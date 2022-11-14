Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chopstixx Thai Cuisine & Sushi Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Tea

Hot Black Tea

$2.75

Hot Green Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Thai Tea

$2.99

Juice

Apple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Carrot Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Apple, Carrot, Orange

$6.99

Apple, Celery

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Our restaurant has offer soup and spring roll for lunch special started $9.95 . The Dinner special is started $ 11.95 .

Website

Location

4955 Sugarloaf Pkwy Unit 108, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beto's Tacos - Sugarloaf Pkwy. - 4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
4825 Sugarloaf Parkway Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
Oriental Sports Bar and Lounge - 1848 Old Norcross Road suite 1000
orange starNo Reviews
1848 Old Norcross Road suite 1000 Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
Oaxaca - 1766 Old Norcross RD
orange starNo Reviews
1766 Old Norcross rd Lawrenceville ga 30044 Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
Hondos Shrimp and Fish
orange starNo Reviews
1956 Duluth Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Ribbys Wings and Ribs
orange starNo Reviews
1956 Duluth Hwy A-104 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Bocados - Lawrenceville
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Lawrenceville Suwanee Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrenceville

La Cazuela Mexican Restaurant - Lawrenceville
orange star4.3 • 3,131
179 W CROGAN ST LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30043
View restaurantnext
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
orange star4.3 • 2,131
144 E Crogan Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
BiBa's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,662
4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Lawrenceville, GA 30044
View restaurantnext
LOCAL REPUBLIC
orange star4.2 • 1,359
139 N Perry St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
The Peachtree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,239
30 S Clayton St LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
STRANGE TACO BAR - Lawrenceville
orange star4.4 • 646
225 W Crogan St Lawrenceville, GA 30046
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrenceville
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston