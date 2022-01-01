Waffles in Duluth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle W/ Turkey Bacon$12.95
Waffle$8.95
Waffle Deluxe$13.50
More about Duluth Diner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken & Waffle
Our Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and served with our soon to be famous fried chicken, all finished with a drizzle of hot honey.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!
Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Kid's Waffle Sampler$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

 

Greatea

10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Original Waffle$5.29
Cheese Waffle$8.59
Orignal Waffle$8.59
More about Greatea

