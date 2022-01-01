Duluth American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Duluth

Falling Rabbit

3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth

Avg 4.6 (248 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Oysters$16.00
Bacon Jam, Beech Mushrooms, Garlic Butter
(4 per order)
Duck Lyonnaise$17.00
Coconut Cheesecake$9.00
Fresh to Order

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201, Johns Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Chicken Skewer Entree$13.50
Almond-Rosemary Crust, Asian Slaw, Twin Sauces
Asian Salad$8.90
Mixed Baby Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Szechuan Peanuts, Crispy Noodles
Recommended Dressing: Dijon Vinaigrette
Southwest Salad$8.90
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheese, Fresh Roasted Corn, Dried Cranberries, Golden Raisins, Tortilla Crisps.
Recommended Dressing: Southwest Ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Duluth Diner

3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
American Cheese Burger$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickled
Duluth Diner Breakfast special$11.95
Two Eggs any style, Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Sausage, Bacon, Home Fries. Choice of Toast, or Pita Bread, or Biscuit
Burger$10.45
Lettuce, tomato, onions & pickled
Abbott's Bar and Grill

10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 104, Duluth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings (8)$10.99
Jumbo Chicken Wings with Your Choice of Sauce, Celery and Ranch or Blue Cheese
Mushroom Swiss$12.99
Mushrooms, sautéed onions, swiss cheese & mayo
Gorgonzola Pecan Salad$9.99
Caramelized pecans, mesclun greens, dice tomatoes, & gorgonzola cheese with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
