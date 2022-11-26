Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

El Super Pan Ponce City Market

1,076 Reviews

$$

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cubano Mixto
Sofrito Chicken Sandwich
Smoked Tofu

Specials

Enough for the whole familia! A super Cuban sandwich, rice, beans, and a green salad. Provecho!

Cubano Family Pack

$39.00

Snacks & Sides

Root Chips

Root Chips

$5.00

Crispy tropical combination of yuca & taro root

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$5.00

Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce

Tostones

Tostones

$6.00

Crispy double-fried green plantains, served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce

Maduros

Maduros

$5.00

Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.

Rice & Beans
$5.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans

French Fries
$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Chicken Pastelito

$4.00

Puff pastry filled with sofrito chicken

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served on delicious Cuban bread and come with a choice of a side. Make it gluten free and substitute tostones for bread at an additional cost.
Cubano Mixto

Cubano Mixto

$17.00

Our pressed Cuban bread, Cuban roasted pork, tangy mojo, sweet ham, salami, pickles, yellow mustard, swiss cheese. Served with a choice of side.

Media Noche

Media Noche

$17.00

Our pressed sweet turmeric brioche bread, Cuban roasted pork, tangy mojo, sweet ham, pickles, yellow mustard, swiss cheese, & crispy pork skin. Served with a choice of side.

Pan de Atun

Pan de Atun

$15.00

Spanish "foccacia" , mexican tuna fish escabeche, lettuce, radishes, pepitas, sambal.

Pan de Jamon y Queso
$18.00

Pan de Jamon y Queso

$18.00

Spanish "foccacia", serrano ham, manchego cheese, almond-date spread, arugula, & piquillo agridulce. Make it gluten free served on tostones for an additional cost. Served with a choice of side.

Shrimp al Ajillo Sandwich

$18.00

Shrimp, Puerto Rican adobo, onions, garlic, pickles, Swiss cheese, and lettuce served on delicious Cuban bread. Make it gluten free and substitute tostones for bread at an additional cost. Comes with a choice of side.

Smoked Tofu

$12.00

Smoked tofu, house made gochujang sauce, salted cucumbers, lettuce, and pepitas served on delicious Cuban bread. Make it gluten free and substitute tostones for bread at an additional cost. Comes with a choice of side.

Sofrito Chicken Sandwich
$14.00

Sofrito Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Sofrito chicken, house made cilantro chimichurri sauce, lettuce, carrots, radish, celery, served on delicious Cuban bread. Make it gluten free and substitute tostones for bread at an additional cost. Comes with a choice of side.

Rice & Bean Bowls

Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans and roasted carrots. Choose your protein!

Rice & Bean Bowl

$8.00

Brown rice, pink beans, and roasted carrots.

Sofrito Chicken Rice & Bean Bowl

$16.00

Brown rice, pink beans, and roasted vegetables with sofrito chicken.

Smoked Tofu Rice & Bean Bowl

$14.00

Brown rice, pink beans, and roasted carrots served with crispy smoked tofu.

Cuban Roasted Pork Rice & Bean Bowl

Cuban Roasted Pork Rice & Bean Bowl
$18.00

$18.00

Brown rice, pink beans, and roasted carrots served with delicious slow roasted Cuban pork.

Pork Belly Rice & Bean Bowl

$18.00
Shrimp al Ajillo Rice & Bean Bowl

Shrimp al Ajillo Rice & Bean Bowl
$19.00

$19.00

Brown rice, pink beans, and roasted carrots served with shrimp sauteed with garlic and onion.

Ropa Vieja Rice & Bean Bowl

$20.00

Mofongo

Sofrito Chicken Mofongo

$17.00

Garlic mashed plantains served with sofrito chicken and a chicken broth

Smoked Tofu Mofongo

$15.00

Garlic mashed plantains served with smoked tofu in a spicy tomato-coconut sauce

Roasted Pork Mofongo

$19.00

Garlic mashed plantains with delicious slow roasted Cuban pork in a sour orange pork broth

Pork Belly Mofongo

$19.00
Shrimp Mofongo

Shrimp Mofongo
$20.00

$20.00

Garlic mashed plantains with sautree shrimp in your choice of a garlic adobo sauce or spicy tomato-coconut sauce.

Ropa Vieja Mofongo

$21.00

Salads

Green Salad

$8.00

Local greens, celery, radish, carrot, fresh herbs, and red onion with Latin Green Goddess dressing

Salad Sofrito Chicken

$16.00

Local greens, celery, radish, carrot, fresh herbs, red onion, and Latin Green Goddess dressing with sofrito chicken

Salad with Smoked Tofu

Salad with Smoked Tofu
$14.00

$14.00

Local greens, celery, radish, carrot, fresh herbs, red onion, and Latin Green Goddess dressing with crispy smoked tofu

Salad with Cuban Roasted Pork

$18.00

Local greens, celery, radish, carrot, fresh herbs, red onion, and Latin Green Goddess dressing with slow roasted Cuban pork

Salad With Pork Belly

$18.00
Salad with Shrimp al Ajillo

Salad with Shrimp al Ajillo
$19.00

$19.00

Local greens, celery, radish, carrot, fresh herbs, red onion, and Latin Green Goddess dressing with sauteed shrimp with garlic and onion

Salad with Ropa Vieja Beef

$20.00

Kids Menu

All kids menu items come with french fries and ketchup
Cuban Grilled Cheese

Cuban Grilled Cheese
$10.00

$10.00

Pressed Cuban bread with Swiss and American cheese. Served with fries and ketchup.

Beef Hot Dog

Beef Hot Dog

$10.00

Pigman Goods all beef hot dog served on house made bun. Comes with fries and ketchup

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Pressed Cuban bread with smoked ham and Swiss cheese. Served with fries and ketchup.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled wheat tortilla filled with Chihuahua and queso fresco cheeses. Served with yuca fries and ketchup.

Beverages

Hibiscus Ginger Tea

Hibiscus Ginger Tea
$3.50

$3.50

Dasani - 20 oz

$3.00

Smartwater - 20 oz

$4.00

Desserts

Guava y Queso Pastelito

Guava y Queso Pastelito
$4.00

$4.00

Baked puff pastry filled with guava and queso fresco.

Vanilla Flan

Vanilla Flan
$4.00

$4.00

Gluten free

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A lively sandwich bar with bold flavors from Puerto Rican-born Chef Hector Santiago, including innovative takes on classic Latino bakery food. Enjoy sandwiches, snacks, sides, and a full cocktail program, with breads, buns, and sweets baked in-house. Stay a while, or take out. Saludos, y'all!

Website

Location

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

El Super Pan image
El Super Pan image
El Super Pan image

Map
