedge and orange wedge and add the following 1.0oz apricot brandy 0.5oz white rum fill remainder with sprite

White Sangria

$10.00

fill glass with ice. Fill halfway with Riesling squeese and drop lime wedge, lemon wedge and orange wedge and add the following 1.0oz Peach brandy 0.5oz white rum fill remainder with sprite

Strawberry Basil Margarita

$12.00

2oz strawberry infused tequila 1oz lemon juice 0.75oz lime juice .5oz agave or 1.0oz agave syrup pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake and pour over fresh ice as shown in the photo

Blackberry Martini

$11.00

2oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka 1oz house blackberry syrup 1oz fresh lemon juice Fill shaker with ice, add all ingredients. Shake vigorously. STRAIN INTO MARTINI GLASS

Boulevardier

$14.00

add a king cube to a whiskey glass add the following ingredients 2oz bulleit rye 1oz montenegro amaro 1oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth add a orange expression

Beers

16 oz tropicalia

$6.00

16 oz bud light

$5.00

16 oz sweetwater 420

$6.00

16 oz michelob ultra

$5.00

22 oz tropicalia

$8.00

22 oz bud light

$8.00

22 oz sweetwater 420

$8.00

22 oz michelob ultra

$8.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Stella Artois

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Red WIne Bottle

BTL Josh Cabernet

$55.00

BTL Ecco Domani Merlot

$27.00

BTL DaVinci Chianti

$32.00

BTL Villa Puccini Toscana

$33.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$32.00

BTL BR Cohn Cabernet

$36.00

BTL Riunite Lambrusco

$20.00

BTL La Crema Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$55.00

White Wine Glass

Butter Chardonnay

$10.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$15.00

Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$12.00

Astoia Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Santa Margherita pinot Grigio

$15.00

Hogue Late Harvest Riesling

$8.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL Butter Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$40.00

BTL Astoia Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Santa Margherita pinot Grigio

$52.00

BTL Hogue Late Harvest Riesling

$27.00

Red Wine Glass

Ecco Domani Merlot

$8.00

DaVinci Chianti

$10.00

Villa Puccini Toscana

$10.00

BR Cohn Cabernet

$12.00

Riunite Lambrusco

$6.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$13.00

Josh Cabernet

$10.00

Food

Appetizers and Sides

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Breaded mozzarella, fried and served marinara dipping sauce

Side of Meatballs

$8.00

All beef meatballs, served in tomato sauce

Side of Sausage

$8.00

Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lemon pepper seasoned calamari, fried and served with marinara dipping sauce

Pasta Fagioli

$7.00

A hearty soup enriched with Cannellini Beans, fresh basil, EVOO, light garlic, and Ditalini Pasta brought to the perfect simmer.

Minestrone Soup

$7.00

A traditional Italian soup laden with potatoes, squash, zucchinni, celery, and carrots

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Creamy tomato basil soup topped with mozzarella and garlic croutons

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Cheese stuffed ravioli lightly breaded and fried, served with our homemade marinara sauce

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Spaghetti with marinara sauce

Side of Rice

$7.00

Steamed rice

Side of 1 meatball and 1 Sausage

$8.00

1 meatball and 1 sausage link served in tomato sauce

Order Rolls

$2.00

3 garlic rolls

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Seasoned Grilled Chicken

Order Dry Rolls

$2.00

3 plain rolls

Dozen Rolls

$6.00

12 garlic rolls

Cheese Rolls

$7.00

4 garlic rolls topped with melted mozzarella and served with marinara dipping sauce

French Fries

$6.00

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$13.00

ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Bambinelli's Special Calzone

$19.00

pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Badabing Calzone

$19.00

ham, salami, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Meatlover's Calzone

$19.00

pepperoni, ham, meatballs, sausage, bacon, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Veggie Calzone

$19.00

green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Hawaiian Calzone

$19.00

ham, pepperoni, pineapple, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

Dessert

Mini Cannoli (2)

$5.00

2 mini crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips

Large Cannoli (2)

$8.00

2 large crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips

Cheesecake

$9.00

A traditional slice of velvety cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Decadent chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate icing

Tiramisu

$10.00

An Italian tradition, this dessert is made with sweetened mascarpone, ladyfingers, and a hint of espresso and brandy

Bread Pudding

$9.00

A creamy dessert laced with cinnamon and white chocolate, served warm and topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Brownie

$5.00

Classic Brownie

Entree

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Penne pasta, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Jumbo raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese served in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Fettucine pasta topped with grilled chicken and alfredo sauce

Chicken Canneloni

$19.00

Ricotta, Parmesan cheese, diced chicken and spinach baked in your choice of sauce topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken parm

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast fried, served in tomato sauceover thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

lightly battered chicken, white wine sauce, capers and mushrooms served over thin spaghetti

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Battered eggplant fried, served in marinara sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Fettucine pasta topped with alfredo sauce

Gnocchi and Broccoli

$18.00

Potato dumplings, and steamed broccoli tossed in alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$16.00

layers of lasagna pasta, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parm

$19.00

Homemade all beef Meatballs, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Pasta Carbonara

$20.00

Fettucine pasta, Proscuitto, mushrooms, parsley and alfredo sauce

Sausage and Peppers

$20.00

Sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti

Sausage Parm

$19.00

Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella

Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp in alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp, onions and crushed pepper tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Sauteed Shrimp, garlic and basil in a white wine sauce served over thin spaghetti

Spaghetti Marinara

$16.00

Thin spaghetti topped with marinara sauce

Spaghetti Meatball

$18.00

Thin Spaghetti topped with all beef meatballs in tomato sauce

Spaghetti Meatsauce

$17.00

Thin spaghetti topped with all beef meatsauce

Spaghetti Sausage

$18.00

Thin Spaghetti topped with italian sausage links in tomato sauce

Chicken Francese

$17.00

extra sauces and dressings

Small cup Marinara

$1.50

4oz

Small cup fra diavolo

$1.50

4oz

small cup alfredo

$1.50

4oz

small cup mixed sauce

$1.50

4oz

small cup garlic butter

$1.50

4oz

Large cup Marinara

$5.00

12oz

Large cup fra diavolo

$5.00

12oz

Large cup alfredo

$5.00

12oz

Large cup mixed sauce

$5.00

12oz

Large cup garlic butter

$5.00

12oz

XLarge cup Marinara

$9.00

16oz

XLarge cup fra diavolo

$9.00

16oz

XLarge cup alfredo

$9.00

16oz

XLarge cup mixed sauce

$9.00

16oz

XLarge cup garlic butter

$9.00

16oz

Small cup Balsamic

$1.50

4oz

Small cup Ranch

$1.50

4oz

Small Cup Caesar

$1.50

4oz

Large cup Balsamic

$5.00

12oz

Large cup Ranch

$5.00

12oz

Large cup Caesar

$5.00

12oz

Xlarge cup balsamic

$9.00

16oz

xlarge cup ranch

$9.00

16oz

xlarge cup caesar

$9.00

16oz

small cup meatsauce

$1.50

Large Meatsauce

$5.00

X Large Meatsauce

$9.00

Gluten Free

GF Shrimp Alfredo

$22.00

Rice, sauteed shrimp and alfredo sauce

GF Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, white wine, garlic and basil

GF Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, onions, garlic, crushed red pepper and marinara sauce

GF Sausage and Peppers

$20.00

rice, sliced italian sausage, peppers, onions, garlic and marinara sauce

GF Chicken Picatta

$21.00

rice, grilled chicken, white wine, capers and mushrooms

GF Shrimp marinara

$22.00

rice, sauteed shrimp, marinara sauce

GF Cheese Pizza

$15.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

GF White Pizza

$20.00

cauliflower crust, ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

GF Bambinelli Special Pizza

$21.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

GF Bada Bing Pizza

$22.00

cauliflower crust, ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

GF Meatlover's Pizza

$22.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

GF Veggie Pizza

$20.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$21.00

cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

GF Half & Half Pizza

Hero Sandwiches

Badabing Hero

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise and parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Parm Hero

$13.00

Breaded chicken placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Eggplant Parm Hero

$13.00

Lightly battered eggplant placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce melted mozzarella

Meatball Parm Hero

$13.00

Homemade meatballs placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sausage Parm Hero

$13.00

Italian sausage placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sausage and Peppers Hero

$13.00

Italian sausage served with sauteed peppers and onions in marinara sauce

Kids

kids Spaghetti Meatball

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 meatball

Kids Pizza

$9.99

kids size pizza with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Kids Spaghetti Sausage

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 sausage

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and marinara sauce

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

kids portion ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$9.99

Kids portion thin spaghetti and meatsauce

Kids Fettucine Alfredo

$9.99

kids portion fettucine pasta and alfredo sauce

Kids Ziti Butter

$9.99

kids portion penne tossed in melted butter

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Small White Pizza

$15.00

ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

Small Bambinelli Special Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

Small Bada Bing Pizza

$17.00

ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

Small Meatlover's Pizza

$17.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Large White Pizza

$22.00

ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese

Large Bambinelli Special Pizza

$25.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage

Large Bada Bing Pizza

$26.00

ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side

Large Meatlover's Pizza

$26.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon

Large Veggie Pizza

$24.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$24.00

pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple

Small Speciality Half & Half Pizza

Large Speciality Half & Half Pizza

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Family Antipasto Salad

$20.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese

Family Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese

Family Caesar Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons

Family House Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives

Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese

Setups, Sides and Accessories

Cup Parm

Cup Red Pepper

Cups and Ice

Cutlery Kit

Foam Plates

Plates for Table

Catering

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Fettucine Alfredo

$13.95

Lasagna

$13.95

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.95

Spaghetti with Meatsauce

$13.95

Entrees

Chicken Alredo

$15.95

Chicken Parm

$15.95

Chicken Picatta

$15.95

Eggplant Parm

$15.95

Meatball Parm

$15.95

Sausage and Peppers

$15.95

Sausage Parm

$15.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.95

Gluten-free

GF Chicken and Broccoli Romano

$18.95

GF Chicken Picatta

$18.95

GF Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

GF Sausage and Peppers

$18.95

GF Shrimp Alfredo

$21.95

GF Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$21.95

GF Shrimp scampi

$21.95

Setup, Sides and Accessories

Salad

Rolls

Meatball

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Broccoli Romano

$4.00

Large Cannoli (1)

$4.00

Brownie

$3.00

Gallon Sweet tea

$8.00

Gallon Un sweet Tea

$8.00

Bottled Water

$2.14

Greek Salad Upgrade

$3.00

Grab and Go Packaging

$4.00

Delivery Info

leave at

There at

Setups

Plates

tongs

Ladels

Spatulas

Spoons

bag of ice

Beverages (3PD)

Beverages

can coke

$2.14

can diet coke

$2.14

can sprite

$2.14

Bottled Water

$2.14