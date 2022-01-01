  • Home
  • Jinbei West - Ramen & sushi - 5170 town center blvd suite 410
Jinbei West - Ramen & sushi 5170 town center blvd suite 410

No reviews yet

5170 town center blvd suite 410

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Call

Hours

Directions

Sushi Appetizer

Uni Shooter

$12.00

Uni, sake, ponzu, chive, quail egg, with lemon juice

Hamachi Serrano

$15.00

Hamachi, serrano, cilantro, ponzu, yuzu tobiko, truffle salt

Sashimi Sampler

$19.00

Chef choice 6pc sashimi

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Salmon Citrus

$14.00

Salmon, blood orange, yuzu tobiko, micro green, yuzu ponzu, salt

Steamed Tako

$12.00

Octopus, olive oil and lemon, black pepper

Crispy Tuna

$14.00

Spicy tuna atop crispy rice and topped with balsamic soy reduction and daikon sprouts 

Jinbei Salad

$8.00

Spring mix with ginger dressing

Bluefin Tartare

$19.00

Chopped Bluefin mixed with sesame oil, salt and topped with quail egg and Asian pear

Sashimi Salad

$16.00

Spring mix with tuna, salmon, albacore, madai and avocado with yuzu vinaigrette

Miso Soup

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Signature Nigiri

Zuke Maguro

$12.00

Marinated akami Bluefin tuna with garlic chip, truffle salt

Otoro Aburi

$18.00

Torched otoro with kizami wasabi, chives and yuzu ponzu

Hamachi

$13.00

Fatty yellowtail with soy sauce, bacon powder, banana pepper

Citrus Salmon

$10.00

Fresh salmon with shallots, citrus aioli and truffle salt

Zuke Salmon

$11.00

Fatty salmon marinated in soy sauce, topped with enoki mushrooms, and chives

Signature Madai

$13.00

Snapper with oba, yuzu kosho, yuzu ponzu, and chives

Amaebi

$16.00

Sweet shrimp with caviar, soy sauce and sansyo

Seared Gombu Saba

$8.00

Saba with white kelp, kizami wasabi, ginger, chive and house soy sauce

A5 Wagyu

$20.00

A5 Miyazaki Japanese wagyu with salt, garlic chip and truffle soy

Nigiri and Sashimi Platter

Traditional Nigiri Selection

$30.00

8pc Chef Choice

Signature Nigiri Selection

$49.00

8pc Chef Choice

Sashimi Platter

$35.00

6pc Chef Choice

Nigiri and Sashimi

Fatty Tuna (otoro)

$16.00

Medium Fatty Tuna (chu-toro)

$13.00

Bluefin Tuna (maguro)

$11.00

Albacore

$8.00

Salmon (sake)

$9.00

Zuke Salmon (soy marinated salmon)

$10.00

Smoked Salmon

$11.00

Japanese Sea Bream (madai)

$13.00

Yellowtail (hamachi)

$12.00

Yellowtail belly (hamachi toro)

$13.00

Fresh Water Eel (unagi)

$8.00

Salt Water Eel (anago)

$9.00

Sweet Egg Custard (tamagoyaki)

$7.00

Scallop (hotate)

$8.00

Octopus (tako)

$8.00

Shrimp (ebi)

$7.00

Mackerel (saba)

$8.00

Squid (ika)

$7.00

Salmon Roe (ikura)

$11.00

Black Fly Fish Roe (black tobiko)

$7.00

Red Fly Fish Roe (red tobiko)

$7.00

Green Fly Fish Roe (wasabi tobiko)

$7.00

Yellow Fly Fish Roe (yuzu tobiko)

$7.00

Sea Urchin (uni)

$17.00

Maki

Alaskan

$16.00

Spicy crab, cream cheese, avocado and cucumber topped with with smoked salmon, yuzu mango and eel sauce

Seared Mackerel

$15.00

Ginger, oba, chives, wasabi topped with mackerel, white kelp, cucumber

Peachtree Corner

$20.00

Avocado, jalapeno, yellowtail topped with tuna, sprouts with triple ponzu, black pepper and truffle salt

Jinbei West

$19.00

Spicy crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon, golden berry, yuzu ponzu and truffle salt

Tropical

$18.00

Cucumber, avocado, softshell crab topped with salmon, olive garlic, black tobiko, ponzu sauce

Rainbow

$17.00

Crab salad**, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and ebi

Firecracker

$15.00

Shrimp temp topped with spicy tuna, temp crunch, red and black tobiko drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Bluefin Toro

$25.00

Asian pear, spicy crab topped with chu-toro, wasabi ponzu, caviar, garlic chips and lava sea salt

Yum Yum

$14.00

Shrimp temp topped with tuna and avocado drizzled with yum yum and eel sauce

California

$9.00

Crab salad**, avocado and cucumber

Shrimp Temp

$10.00

Shrimp tempura, mayo and masago

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Tuna mixed with spicy mayo

Kamikaze

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, chives and cucumber topped with salmon, avocado, temp crunch, red and black tobiko drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Godzilla

$15.00

Shrimp temp topped with eel, avocado, temp crunch, masago drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon

$10.00

Spicy salmon, tempura crunch, spicy mayo

Hawaiian

$18.00

Tuna, yellowtail, spicy mayo, jalapeno, avocado and cilantro wrapped with soy paper, drizzled with chili oil and lemon juice

Avocado Touch

$15.00

Spicy tuna, masago topped with avocado and mayo mixed with temp crunch drizzled with eel sauce

Malibu

$14.00

Spring mix, gourd, shitake mushroom, avocado, cucumber and osinko wrapped in soy paper with ginger dressing and mango sauce

Tuna Roll

$11.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Kitchen Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

Soft tofu fried with seasoned soy sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Edamame with sea salt

Gyoza

$10.00

Handmade pork dumplings fried and served with gyoza sauce

Takoyaki

$9.00

Octopus puffs mixed with green onion topped with Takoyaki sauce, ponzu aioli, and bonito flakes

Chicken Kaarage

$10.00

Deep fried chicken bites served with spicy mayo

Creamy Rock Shrimp

$14.00

Deep fried rock shrimp mixed with spicy sauce

Avo & Crab Salad

$10.00

Lump crab mixed with avocado, cilantro and micro green with yuzu vinaigrette

Korean Fried Chicken (Guy Fieri's Favorite)

$18.00

Crispy fried chicken coated in spicy Korean sauce garnished with green onion and sesame seeds

Side Rice

$3.00

Kitchen Entree

Salmon Miso Yaki

$20.00

Miso marinated salmon served with rice

Black Cod Miso Yaki

$23.00

Miso marinated black cod served with rice.

Wagyu Fried Rice

$22.00

Rice sautéed with wagyu beef, carrots, onions, corn, and topped with green onions

Lobster Toban

$26.00

Lobster pan-fried with butter, presented on a Toban dish with lemon

Wagyu Toban ($20 per oz, 2 oz minimum)

$40.00

A5 Miyazaki wagyu beef, onion and salt

Rice Bowls

Oyako Don

$15.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Bulgogi Don

$19.00

Katsu Don

$17.00

Ramen

Naruto Ramen

$18.00

Rich pork and chicken broth topped with kikurage mushroom, sliced spring onions, naruto fish cake, spicy minced pork, soft boiled egg* with torched pork chashu

Katsu Curry Ramen (Guy Fieri’s Favorite)

$18.00

Rich pork and chicken curry broth topped with sautéed cabbage, carrots, corn, chopped spring onions and soft-boiled egg*, with fried panko crusted pork cutlet

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.00

Rich pork and chicken broth topped with sautéed cabbage, chopped spring onions, toasted seaweed, bamboo shoots, soft boiled egg* with torched pork chashu

Spicy Nappa Ramen

$17.00

Spicy pork and chicken broth topped with sautéed cabbage, chopped spring onions, soft boiled egg* with spicy nappa cabbage and pork topping

TanTan Ramen

$17.00

Rich pork and chicken broth topped with sautéed cabbage, chopped spring onions, chives, soft boiled egg* with spicy minced pork.

Dessert

Green Tea Crème Brule

$10.00

Yuzu Sorbet

$10.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$10.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$10.00

Assotment of flavors

Kids

Kids Teriyaki Chicken

$9.00

Chicken marinated in teriyaki with veggies over a bed or rice

Kids Kaarage Bowl

$9.00

Deep fried chicken bites  served over a bed of rice

Kids Ramen Bowl

$9.00

Ramen noodles and broth

Sushi Specials

Shima Aji Carpaccio

$18.00

Aji Sashimi

$18.00

Kin Medai

$23.00

Wagyu Roll

$26.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Ramune

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Great Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jinbei West brings modern Korean-Japanese fusion to Peachtree Corners. Indulge yourself with our superb selection of sakes, beers, wines and whiskeys especially curated for our menu. Come experience our Omakase menu at the sushi bar. We strive for excellence in our service team, who are here to guide you through your dining experience.

5170 town center blvd suite 410, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Main pic

