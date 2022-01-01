Tacos in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve tacos
Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.00
Tortilla shell with choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, and queso dip.
|HARDSHELL TACO
|$2.50
|Taco Camaron
|$4.00
Hand breaded shrimp, coleslaw and red onions.
Abbott's Bar and Grill
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth
|Catfish Tacos
|$11.99
Three soft shell tacos with catfish, shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, cilantro lime aioli, served with creole coleslaw.
|Tacos
Three tacos with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, lime chipotle sauce.