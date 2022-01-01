Waffles in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve waffles
More about Duluth Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Waffle W/ Turkey Bacon
|$12.95
|Waffle
|$8.95
|Waffle Deluxe
|$13.50
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Fried Chicken & Waffle
Our Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar and served with our soon to be famous fried chicken, all finished with a drizzle of hot honey.
Available daily until sold out*
* We marinate a limited number of chicken breasts overnight to achieve the perfect flavor profile for our fried chicken. We may sell out – but if it’s gone today, it will be back tomorrow!
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Kid's Waffle Sampler
|$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Greatea
Greatea
10475 Medlock Bridge Rd 101A, Johns Creek
|Original Waffle
|$5.29
|Cheese Waffle
|$8.59
|Orignal Waffle
|$8.59