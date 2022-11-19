Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori imageView gallery
Ramen

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

457 Reviews

$$

675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151

Atlanta, GA 30308

Order Again

Popular Items

Hakata Tonkotsu Classic
Yasai
Gyoza

Disposable Items

No Disposable Items

Please choose this option if you will dine at home and do not need disposable items.

Yes Disposable Items

Chopsticks, Utensils, Napkins.

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.00

Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.

Gyoza

$7.00

Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.

Wakame Salad

$6.00

Seaweed (glass noodle) salad.

Tebasaki Wings

$9.00Out of stock

Japanese-style fried chicken wings with a sweet shoyu glaze.

Ramen (Broth on Side)

Hakata Tonkotsu Classic

$15.00

Pork broth, chashu (pork belly), soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), wood-ear mushrooms, butter garlic corn, scallions, sesame seeds.

Tori Shoyu

$14.00

Chicken broth, chashu (pork belly), soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), spinach, narutomaki (fish cake), scallions, sesame seeds.

Yasai

$14.00

Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.

Invincible Dan Dan Mazemen

$14.00

Brothless, minced pork, soft-boiled egg, cucumbers, spicy soybeans, szechuan oil, scallions, sesame seeds.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Salmon & Tuna mixed in a soy vinaigrette masago marinade with mango, avocado, carrots, cucumber, seaweed salad, scallions, and sesame seeds. Served on sushi rice atop a sweet Kabayaki (eel) sauce. Topped with a choice of sriracha or aoli sauce.

Sides

Kae Dama (Ramen Noodles)

$4.00

Noodles found in our Classic, Tori Shoyu, and Yasai Ramens.

Dan Dan Ramen Noodles (Thicker)

$4.00

Thicker ramen noodles found in our Invincible Dan Dan Mazemen.

Extras

Chili Paste Bomb

$1.50

Butter Garlic Corn Bomb

$1.50

Dan Dan Sauce

$3.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Wines

Sake (Cold)

$14.50

Miyozakura - Junmai Sake “Panda Cup”. 180ml

Oregon Pink Rosé

$11.00

Notes of bright, fresh watermelon and ruby red grapefruit leap out of the can. 375ml (equals 1/2 bottle or two glasses)

Oregon Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Notes of papaya and melon on the nose, lead to a full body white wine, that lifts at the finish. 375ml (equals 1/2 bottle or two glasses)

Sterling Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Rich aromas of boysenberry, accented by caramel and mocha spices. The palate is smooth and supple, delivering a balanced expression of plum, blackberry pie, cinnamon, and toffee. 375ml (equals 1/2 bottle or two glasses)

Beer

Sapporo 12 oz

$5.00

Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. 12 oz can.

Sapporo 22oz

$10.00Out of stock

Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. 22 oz can.

Slush

Blue Tiger

$13.00Out of stock

Lemongrass mash Slush

$13.00

Spiced Lychee Lemonade

$13.00Out of stock

White Lotus

$14.00

Stone Cutter

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Currently offering online ordering through our website and Uber Eats. Orders can also be placed for takeout in store. Enjoy!

Website

Location

675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori image

Map
