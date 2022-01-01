Duluth American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Duluth
Falling Rabbit
3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth
|Popular items
|Grilled Oysters
|$16.00
Bacon Jam, Beech Mushrooms, Garlic Butter
(4 per order)
|Duck Lyonnaise
|$17.00
|Coconut Cheesecake
|$9.00
Fresh to Order
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek
|Popular items
|Almond Chicken Skewer Entree
|$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
|Asian Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
|Southwest Salad
|$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Duluth Diner
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth
|Popular items
|American Cheese Burger
|$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickled
|Duluth Diner Breakfast special
|$11.95
Two Eggs any style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries. Choice of Toast, or Pita Bread, or Biscuit
|Burger
|$10.45
Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickled
Abbott's Bar and Grill
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth
|Popular items
|Wings (8)
|$10.99
Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce, Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Mushroom Swiss
|$12.99
Mushrooms, sautéed onions, swiss cheese & mayo
|Gorgonzola Pecan Salad
|$9.99
Caramelized pecans, mesclun greens, dice tomatoes, & gorgonzola cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing