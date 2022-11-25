Restaurant header imageView gallery

Incredbowl

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Suite 102

Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Popular Items

Regular Bowl
Kid's Bowl
House Lemonade

BYO Bowls

Customize your own Korean style (Bibimbap) bowl.
Regular Bowl

Regular Bowl

$10.50

Customize your own Korean style (Bibimbap) bowl.

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$9.00

Your choice of rice or noodles served with hot and cold toppings and top it off with our house sauces.

Kid's Bowl

Kid's Bowl

$7.50

(Smaller Portions) Your choice of rice or noodles served with our Beef, Spicy Pork, Chicken, or Yubu. Add your choice of hot and cold toppings and top it off with our house sauces.

Extras

Beef Dumplings

Beef Dumplings

$5.00

Four steamed beef dumplings served with our Beijing sauce (Soy Sauce/Ginger).

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$5.00

Four steamed pork dumplings served with our Beijing sauce (Soy Sauce/Ginger).

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Your choice of either purple or white steamed rice.

House Kimchi

House Kimchi

$1.00

Traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented Napa cabbage. Made in-house. *1 serving = 4 oz. cup

Special Drinks

Dalgona Coffee

Dalgona Coffee

$4.50

Sweet Korean-style whipped coffee made with equal parts coffee, sugar, and water. Add your choice of milk.

House Lemonade

House Lemonade

$5.20

Refreshing multi-layered sparkling lemonade topped with butterfly pea tea (purple). Made with real lemons and cane sugar, marinated for three days.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.20

Sweet strawberry flavors balanced with the tartness of lemonade.

Strawberry Latte

Strawberry Latte

$5.20

Korean-style strawberry purée milk made from real strawberries and cane sugar. Add your choice of milk.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.20

Smooth and creamy, made from high grade matcha (finely ground powdered green tea leaves).

Mango Latte

Mango Latte

$5.20

Korean-style mango purée milk made from real mangos and cane sugar. Add your choice of milk.

Misugaru

Misugaru

$5.20

Traditional multigrain Korean delicacy. Tastes like graham cracker infused milk.

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Dasani water

Bottled Drink

$2.30

Coca-cola bottled drinks.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual, contemporary counter-serve offering customizable Korean bibimbap bowls.

Location

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Suite 102, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Directions

