Grits in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve grits
More about Fresh to Order
Fresh to Order
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek
|Garlic Jack Grit Cake
|$4.50
More about Duluth Diner
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Grits
|JUMBO SHRIMP & GRITS
|$19.00
(8) Sautéed jumbo shrimp with olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, diced tomato and white wine, served over creamy grits.
Include Soup or Salad
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek
|Gluten-Free Cheese Grits
|$3.30
|Cheese Grits
|$3.30
|Southern Shrimp & Grits
|$13.00
Shrimp, bacon, green onion, Jack & Cheddar cheeses and cilantro on a bed of stone-ground grits. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.