Ramen
Okiboru SANDY SPRINGS
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese cuisine made from scratch!
Location
6125 Roswell Road Suite 800, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Yebisuya - 6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105
No Reviews
6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105 Atlanta, GA 30360
View restaurant
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
4.7 • 457
675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sandy Springs
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
More near Sandy Springs