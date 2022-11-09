Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Okiboru SANDY SPRINGS

review star

No reviews yet

6125 Roswell Road Suite 800

Sandy Springs, GA 30328

Popular Items

Spicy Tonkotsu
Tonkotsu
Okiboru Buns

Small Plates

Ebi Karaage

Ebi Karaage

$10.00

Panko shrimp | Umami mayo | Pickled cucumber | Chives

Okiboru Buns

Okiboru Buns

$8.50

Our famous bao bun from Okiboru LA! One order contains 2 buns.

Chashu Wrap

Chashu Wrap

$6.50

Pickled radish | Pork chashu | Umami mayo | Chives | Rayu | Red Chilis

Truffle Garlic Edamame

Truffle Garlic Edamame

$8.00

Soy beans | Garlic soy sauce | Truffle oil

Shoyu Brussels

$9.00

Brussels sprouts | Pickled red onion | Shoyu vinaigrette | White and black sesame seeds | Chives

Crispy Gyoza

Crispy Gyoza

$7.00

Handmade pork dumplings | Shoyu dipping sauce | Chive

Garlic Nori Fries

Garlic Nori Fries

$7.00

Nori Sesame Salt | Garlic Aioli | Chive

Meshi (Small Rice Bowl)

Umami

$6.00

Chicken Karaage or Grilled Tofu | Spinach | Soy Glaze | Umami Mayo | Pickled Cucumber

Tsukemen

Paitan Tsukemen

Paitan Tsukemen

$16.50

Rich chicken, and fish broth | Soft boiled egg | Yuzu Zest | Scallion | Lime | Thick noodles

Spicy Paitan Tsukemen

Spicy Paitan Tsukemen

$17.00

Spicy Rich chicken, and fish broth | Soft boiled egg | Yuzu Zest | Scallion | Lime | Thick noodles

Wafu Tsukemen

Wafu Tsukemen

$16.50

Medium rich chicken and fish broth | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Yuzu Peel | Chives | Thick Noodles

Yuzu Chintan Tsukemen

Yuzu Chintan Tsukemen

$16.50

Light chicken and fish broth | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Yuzu | Chives | Thick noodles

Ramen

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$13.50

Traditional rich pork broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Scallion | Thin noodles

Spicy Tonkotsu

Spicy Tonkotsu

$14.00

Spicy traditional rich pork broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Scallion | Thin noodles

Truffle Shoyu

Truffle Shoyu

$15.50

Light chicken, and fish broth | Pork chashu | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Chives | Thin noodles

Tori Chintan

$13.50
Tori Paitan

Tori Paitan

$14.50

Rich chicken broth | Chicken karaage | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Scallion | Thin Noodles

Spicy Tori Paitan

Spicy Tori Paitan

$15.00

Spicy rich chicken broth | Chicken karaage | Soft boiled egg | Spinach | Scallion | Thin Noodles

Yasai

Yasai

$13.50

Veggie and mushroom broth | Tofu | Spinach | Chives | Thin noodles

Spicy Yasai

Spicy Yasai

$14.00

Spicy veggie and mushroom broth | Tofu | Spinach | Chives | Thin noodles

Noodle/Broth

Thin Noodle

$2.50

Extra noodle for all Ramen

Thick Noodle

$4.00

Extra noodle for all Tsukemen

Tonkotsu Broth

$5.00

Spicy Tonkotsu Broth

$5.50

Tori Paitan Broth

$5.00

Spicy Tori Paitan Broth

$5.50

Yasai Broth

$5.00

Spicy Yasai Broth

$5.50

Truffle Shoyu Broth

$7.00

Tori Chintan Broth

$5.00

Paitan Broth

$7.00

Spicy Paitan Broth

$7.50

Wafu Broth

$7.00

Yuzu Broth

$7.00

Sides

Pickled Cucumber

Pickled Cucumber

$3.00

Cucumber | Rice Vinegar Brine | Ginger | Garlic

Pickled Radish

Pickled Radish

$3.00

Radish | Vinegar Brine

Pickled Cabbagge

Pickled Cabbagge

$3.00

Nappa cabbage | Shoyu togarashi brine

Bamboo Shoots

$3.00

Soft Boiled egg

$3.00

Side of Chashu

$3.00

Side of Chicken Karaage

$3.00

Side of Tofu

$3.00
Chili Paste

$0.25

$0.25

Side of Lime

Side of scallion

Side of chives

$0.50

Side of spinach

$2.00

Side Of Umami Mayo

$0.25

Side of Garlic Mayo

$0.25

Side of Fresh Garlic

$0.50

Side of Rice

$2.00

Side Gyoza Sauce

$0.25

Misc

Utensils

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Japanese cuisine made from scratch!

Location

6125 Roswell Road Suite 800, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

