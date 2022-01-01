Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Duluth

Duluth restaurants
Duluth restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree image

 

Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree$13.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken$9.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Honey Mustard
Half Crispy Spicy Tenderloins of Chicken Panini$10.50
Spicy Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken Tossed In Our Signature Smokey Spice, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Ranch
Item pic

 

Pepitazo

3099 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 209-B, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Crispy$13.99
fried chicken tenders with american cheese and parmesan cheese
Item pic

 

Sub of Subs

2227 Duluth Hwy 120 ste.103, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
crispy chicken on a bed of medley of organic spring mix and iceberg lettuce topped with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers and slivered red onions with your favorite dressing!
