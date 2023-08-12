Bambinelli's Lilburn
4153 Lawrenceville Highway
Lilburn, GA 30047
N/A Beverages
bottled water
sweet tea
unsweet tea
half and half tea
arnold palmer
lemonade
shirley temple
coke
diet coke
sprite
mr. pibb
powerade
milk
chocolate milk
San Pellegrino
can coke
can diet coke
can sprite
nespresso coffee
nespresso coffee decaf
nespresso shot
gallon sweet tea
gallon unsweet tea
Bar
Vodka
Titos
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Peach
Grey Goose
Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate
Van Gogh Double Espresso
Ketel One
Belvedere
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
DBL Titos
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Peach
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Van Gogh Dutch Chocolate
DBL Van Gogh Double Espresso
DBL Ketel One
DBL Belvedere
DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Whiskey/Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Merlet Apricot Brandy
Cointreau
Merlet Peach Brandy
Montenegro Amaro
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Mozart White Chocolate
St. Germain
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Creme de Cacao
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Creme
Carpano Antica
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Merlet Apricot Brandy
DBL Cointreau
DBL Merlet Peach Brandy
DBL Montenegro Amaro
DBL Godiva Chocolate
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Mozart White Chocolate
DBL St. Germain
DBL Kahlua
DBL Lemoncello
DBL Creme de Cacao
DBL Buffalo Trace Bourbon Creme
DBL Carpano Antica
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
build in a beer glass. fill with ice, add 2 oz vodka fill with bloody mary mix, shake bloody mary mix before pouring it to mix up its ingredients pour contents in shaker and shake and return to beer glass. garnish with olive and lime
Cosmopolitan
2oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka 1oz cranberry juice 0.5oz fresh lime juice 0.5oz Cointreau Fill shaker with ice, add all ingredients. Shake vigorously. STRAIN INTO MARTINI GLASS garnish with lime wedge
Dirty Martini
Gimlet
Lemon Drop
2oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka 1oz Simple Syrup 1oz Fresh Lemon Juice Fill shaker with ice, add all ingredients. Shake vigorously. STRAIN INTO MARTINI GLASS use a sugar rim
Long Island Iced Tea
collins glass full of ice. add 0.5oz vodka 0.5oz gin 0.5oz tequila 0.5oz cointreau 0.5oz rum 0.5oz fresh lemon juice 0.5oz simple syrup fill glass with coke from gun garnish with lemon wedge
Manhattan
3oz woodford rye 1oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth 2 dashes orange bitters 2 dashes aromatic bitters Pour ingredients in a shaker. STIR DO NOT SHAKE. Strain into a martini glass. add a dark cherry on a skewer and a orange expression for garnish
Margarita
In a rocks glass fill with ice and add 1.5oz tequila 0.5oz cointreau 1.0oz fresh lemon juice 0.75oz fresh lime juice dump contents into a shaker and add 1oz agave syrup(thin like simple syrup) or 1 squirt of agave(thick like honey) shake and strain over fresh ice in rocks glass
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
2oz Vodka 1 full can of Regata squirt of fresh lime juice fill copper mule mug with ice, add all ingredients. garnish with lime wedge and add a stirring straw
Old Fashioned
2.5oz woodford reserve bourbon .5oz brown sugar simple syrup 2 dashes orange bitters 2 dashes aromatic bitters pour into a shaker with light ice and stir. strain over a king cube and garnish with an orange expression and a skewer with a dark cherry
Tom Collins
2oz bombay sapphire gin 1oz fresh lemon juice 0.5oz simple syrup fill collins glass with ice add ingredients and fill to the top with soda, garnish with a lemon wheel and a dark cherry
Whiskey Sour
2oz four roses bourbon 1oz lemon juice 1oz simple syrup fill a shaker with ice, add ingredients and shake and strain over ice in a whiskey glass. garnish with a lemon wheel and a dark cherry
White Russian
2oz vodka 1oz khalua 1oz milk pour into a whiskey glass over ice
Espresso Martini
2oz Van Gogh Double Espresso Vodka 1 shot of espresso 1oz Bailey's Irish Cream Fill shaker with ice, add all ingredients. Shake vigorously. STRAIN INTO MARTINI GLASS
Red Sangria
fill glass with ice. Fill halfway with lambrusco squeese and drop lime wedge, lemon wedge and orange wedge and add the following 1.0oz apricot brandy 0.5oz white rum fill remainder with sprite
White Sangria
fill glass with ice. Fill halfway with Riesling squeese and drop lime wedge, lemon wedge and orange wedge and add the following 1.0oz Peach brandy 0.5oz white rum fill remainder with sprite
Strawberry Basil Margarita
2oz strawberry infused tequila 1oz lemon juice 0.75oz lime juice .5oz agave or 1.0oz agave syrup pour all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake and pour over fresh ice as shown in the photo
Blackberry Martini
2oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka 1oz house blackberry syrup 1oz fresh lemon juice Fill shaker with ice, add all ingredients. Shake vigorously. STRAIN INTO MARTINI GLASS
Boulevardier
add a king cube to a whiskey glass add the following ingredients 2oz bulleit rye 1oz montenegro amaro 1oz Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth add a orange expression
Beers
Bottled/Canned Beer
Red WIne Bottle
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Red Wine Glass
Food
Appetizers and Sides
Fried Mozzarella
Breaded mozzarella, fried and served marinara dipping sauce
Side of Meatballs
All beef meatballs, served in tomato sauce
Side of Sausage
Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce
Fried Calamari
Lemon pepper seasoned calamari, fried and served with marinara dipping sauce
Pasta Fagioli
A hearty soup enriched with Cannellini Beans, fresh basil, EVOO, light garlic, and Ditalini Pasta brought to the perfect simmer.
Minestrone Soup
A traditional Italian soup laden with potatoes, squash, zucchinni, celery, and carrots
Tomato Soup
Creamy tomato basil soup topped with mozzarella and garlic croutons
Fried Ravioli
Cheese stuffed ravioli lightly breaded and fried, served with our homemade marinara sauce
Side of Broccoli
Steamed Broccoli
Side of Pasta
Spaghetti with marinara sauce
Side of Rice
Steamed rice
Side of 1 meatball and 1 Sausage
1 meatball and 1 sausage link served in tomato sauce
Order Rolls
3 garlic rolls
Side Grilled Chicken
Seasoned Grilled Chicken
Order Dry Rolls
3 plain rolls
Dozen Rolls
12 garlic rolls
Cheese Rolls
4 garlic rolls topped with melted mozzarella and served with marinara dipping sauce
French Fries
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Bambinelli's Special Calzone
pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Badabing Calzone
ham, salami, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Meatlover's Calzone
pepperoni, ham, meatballs, sausage, bacon, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Veggie Calzone
green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes, garlic, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Hawaiian Calzone
ham, pepperoni, pineapple, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
Dessert
Mini Cannoli (2)
2 mini crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips
Large Cannoli (2)
2 large crisp pastry shells filled with sweetened imported cheese topped with chocolate chips
Cheesecake
A traditional slice of velvety cheesecake dusted with powdered sugar
Chocolate Cake
Decadent chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate icing
Tiramisu
An Italian tradition, this dessert is made with sweetened mascarpone, ladyfingers, and a hint of espresso and brandy
Bread Pudding
A creamy dessert laced with cinnamon and white chocolate, served warm and topped with vanilla bean ice cream
Brownie
Classic Brownie
Entree
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Cheese Ravioli
Jumbo raviolis stuffed with ricotta cheese served in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella
Chicken Alfredo
Fettucine pasta topped with grilled chicken and alfredo sauce
Chicken Canneloni
Ricotta, Parmesan cheese, diced chicken and spinach baked in your choice of sauce topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken parm
Breaded chicken breast fried, served in tomato sauceover thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
Chicken Piccata
lightly battered chicken, white wine sauce, capers and mushrooms served over thin spaghetti
Eggplant Parm
Battered eggplant fried, served in marinara sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
Fettucine Alfredo
Fettucine pasta topped with alfredo sauce
Gnocchi and Broccoli
Potato dumplings, and steamed broccoli tossed in alfredo sauce
Lasagna
layers of lasagna pasta, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Meatball Parm
Homemade all beef Meatballs, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
Pasta Carbonara
Fettucine pasta, Proscuitto, mushrooms, parsley and alfredo sauce
Sausage and Peppers
Sliced sausage, sauteed peppers and onions tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti
Sausage Parm
Italian sausage links, served in tomato sauce over thin spaghetti topped with melted mozzarella
Shrimp Alfredo
Sauteed shrimp in alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sauteed shrimp, onions and crushed pepper tossed in marinara sauce and served over thin spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed Shrimp, garlic and basil in a white wine sauce served over thin spaghetti
Spaghetti Marinara
Thin spaghetti topped with marinara sauce
Spaghetti Meatball
Thin Spaghetti topped with all beef meatballs in tomato sauce
Spaghetti Meatsauce
Thin spaghetti topped with all beef meatsauce
Spaghetti Sausage
Thin Spaghetti topped with italian sausage links in tomato sauce
Chicken Francese
extra sauces and dressings
Small cup Marinara
4oz
Small cup fra diavolo
4oz
small cup alfredo
4oz
small cup mixed sauce
4oz
small cup garlic butter
4oz
Large cup Marinara
12oz
Large cup fra diavolo
12oz
Large cup alfredo
12oz
Large cup mixed sauce
12oz
Large cup garlic butter
12oz
XLarge cup Marinara
16oz
XLarge cup fra diavolo
16oz
XLarge cup alfredo
16oz
XLarge cup mixed sauce
16oz
XLarge cup garlic butter
16oz
Small cup Balsamic
4oz
Small cup Ranch
4oz
Small Cup Caesar
4oz
Large cup Balsamic
12oz
Large cup Ranch
12oz
Large cup Caesar
12oz
Xlarge cup balsamic
16oz
xlarge cup ranch
16oz
xlarge cup caesar
16oz
small cup meatsauce
Large Meatsauce
X Large Meatsauce
Gluten Free
GF Shrimp Alfredo
Rice, sauteed shrimp and alfredo sauce
GF Shrimp Scampi
rice, sauteed shrimp, white wine, garlic and basil
GF Shrimp Fra Diavolo
rice, sauteed shrimp, onions, garlic, crushed red pepper and marinara sauce
GF Sausage and Peppers
rice, sliced italian sausage, peppers, onions, garlic and marinara sauce
GF Chicken Picatta
rice, grilled chicken, white wine, capers and mushrooms
GF Shrimp marinara
rice, sauteed shrimp, marinara sauce
GF Cheese Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
GF White Pizza
cauliflower crust, ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
GF Bambinelli Special Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage
GF Bada Bing Pizza
cauliflower crust, ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side
GF Meatlover's Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon
GF Veggie Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic
GF Hawaiian Pizza
cauliflower crust, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple
GF Half & Half Pizza
Hero Sandwiches
Badabing Hero
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayonnaise and parmesan on a toasted hoagie roll.
Chicken Parm Hero
Breaded chicken placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Eggplant Parm Hero
Lightly battered eggplant placed on a hoagie roll with tomato sauce melted mozzarella
Meatball Parm Hero
Homemade meatballs placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Sausage Parm Hero
Italian sausage placed on a toasted hoagie roll with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sausage and Peppers Hero
Italian sausage served with sauteed peppers and onions in marinara sauce
Kids
kids Spaghetti Meatball
Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 meatball
Kids Pizza
kids size pizza with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Kids Spaghetti Sausage
Kids portion thin spaghetti and 1 sausage
Kids Spaghetti Marinara
Kids portion thin spaghetti and marinara sauce
Kids Cheese Ravioli
kids portion ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce
Kids portion thin spaghetti and meatsauce
Kids Fettucine Alfredo
kids portion fettucine pasta and alfredo sauce
Kids Ziti Butter
kids portion penne tossed in melted butter
Pizza
Small Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Small White Pizza
ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
Small Bambinelli Special Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage
Small Bada Bing Pizza
ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side
Small Meatlover's Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon
Small Veggie Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic
Small Hawaiian Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple
Large Cheese Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
Large White Pizza
ricotta cheese, oregano, garlic and mozzarella cheese
Large Bambinelli Special Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and sausage
Large Bada Bing Pizza
ham, salami, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese served with marinara on the side
Large Meatlover's Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham and bacon
Large Veggie Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and garlic
Large Hawaiian Pizza
pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni and pineapple
Small Speciality Half & Half Pizza
Large Speciality Half & Half Pizza
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons
Family Antipasto Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento, salami, ham and provolone cheese
Family Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese
Family Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons
Family House Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, red onions, olives, pepperoncini, pimento and feta cheese
Setups, Sides and Accessories
Catering
Pasta
Entrees
Gluten-free
Setup, Sides and Accessories
Beverages (3PD)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
At Bambinelli’s, we invite you to ignore the ordinary and indulge a little. Treat yourself to one of our mouth-watering creations. From homemade sauces and rolls prepared daily to pizza, pasta, fresh salads, and homemade desserts, we have something for everyone. Pairing genuine hospitality and delicious made-from-scratch Italian, from our family to yours since 1980. We are always looking forward to serving you!
4153 Lawrenceville Highway, Lilburn, GA 30047