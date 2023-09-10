Burgers

Smash Republic

$8.99

the perfect starter double stack burger. build your own burger masterpiece with your choice of toppings.

Mr. Jones

$11.89

pimento cheese, bacon, jalapeno + LTO

The Southpaw

$11.89

blackened cajun spices, blue cheese, bacon, LTO. it'll beat your mouth black & blue. a little french with a whole lotta kick-ass american!

Dr. Egon

$11.89

mushrooms, grilled onion, LT + swiss

The Sink

$11.99

fried egg, cheddar cheese, fries, jalapeno, LTO + fry sauce

BBQ Burger

$11.99

cheddar, bbq sauce, bacon + fried onion

Patrick Swayze

$10.89

warning: very spicy this burger is CRAZY HOT like roadhouse patrick, adrenaline pumping like point break patrick and breath taking like dirty dancing patrick. pepperjack, ghost pepper salsa + LTO

Black Bean Burger

$10.89

black bean patty, avocado, green goddess + LTO

Oklahoma Smash

$10.99

american cheese, steam onions, b&b pickles + fry sauce

Truffle Shuffle

$11.99

Provolone Cheese, Banana Peppers, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Philly Sauce

Chicken

Mother Clucker

$9.99

fried chicken breast, LTO, dill pickles + dill cream

Grilled Club

$11.89

grilled chicken breast, pepper jack, LTO, avocado, bacon + honey mustard

Hot Mother Clucker

$9.99

fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato red onion, dill pickles + dill cream

Hotdogs

Naked Dog

$5.99

1/4 lb hotdog ready for condiments

Pimento Chz Dog

$6.99

pimento cheese, onion + dill pickle relish

Chili Chz Dog

$7.49

chili, onion + cheddar cheese

Sides

Fries

$4.50

hand-cut fries

Side Salad

$3.99

green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion cheddar, cucumber + choice of dressing

Pimento Chz Fries

$7.89+

pico, jalapenos, bacon + pimento cheese

Extra Sauce

Snacks

Pimento Chz Fries

$7.89+

pico, jalapenos, bacon + pimento cheese

Fried Pickles

$6.99

served with dill cream

Salads

House Salad

$6.49

green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion cheddar, cucumber + choice of dressing

Apple Pecan Salad

$8.25

green leaf lettuce, apple, pecan, pico, queso fresco, bacon + choice of dressing

Kids

Kids Burger

$5.99

single with your choice of cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Shakes

Vanilla

$4.99

hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry

Chocolate

$4.99

hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry

Strawberry

$4.99

hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry

Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry

Salted Caramel

$4.99

hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry

Oreo

$4.99

hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry

Cinnamon Bun

$4.99

hand spun and topped with whipped cream + cherry

Sauce

Extra Sauce