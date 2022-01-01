Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Duluth

Go
Duluth restaurants
Toast

Duluth restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Jack Grit Cake$4.50
More about Fresh to Order
Duluth Diner image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits
JUMBO SHRIMP & GRITS$19.00
(8) Sautéed jumbo shrimp with olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, diced tomato and white wine, served over creamy grits.
Include Soup or Salad
More about Duluth Diner
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek

Avg 4.5 (967 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Cheese Grits$3.30
Cheese Grits$3.30
Southern Shrimp & Grits$13.00
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe

