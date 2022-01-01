Crispy chicken in Duluth
Duluth restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Fresh to Order
Fresh to Order
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek
|Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken Entree
|$13.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Honey Mustard & BBQ
|Crispy Tenderloins of Chicken
|$9.90
Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Honey Mustard
|Half Crispy Spicy Tenderloins of Chicken Panini
|$10.50
Spicy Crispy Ale-Laced Chicken Tossed In Our Signature Smokey Spice, Baby Greens, Two Cheeses, Ranch
More about Pepitazo
Pepitazo
3099 Breckinridge Boulevard Suite 209-B, Duluth
|Chicken Crispy
|$13.99
fried chicken tenders with american cheese and parmesan cheese