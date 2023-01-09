Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ruta 52 food & more 2505 OLD NORCROSS RD SUITE B

review star

No reviews yet

2505 Old Norcross Road Northwest

suite B

Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Order Again

SANDWICH

CHIMI DOMINICANO

CHIMI DOMINICANO

$9.25+

Is the Dominican hamburger made from ground pork-beef-and chicken, which is sliced, grilled and served on a pan de agua (literally “water bread”) with chopped cabbage & onion

SUPER CHIMI

SUPER CHIMI

$12.25+

Prepared with your choice of meat (pork-beef-chicken) cheese, eggs, bacon, French fries, tomato, onions & cabbage.

CUBANO

CUBANO

$10.50

Is the Cuban sandwich with soft, slightly sweet Cuban bread. Head of heavily seasoned pork roast and sliced ham alternating between layers of Swiss cheese and sour pickles with mustard and garlic butter.

TORTA MEXICANA

TORTA MEXICANA

$9.25+

Is a Mexican sandwich. With Mexican bread, butter, mayonnaise, topped with refried beans, avocado, spicy peppers, queso fresco, with meat (chicken, pork, steak,).

TORTA AHOGADA

TORTA AHOGADA

$10.50

This style of torta from Guadalajara, Jalisco, with carnitas (pork) served with ham refried beans, lettuce & tomato. The torta is “drowned” in a spicy Chile de arbol and tomato sauce, topped with crunchy raw onion.

LA TRIPLETA

LA TRIPLETA

$12.25

(Puerto Rican tripleta sandwich) Is a popular sandwich from Puerto Rico, its name derived from the fact that it is filled with three types of meat Placed in a loaf of fresh bread and topped with French fries, ketchup, mayonnaise, cheese, and vegetables (such as lettuce, cabbage, tomatoes, and onions).

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$9.50

Born in North Carolina, the home of barbecue “classic Memphis pork barbecue sandwich”, is prepared on a bun with chopped or pulled pork shoulder, with coleslaw and BBQ sauce.

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$9.50

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and ketchup.

CENTROAMERICA

PUPUSAS

PUPUSAS

$3.59+

The national dish of El Salvador, originated from the PIPIL TRIBE that used to live in what now is El Salvador. made with cornmeal filled with cheese, meat , (pork, chicharron prensado, chicken), refried beans. Accompanied by a spicy fermented cabbage slaw (curtido), and tomato salsa. “To really enjoy you must eat with your hands”

BALEADAS

BALEADAS

$6.50+

Is a traditional dish from Honduras its composed of a flour tortilla, refried red beans, sour cream, butter, salty hard cheese. Add eggs / chicken / beef.

TACOS

TACOS

$2.99+

Is a traditional Mexican food. Is a small hand sized corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, vegetables (onion, cilantro, tomato), and topped with a traditional Mexican salsa. Tacos is a Mexican street food and eaten by hand.

SOPES

SOPES

$5.50+

Thick corn tortilla with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco & sour cream

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$6.25+

Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken / steak, mozzarella, queso fresco, lettuce & sour cream

TAMALES

TAMALES

$3.00+

WE LOVE EAT

SMOKED PORK RIBS

SMOKED PORK RIBS

$13.95

Is the process of surrounding a piece of meat in a smokey chamber while cooking it at a low temperature for an extended period of time-low and slow. The prolonged exposure to smoke flavor, giving it a tasted that can’t be matched any other way. With bread / French fries.

CUBANO RUTA WRAP

CUBANO RUTA WRAP

$9.25

Roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese & pickles in a flour tortilla with Mustard

CHIMI RUTA WRAP

CHIMI RUTA WRAP

$9.25

Grilled pork/beef/chicken, and garnished with chopped cabbage & onion.

TAMAL BOWL

TAMAL BOWL

$9.25

Your choice of (2) tamales topped with refried beans, Mexican rice, cabbage, crispy potatoes, fresh pico de Gallo, Queso fresco, (1) fried egg, sour cream and cilantro.

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$3.00+

CHIKEN/BEEF/CHEESE

WINGS

WINGS

$11.99

Is an American appetizer, it’s an unbreaded chicken wing section that is generally deep- fried and coated or dipped in a hot sauce & celery sticks.

SPECIALTIES

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$11.50

Juicy chicken breast seasoned and grilled served with your choice French fries / tortilla / fried coconut rice /, and green salad.

GRILLED SEA BASS FISH

$11.50

Grilled bass fish seasoned with lemon & pepper. French fries / tortilla / fried coconut rice/, and green salad.

STEAK & ONIONS

STEAK & ONIONS

$14.95

Is a traditional Puerto Rican recipe served with French fries / tortilla / fried coconut rice/, and green salad.

FAJITAS

FAJITAS

$14.99+

Is grilled chicken / steak or mix meat with sliced peppers and onions served on flower or corn tortilla. With cheese, sour cream & Pico de Gallo and fried coconut rice.

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$11.99

Is an American appetizer, it’s an unbreaded chicken wing section that is generally deep- fried and coated or dipped in a hot sauce & celery sticks.

SIDES

FRIED COCONUT RICE

FRIED COCONUT RICE

$4.50

in the Caribbean coastal region of Cartagena, Colombia to be precise. The fried coconut rice is a sweet savory rice with from coconut milk and cooked with raisins. The perfect side dish to pair with fish or any other type of meat.

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.25
YELLOW RICE

YELLOW RICE

$4.50
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$3.50
FRIED BEANS

FRIED BEANS

$3.75

IN THE MORNING

GUAJOLOTA

$9.50

It is essentially a sandwich composed of (2) tamal placed inside a bolillo bread with queso fresco & refried beans.

TAMALES PORK/CHICKEN

TAMALES PORK/CHICKEN

$3.00

pork /chicken

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$3.00+
HUEVOS RANCHEROS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$5.50+

BREAKFAST WRAP

$6.50+

SWEET

FLAN

FLAN

$4.50
CHOCOFLAN

CHOCOFLAN

$4.99
3 LECHES CAKE

3 LECHES CAKE

$4.50

COOL DRINKS

INTERNACIONAL

INTERNACIONAL

$3.00
DOMESTIC

DOMESTIC

$1.75

coke, sprit, coca cola

FRUIT SMOOTHIE LECHOZA (PAPAYA)

FRUIT SMOOTHIE LECHOZA (PAPAYA)

$5.50

(add yogurt, honey or Evaporated milk is extra)

FRUIT SMOOTHIE STRAWBERRY

FRUIT SMOOTHIE STRAWBERRY

$5.50

(add yogurt, honey or Evaporated milk is extra)

NATURAL

NATURAL

$4.50
AGUA COCO

AGUA COCO

$3.65

HOT DRINKS

ATOL

ATOL

$4.10

Only in the morning

CHOCOLATE/CHAMPURRADO

CHOCOLATE/CHAMPURRADO

$3.50

Only in the morning

CAFE

CAFE

$2.85

Only in the morning

TE

TE

$3.00

Only in the morning

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2505 Old Norcross Road Northwest, suite B, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Directions

