Curry in Duluth

Item pic

 

SriThai - Duluth

4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth

DUCK CURRY$22.00
Red curry, smoke duck breast, bell pepper, pineapple and tomato.
RED CURRY (L)$8.95
GREEN CURRY (L)$8.95
Sweet Octopus

3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth

Duluth Special Curry$16.00
All-natural local chicken, potatoes, avocado, broccoli, bell peppers, and onions, topped with House-blended curry and ground peanut.
Red Curry Chicken and Shrimp$16.00
All-natural local chicken and shrimp, green beans, broccoli, bell peppers, fresh basil topped with roasted red curry sauce.
Impossible Curry$17.00
