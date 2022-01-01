Jinbei West - Ramen & sushi 5170 town center blvd suite 410
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jinbei West brings modern Korean-Japanese fusion to Peachtree Corners. Indulge yourself with our superb selection of sakes, beers, wines and whiskeys especially curated for our menu. Come experience our Omakase menu at the sushi bar. We strive for excellence in our service team, who are here to guide you through your dining experience.
5170 town center blvd suite 410, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
