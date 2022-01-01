Curry in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve curry
SriThai - Duluth
4500 Satellite Blvd #1360, Duluth
|DUCK CURRY
|$22.00
Red curry, smoke duck breast, bell pepper, pineapple and tomato.
|RED CURRY (L)
|$8.95
|GREEN CURRY (L)
|$8.95
Sweet Octopus
3559 West Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Duluth Special Curry
|$16.00
All-natural local chicken, potatoes, avocado, broccoli, bell peppers, and onions, topped with House-blended curry and ground peanut.
|Red Curry Chicken and Shrimp
|$16.00
All-natural local chicken and shrimp, green beans, broccoli, bell peppers, fresh basil topped with roasted red curry sauce.
|Impossible Curry
|$17.00