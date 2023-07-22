Dinner

Snacks

Beef Tartare

$15.00

Boiled Peanuts

$6.00

Burrata

$15.00

Chicken Livers

$9.00

Parker House Rolls

$7.00

Shishitos

$11.00

Side grilled bread

$1.00

Steamed Mussels & Fries

$19.00

Salads

Side Kale Caesar

$6.50

Kale Caesar

$13.00

Side Artisan Greens

$6.00

Artisan Greens

$12.00

Side Chopped Salad

$7.00

Summer Chopped Salad

$14.00

Mains

Burger

$17.00

Fried Green BLT

$16.00

Heywood's Hoagie

$16.00

Grouper Hoagie

$16.00

Shaved Beef Hoagie

$16.00

Duck Breast

$25.00

Steak Frites

$27.00

Chicken Bucket (5)

$14.00

Chicken Bucket (10)

$28.00

Mushroom Bucatini

$18.00

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Wings

Wings (5)

$7.50

Wings (10)

$15.00

Wings (20)

$30.00

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Sauces

Sauces

Kids Food

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Chicken

$9.00

Kids Wings

$11.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Features

Poutine

$14.00

German Features (Copy)

Schnitzel

$14.00

Beer Cheese & Pretzels

$10.00

Heywood Brat

$8.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Guest 750ml Bottle

$15.00

Guest 500ml Bottle

$10.00

Taras Boulba

$10.00

Oval

$12.00

Lesser Gods

$15.00

Einbecker

$6.00

Canned Beer

4PACK Isabella

$14.99

4PACK A Noble Fire

$14.99

4PACK Day Fripper

$14.99

4PACK 8 Days a Week

$14.99

4PACK Penelope

$14.99

Guest Cans

$12.99

4PACK Ophelia

$14.99

4PACK Friends In High Places

$14.99

4PACK Holographic Heart

$14.99

4PACK Coastline Pils

$14.99

4PACK Good Leveller

$14.99

4PACK Only Memories Remain

$14.99

Hollow Moon Single Can

$8.50

Guest 4 Pack

$12.99

4PACK Social Media

$16.99

4PACK Riding Bikes In Munich

$14.99

4PACK Read The Room

$14.99

4PACK At The Alter Of The Sun

$14.99

4PACK Quantum Immortality

$14.99

4PACK Resonance

$14.99

4PACK Face For Radio

$14.99

Wine

White

Las Lila's Vinho Verde (Glass)

$9.00

Las Lila's Vinho Verde (Bottle)

$32.00

Sidekick Chardonnay (Glass)

$12.00

Sidekick Chardonnay (Bottle)

$44.00

Petit Clos Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$13.00

Petit Clos Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$48.00

Hahn Pinot Gris (Glass)

$13.00

Hahn Pinot Gris (Bottle)

$52.00

German Gilbert Cava Brut (Glass)

$13.00

German Gilbert Cava Brut (Bottle)

$52.00

Mercat Cava Brut (Glass)

$11.00

Mercat Cava Brut (Bottle)

$42.00

Naveran Cava Brut Rose (Glass)

$12.00

Naveran Cava Brut Rose (Bottle)

$44.00

Gavoty Rose (Glass)

$14.00

Gavoty Rose (Bottle)

$56.00

Port

Taylor Flagate, Chip Dry White Port

$8.00

Casa Santa Eufémia, Ruby Port

$7.00

Niepoort, 10 Year Tawny Port

$16.00

NA Beverages

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Coffee

Cappucino

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Merchandise

Hoodie

$65.00

Book

$30.00

Sticker

$2.00

Pin

$8.00

Spund or Die Glass

$8.00

Little Beer Glass

$5.00

GWB Dad Hat Navy

$25.00

GWB Dad Hat Gray

$25.00

GWB 5 Panel Hat Navy

$25.00

GWB 5 Panel Hat Rd/What/BL

$25.00

GWB 5 Panel Hat Camo

$25.00

GWB 5 Panel Hat Black & Red

$25.00

Little Beer T-Shirt Pink Small

$25.00Out of stock

Little Beer T-Shirt Pink Medium

$25.00

Little Beer T-Shirt Pink Large

$25.00

Little Beer T-Shirt Pink XL

$25.00Out of stock

Little Beer T-Shirt Pink XXL

$25.00

Spund Or Die Purple T-Shirt Small

$25.00

Spund Or Die Purple T-Shirt Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Spund Or Die Purple T-Shirt Large

$25.00

Spund Or Die Purple T-Shirt XL

$25.00

Spund Or Die Purple T-Shirt XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Patience T-Shirt Small

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Patience T-Shirt Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Patience T-Shirt Large

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Patience T-Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

Blue Patience T-Shirt XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Typewriter T-Shirt Small

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Typewriter T-Shirt Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Typewriter T-Shirt Large

$25.00

Pink Typewriter T-Shirt XL

$25.00Out of stock

Pink Typewriter T-Shirt XXL

$25.00

Les Bon T-Shirt Green Small

$25.00

Les Bon T-Shirt Green Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Les Bon T-Shirt Green Large

$25.00Out of stock

Les Bon T-Shirt Green XL

$25.00Out of stock

Les Bon T-Shirt Green XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Warm Flat Beer T-shirt Small

$25.00

Warm Flat Beer T-shirt Medium

$25.00

Warm Flat Beer T-shirt Large

$25.00

Warm Flat Beer T-shirt XL

$25.00

Warm Flat Beer T-shirt XXL

$25.00

Les Bon T-Shirt Mauve Small

$25.00Out of stock

Les Bon T-Shirt Mauve Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Les Bon T-Shirt Mauve Large

$25.00Out of stock

Les Bon T-Shirt Mauve XL

$25.00Out of stock

Les Bon T-Shirt Mauve XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Little Beer T-Shirt Lite Green Small

$25.00

Little Beer T-Shirt Lite Green Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Little Beer T-Shirt Lite Green Large

$25.00

Little Beer T-Shirt Lite Green XL

$25.00Out of stock

Little Beer T-Shirt Lite Green XXL

$25.00Out of stock

Good Word Letter T-Shirt Gray XXXL

$25.00

Good Word Letter T-Shirt Blue Large

$25.00

Good Word Letter T-Shirt Blue XL

$25.00

Good Word Letter T-Shirt Blue XXL

$25.00

Patience Yellow T-Shirt Small

$25.00

Patience Yellow T-Shirt Medium

$25.00

Spund Or Die T-Shirt Blue Small

$25.00

Seasonal/Signature Cocktails

Paloma

$12.00

A Pirates Life

$12.00

Moginto

$13.00

Petersburg

$13.00

7 Dirty Words

$13.00

Oaxacan Sol

$12.00

Take 5

$13.00

Greyjoy

$12.00

Jade Cagney

$12.00

South 75

$12.00

The GWB

$12.00

Crimson Peak

$12.00

Cocktail Lenora

$12.00

The Duluth

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Where Eagle Rare

$12.00

In The Navy

$13.00

Sandy Cheeks

$12.00

Fugazzi Negroni

$12.00

Cada Dia

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

No Call No Show

$13.00

Daytona 400

$13.00

Banana Rama

$13.00

Queen's Court

$14.00

Soju

Hanjan Original 750ml

$16.00

Hanjan Original 375ml

$8.00