Tacos in Duluth

Duluth restaurants that serve tacos

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina

9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD, JOHNS CREEK

Fajita Taco Salad$13.00
Tortilla shell with choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, and queso dip.
HARDSHELL TACO$2.50
Taco Camaron$4.00
Hand breaded shrimp, coleslaw and red onions.
Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

Catfish Tacos$11.99
Three soft shell tacos with catfish, shredded cabbage, Pico de Gallo, cilantro lime aioli, served with creole coleslaw.
Three tacos with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, lime chipotle sauce.
