Ovations Caribbean Grill - QSR 2208 Riverside Pkwy
2208 Riverside Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Monday Special
All Day Menu
Beverage
Desserts
Banana Bread
A quick bread made from mashed bananas mixed with eggs, flour, sugar, lemon juice, shortening, and baking powder
Bread Pudding
Black Cake
A rich, dark cake containing dried fruits soaked in wine and multiple spices.
Carrot Cake
Our carrot cake is a sweet and moist spice cake, full of shredded carrots and covered in icing.
Gizzada
Gizzada is a pastry in Jamaican cuisine The tart is contained in a small, crisp pastry shell with a pinched crust and filled with a sweet and spiced coconut filling.
Keylime Cake
Key Lime Cake is a sweet and tart light, fluffy, moist cake with a delicious lime cream cheese frosting.
Rock Cake
Rock cake is a small round cake with coconut and raisins Its surface is rough and irregular like a rock.
Sweet Potato Bread
A quick bread made from mashed sweet potatoes mixed with eggs, flour, sugar, lemon juice, shortening, and baking powder
Red Velvet Cake
Entrees
Ackee & Saltfish
Blackened Salmon
Curry Chicken Bone-in
Small chunks of bone in chicken with potatoes simmered in a delicious curry sauce.
Curry Chicken Boneless
Curry Goat
Tender goat meat in stewed curry sauce. Served with rice&peas or white rice.
Curry Vegetables
Jerk Chicken
Chicken marinated in a delightful blend of traditional Jamaican herbs and spices, then grilled outdoors.
Jerk Chicken Family Meal
Jerk Chicken Fried Rice(egg)
Jerk Chicken Fried Rice(no egg)
Jerk Pork(Fri & Sat)
Jerk Ribs
Pork ribs rubbed with a hot wet jerk sauce and cooked to perfection on an outdoor grill.
Jerk Wings
Cut wings rubbed with wet mild jerk seasoning and cooked to perfection on an outdoor grilled.
Oxtails
Small succulent pieces of oxtails cooked with butter beans and special herbs and spices.
Roti Meal - Curry Chicken(Bnls)
Roti Meal - Curry Chicken(Bone-in)
Roti Meal - Curry Goat
Roti Meal - Curry Vegetables
Roti Meal - Shrimp
Stew Chicken Bone-in
Chicken is lightly fried, then slowly simmered down with carrots, onions, tomatoes and Jamaican spices.