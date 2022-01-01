Salmon in Norcross
Norcross restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Crossing Steakhouse
40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross
|Salmon Veloute
|$21.00
Seared and served crispy skin side up, topped with lobster sauce.
More about Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro
35 S Peachtree St,, Norcross
|Salmon Tropicale
|$19.00
Fresh Chilean salmon fillet grilled with a caramelized glaze, topped with fresh mango and cilantro-chutney. Served with yellow rice and tostones.