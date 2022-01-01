Chicken tenders in Norcross

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Crossing Steakhouse

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071, Norcross

Avg 4.6 (1697 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand-battered and deep fried.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
More about The Crossing Steakhouse
Moe's Original BBQ - Peachtree Corners

5005 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Chicken Tenders$0.00
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Peachtree Corners

