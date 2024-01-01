Croissants in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve croissants
More about Phoenix Roasters Old Peachtree
Phoenix Roasters Old Peachtree
2640 Old Peachtree Rd, Duluth
|CHOCOLATE CROISSANT
|$4.25
More about Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400
Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400
1950 Satellite Boulevard Northwest, Duluth
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich
|$16.00
Buttered Croissant, choice of either bacon, chicken sausage or veggie sausage, fried egg, breakfast potato, grits or side salad.