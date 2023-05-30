Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Patio Cafe & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

5950 State Bridge Rd

John’s Creek, GA 30097

Classic Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sand

$8.95

White meat chicken, celery, & mayo with lettuce

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$8.95

White meat chicken, grapes, apples, walnuts, & mayo with lettuce

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Albacore tuna, pickles, egg, celery, & mayo with lettuce

Egg Salad

$7.50

Eggs, salt, pepper, & mayo with lettuce

Pimento Cheese

$7.50

Cheddar cheese, pimentos, & mayo with lettuce

Veggie

$7.50

Cucumber, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

Turkey

$8.75

Fresh oven-roasted turkey with lettuce & mayo

Ham & Swiss

$8.00

Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, & mayo with lettuce

Avocado & Tomato

$7.25

Fresh avocado, sliced tomato, & lettuce

BLT

$8.75

Thick sliced bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, & mayo on toasted bread

Turkey Club

$9.50

Oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on three slices of toasted bread

1/2 Chicken Salad

$5.25

White meat chicken, celery, & mayo with lettuce

1/2 Waldorf Chicken Salad

$5.25

White meat chicken, grapes, apples, walnuts, & mayo with lettuce

1/2 Tuna Salad

$5.25

Albacore tuna, pickles, egg, celery, & mayo with lettuce

1/2 Egg Salad

$5.25

Eggs, salt, pepper, & mayo with lettuce

1/2 Pimento Cheese

$5.25

Cheddar cheese, pimentos, & mayo with lettuce

1/2 Veggie

$5.25

Cucumber, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

1/2 Turkey

$5.25

Fresh oven-roasted turkey with lettuce & mayo

1/2 Ham & Swiss

$5.25

Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, & mayo with lettuce

1/2 Avocado & Tomato

$5.25

Fresh avocado, sliced tomato, & lettuce

1/2 BLT

$5.25

Thick sliced bacon, sliced tomato, lettuce, & mayo on toasted bread

1/2 Turkey Club

$5.25

Oven-roasted turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on three slices of toasted bread

Specialty Sandwiches

Grilled Pimento & Bacon

$8.75

Homemade pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, & tomato grilled on your choice of bread

Pastrami Reuben

$9.25

Lean pastrami, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, & sauerkraut grilled on marbled rye

Hot Turkey

$9.25

Oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & spicy mustard grilled on a hoagie

Hot Ham & Swiss

$8.75

Black forest ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo grilled on a hoagie

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & mayo grilled on a hoagie

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.25

Chopped steak, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions, & bell peppers on a hoagie

California Special

$9.25

Oven-roasted turkey, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & creamy mustard dressing served open-faced on marbled rye with a fruit cup

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$7.50

Cucumbers, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, & ranch dressing

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$8.75

Oven-roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, & creamy mustard dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.75

Chicken breast, parmesan cheese, lettuce & creamy caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, onion, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, & ranch dressing

Soup of the Day

Cup

$4.00

Served with roll

Bowl

$6.25

Served with roll

Pint

$8.50

Quart

$16.00

Kid's Choice

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.25

Pb & J served on white, with chips & kid's drink

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

American cheese grilled on white bread with chips & kid's drink

Kids 1/2 Classic Sandwich

$4.25

Served with chips & kid's drink

Kids Ham Plate

$4.25

Kids Turkey Plate

$4.25

Specialty Salads

Side Garden

$3.50

Sd Caesar Salad

$3.50

Cobb Salad

$9.25

Diced chicken, egg, bacon, tomato, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles

Bistro Salad

$9.25

Chopped oven-roasted turkey, dried cranberries, and oven-roasted pecans with citrus vinaigrette

Ultimate Salad

$9.25

Diced chicken, tomato, shredded carrots, dried cranberries, walnuts, & blue cheese crumbles with balsamic vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$8.75

Strawberries, walnuts, oranges, & blue cheese crumbles with citrus vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and croutons over romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$6.50

Cucumbers, croutons and carrots served over mixed greens with choice of dressing

Lg Caesar Salad

$6.50

Chef Salad

$9.25

Apple Bleu

$8.75

Patio Specialties

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.95

A scoop of chicken salad over shredded lettuce served with sliced tomato, egg, avocado, & fruit cup

Waldorf Plate

$8.95

Tuna Salad Plate

$8.95

Scoop of tuna salad over shredded lettuce served with sliced tomato, egg, avocado & fruit cup

Egg Salad Plate

$8.95

Combo Salad Plate

$10.95

Two scoops of salad (chicken, tuna, egg, Waldorf chicken, or pimento) over shredded lettuce served with sliced tomato, egg, avocado & fruit cup

Scoop Salad

$5.75

Choice of chicken, tuna, egg, Waldorf chicken or pimento over shredded lettuce with crackers

The Favorite

$8.50

Three finger sandwiches (chicken salad, egg salad & cucumber cream cheese), fruit cup & a cup of soup

Patio Duo (Choice of 2)

$8.95

Choose from: a fruit cup, a cup of soup, half classic sandwich, garden, or Caesar salad

Patio Trio (Choose of 3)

$10.50

Choose from: fruit cup, cup of soup, half classic sandwich, garden or caesar salad

Quiche Special

$8.95

Slice of quiche with choice of fruit cup, cup of soup, garden or caesar salad

Slice of Quiche

$5.75

Special of the Day

$7.95

Meal for Four

$30.00

Bag of Chips

$1.25

Cup of Fruit

$3.50

Beverages

Drink

$2.25

Large Drink

$2.75

Dasani Water (Bottled)

$2.25

Powerade (Bottled)

$2.25

Coca-Cola Products (Bottled)

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.75

Milk

$1.25

Capri Sun

$1.00

Medium Drink (Copy)

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
