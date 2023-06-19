Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ovations Caribbean Grill - QSR 2208 Riverside Pkwy

2208 Riverside Pkwy

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Monday Special

Small Chicken Soup

$5.99+

Large Chicken Soup

$8.99

All Day Menu

Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Coconut Water

$5.99

D&G Soda

$2.65

Fruit Punch-Fountain

$2.99+

Pineapple Ginger-Fountain

$3.75+

Sorrel-Fountain

$3.99+

Ting

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Magnum

$12.50

Baba Roots

$3.50

Desserts

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.99Out of stock

A quick bread made from mashed bananas mixed with eggs, flour, sugar, lemon juice, shortening, and baking powder

Bread Pudding

$3.99Out of stock
Black Cake

Black Cake

$5.99Out of stock

A rich, dark cake containing dried fruits soaked in wine and multiple spices.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Our carrot cake is a sweet and moist spice cake, full of shredded carrots and covered in icing.

Gizzada

$2.25Out of stock

Gizzada is a pastry in Jamaican cuisine The tart is contained in a small, crisp pastry shell with a pinched crust and filled with a sweet and spiced coconut filling.

Keylime Cake

Keylime Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Key Lime Cake is a sweet and tart light, fluffy, moist cake with a delicious lime cream cheese frosting.

Rock Cake

Rock Cake

$1.99Out of stock

Rock cake is a small round cake with coconut and raisins Its surface is rough and irregular like a rock.

Sweet Potato Bread

Sweet Potato Bread

$3.99Out of stock

A quick bread made from mashed sweet potatoes mixed with eggs, flour, sugar, lemon juice, shortening, and baking powder

Red Velvet Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Entrees

Ackee & Saltfish

$14.50

Blackened Salmon

$15.99Out of stock
Curry Chicken Bone-in

Curry Chicken Bone-in

$10.99

Small chunks of bone in chicken with potatoes simmered in a delicious curry sauce.

Curry Chicken Boneless

$12.99
Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$17.99Out of stock

Tender goat meat in stewed curry sauce. Served with rice&peas or white rice.

Curry Vegetables

$12.99
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$13.99

Chicken marinated in a delightful blend of traditional Jamaican herbs and spices, then grilled outdoors.

Jerk Chicken Family Meal

$22.99

Jerk Chicken Fried Rice(egg)

$16.99

Jerk Chicken Fried Rice(no egg)

$15.99

Jerk Pork(Fri & Sat)

$14.99
Jerk Ribs

Jerk Ribs

$14.50

Pork ribs rubbed with a hot wet jerk sauce and cooked to perfection on an outdoor grill.

Jerk Wings

$13.99

Cut wings rubbed with wet mild jerk seasoning and cooked to perfection on an outdoor grilled.

Oxtails

Oxtails

$22.50

Small succulent pieces of oxtails cooked with butter beans and special herbs and spices.

Roti Meal - Curry Chicken(Bnls)

$13.99

Roti Meal - Curry Chicken(Bone-in)

$12.99

Roti Meal - Curry Goat

$16.99

Roti Meal - Curry Vegetables

$12.99

Roti Meal - Shrimp

$16.99
Stew Chicken Bone-in

Stew Chicken Bone-in

$10.99

Chicken is lightly fried, then slowly simmered down with carrots, onions, tomatoes and Jamaican spices.

Stew Chicken Boneless

$12.99

Vege Plate

$9.99

Red Snapper(Brown Stew)

Red Snapper(Escoveitch)

Seafood Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$15.99

Curry Shrimp

$15.99

Curry Shrimp Roti

$16.99

Snapper - Brown Stew

$14.99+

Snapper - Escoveitch

$14.99+

Jerk Shrimp

$15.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.99

Shrimp Fried Rice(w/eggs)

$16.99

Sides

1 extra plantain

$0.50

Ackee & Saltfish

$10.99

Boiled Dumplins

$1.10

Bun

$7.99

Bun&Cheese(round)

$3.75

Bun(round)

$2.75

Cabbage

$5.00+

Calaloo

$7.99+

Calaloo & Saltfish

$8.99

Cocoa Bread

$2.25

Cocobread&Cheese

$3.25

Curry Chicken(bnls)

$10.99+

Curry Chicken(bone)

$8.99+

Fried Chicken Pieces

$1.75

Fried Dumplins

$1.25

Goat

$12.99+

Jerk Chicken

$7.50+

Jerk Pork

$8.99+

Jerk Ribs

$8.99+

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Jerk Wings

$1.50+

Mac n Cheese(jerk chx)

$4.99+Out of stock

Mac n Cheese(oxtail)

$5.50+

Mac n Cheese(regular)

$3.75+

Oxtail Fried Rice

$8.99+Out of stock

Oxtails

$13.99+

Patty - Beef

$2.99

Patty - Cheese & Beef

$3.10

Patty - Curry Chicken

$2.99

Patty - Jerk Chicken

$2.99Out of stock

Patty - Shrimp

$3.10

Patty - Vegetable

$3.05

Plantains

$2.99+

Rasta Pasta

$6.99+

Rice & Peas

$6.00+

Roti Skin

$3.50

Saltfish

$8.99

Stew Chicken(bnls)

$10.99+

Stew Chicken(bone)

$8.99+

White Rice

$5.00+

Soups

Small Chicken Soup

$5.99+

Red Peas w/ Smoked Turkey

$7.99+

Cowfoot

$7.99+

Goat

$7.99+

Red Peas w/ Pig Tail

$7.99+

Fish Soup

$8.50+

Combination Meals

Curry & Stew chicken - bonein

$12.99

Curry & Stew chicken - boneless

$13.99

Goat & chicken(bone)

$22.99

Goat & chicken(bnls)

$23.99

Goat & Oxtails

$28.99

Jerk Chicken & Oxtail

$25.99

Oxtail & Pork

$26.99

Oxtail & Chicken(bone)

$23.99

Oxtail & Chicken(bnls)

$24.99

Jerk Chicken & Jerk Ribs

$24.99

Jerk Chicken & Jerk Pork

$24.99

Extras

Extra Oxtail Gravy(side)

$1.25

Fried Rice-(Instead of Rice&Peas)

$2.50

Boiled Food -(Instead of Rice&Peas)

$2.00

Extra Plates/Cups

$0.50

Oxtail Mac n Cheese-(Instead of Rice)

$5.00

Oxtail Mac n Cheese-(Instead of cabbage)

$3.00

Regular Mac n Cheese-(Instead of Rice)

$3.00

Regular Mac n Cheese-(Instead of cabbage)

$2.00

2 Extra Pieces of Oxtails(In meal)

$5.00

Extra chicken(in meal)

$1.25

Kids Menu

Kids Meals

Kids Curry Chicken - Boneless

$6.99

Kids Stew Chicken - Boneless<