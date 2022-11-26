Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
El Super Pan Ponce City Market
1,076 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino bakery food. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks, sides, and a full cocktail program, with breads, buns, and sweets baked in-house. Stay a while, or take out. Saludos, y'all!
Location
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant