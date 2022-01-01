Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina imageView gallery

Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

9775-A Medlock Bridge Rd

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

Cheese Dip

$7.00

Creamy white cheese dip with finely chopped jalapeños

Mayas Dip

$9.00

Tasteful blend of cheese, beans and chorizo.

Fresh Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh avocado, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeño and citrus juices.

Muchos Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.

Lorenza

$6.00

Corn tostada topped with chopped Rib-Eye and melted cheese.

Frijoles Puercos

$8.00

Pinto beans refried with chorizo, cotija cheese, jalapeño and green olives.

Pulpo Enamorado

$12.00

Octopus with onion, tomato and Serrano pepper with mayonnaise.

Soup

Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Sopa de Lentejas

$6.00

Caldo Maya

$7.00

Pozole Verde

$8.00

Salad

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.00

Tortilla shell with choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, and queso dip.

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Half an avocado on a bed of lettuce with chickens, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and queso dip.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of mix greens, served with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Mango Salad

$12.00

Grill chicken, sliced mango, bell peppers, red onions served on a bed of mixed greens

Shrimp Salad

$13.50

Grilled shrimp cooked with garlic sauce. Served on a bed of mix greens with your choice of dressing.

Entrees

Pollo Maya

$15.00

Tender chicken breast topped with chorizo, mushrooms, queso fresco and salsa verde. Served with white rice and black beans.

Chimichanga

$13.00

Fried flour tortilla, ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.

Tampiquena

$16.00

Sirloin flap steak served with a cheese mole enchilada served with white rice and black beans.

California Burrito

$13.00

Ten-inch flour tortilla filled with steak, rice and beans topped with salsa

NY Burrito

$14.00

Two six-inch burritos, filled with steak, topped with queso and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.

Quesadilla Rellena

$12.00

Flour tortilla, steak or chicken. Side of pico de gallo, sour cream and lettuce.

Carne Asada

$15.00

8 oz. grilled skirt steak on a bed of sizzling bell peppers and onions. Served with rice, refried beans and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.00

Three chicken enchiladas topped with house made salsa verde, lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco.

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$12.50

Three chicken enchiladas topped with chile guajillo salsa, lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco. Served with rice.

Chuletas de Puerco

$15.00

Mexican style pork chops. Served with rice and refried beans

Chile Relleno

$13.00

Poblano peppers stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with special sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Carnitas

$12.00

Pork tips served with rice and refried beans.

Chile Colorado

$14.00

Pork tips cooked with chile guajillo, chile ancho and spices. Served with white rice, black beans, and tortillas.

Pechuga Rellena

$13.00

Chicken tender breast stuffed with ham and Swiss cheese and cooked with our homemade chipotle sauce. Served with rice.

Seafood

Camarones al Tequila

$16.00

Shrimp cooked in flaming tequila and pico de gallo

Filete Zarandeado

$18.00

Grilled fish marinated with our homemade guajillo and Chile ancho sauce. Served rice and fries.

Camarones a la Diabla

$18.00

Jumbo black tiger shrimp deliciously grilled with hot sauce and served with white rice, and a salad

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.00

Fried flour tortilla filled with crab meat, fish, scallops and shri

Fajitas

Chicken

$13.00

Steak

$15.00

Texana

$17.00

Steak, chicken & shrimp

Mexicana

$16.00

Steak & chorizo

Tacos

Al Pastor

$2.50

Pulled pork marinated with pineapple.

Asada

$3.50

Mole

$3.00

Grilled chicken in mole sauce topped with sesame seeds

Carnitas

$3.00

Pork tips

Cochinita Pibil

$3.00

Roasted pork marinated in achiote paste.

Lengua

$3.50

Beef tongue.

Camaron

$4.00

Hand breaded shrimp, coleslaw and red onions.

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$9.00

Chile Relleno

$10.00

Poblano Pepers filled with Spring veggies

Veggie Burrito

$10.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$8.50

Veggie Taco

$2.50

Desserts

Flan

$9.00

Homemade Mexican Custard

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Churros

$8.00

Empanadas de Manzana

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9775-A Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Directions

Gallery
Maya’s Mexican Kitchen and Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mayas Mexican Kitchen & Cantina - Johns Creek
orange starNo Reviews
9775-A MEDLOCK BRIDGE RD JOHNS CREEK, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Ari Korean Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
9700 Medlock Bridge Rd. Ste 112 Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
orange star4.5 • 967
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek
orange starNo Reviews
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd. Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange starNo Reviews
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201 Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johns Creek

The Melting Pot - Duluth GA
orange star4.6 • 1,552
3610 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4505-Duluth
orange star4.1 • 1,218
3492 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
orange star4.5 • 967
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
orange star4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johns Creek
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston