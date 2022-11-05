Sukoshi imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Sukoshi Atlanta

No reviews yet

1201 Peachtree St

Suite 140

Atlanta, GA 30361

Popular Items

SUSHI ROLL COMBO
DUMPLINGS
ROCK SHRIMP

CHEF SPECIAL

PORK BUN

$4.00

CHICKEN RAMEN

$13.00

Egg Noodle, chicken wonton, chicken broth, bokchoy, nori dry seaweed

VEGGIE RAMEN

$13.00

Egg Noodle, mushroom vegan broth, bok choy, tofu, chili flakes, garlic oil, sesame oil, and Nori dry seaweed

Deep Fried Spicy Tuna

$9.00

RICE BOWLS

EMPEROR CHICKEN

$13.50

Crispy chicken tossed in homemade spicy chili glazed

CURRY KATSU RICE

$13.50

Japanese Curry served over fried chicken katsu

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$12.50

sautéed in our traditional teriyaki sauce

BEEF AND BROCCOLI

$14.50

wok-style sautéed

CHICKEN AND BROCCOLI

$12.50
ROCK SHRIMP

$14.50

crispy, tossed in sukoshi spicy aioli and white rice

SUKOSHI FRIED RICE

$14.50

CHICKEN KATSU

$12.50

Deep fried Chicken cutlets with panko breading served with tonkatsu sauce

DUMPLING DIM SUM

$10.50

Your choice of dumpling, and one side, served with a vegetable spring roll

EMPEROR TOFU

$12.50

Crispy tofu tossed in homemade spicy chili glazed

TERIYAKI TOFU

$12.50

crispy tofu sautéed in our traditional teriyaki sauce

VEGAN RICE BOWL

$11.50

Sautéed vegetables served over choices of rice or greens

POKE BOWLS

TUNA PARADISE POKE

$15.00

fresh tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber, mango salsa, cilantro, chili ponzu

SAKE TO ME POKE

$14.00

salmon and avocado toss in truffle ponzu sauce, serve over rice and wonton crunch topping

RAINBOWL POKE

$15.00

fresh salmon and tuna, serving with seaweed salad, cucumber, mango salsa, scallion, cilantro, and chili ponzu over rice.

POKE TOFU

$13.00

tofu, avocado, seaweed salad, mango salsa, cucumber serve with rice and chili ponzu.

POKE BOWL COMBO

SUKOSHI COMBO

SUSHI ROLL COMBO

$17.50

Your choice of one basic roll, and one signature roll

DUMPLING DIM SUM

$10.50

Your choice of dumpling, and one side, served with a vegetable spring roll

SUSHI ROLLS

AVOCADO ROLL (GF)

$4.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.00

Kani crab with cucumber and avocado

TOFU ROLL

$7.00

CITRUS SALMON*

$11.00

salmon, avocado, crab, cucumber topped with ponzu sauce and Yuzu Tobiko

CUCUMBER ROLL (GF)

$4.00

SALMON ROLL*

$7.00

Traditional maki with just yellowtail and scallions

SPICY SALMON ROLL*

$7.00

minced salmon with spicy aioli and cucumber

YELLOWTAIL*

$7.00

Traditional maki with just yellowtail and green onion

TUNA ROLL*

$7.00

Tuna maki with green onion

SPICY TUNA ROLL*

$7.00

spicy tuna with cucumber and sesame seed

GREEN GODDESS ROLL

$9.00
TUNA WRAPPED*

$12.00

Big eye tuna, spicy tuna, cucumber, sweet soy, sriracha aioli

MERMAID

$10.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, tempura fried, eel sauce, spicy aioli

RAINBOW*

$13.00

Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon and avocado

RED DRAGON

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp, avocado, spicy crab mix, eel sauce, crunch

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$9.00

shrimp tempura and avocado and sesame seed

YELLOWTAIL CRUNCH*

$13.00

Tempura shrimp and avocado inside, and topped with spicy yellowtail, ponzu, and tempura crunch

VOLCANO ROLL

$11.00

cucumber, avocado, crab stick, topped with smoked crab salad, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

SPICY RAINBOW ROLL *

$14.00

SPICY CRAB SALAD ROLL

$9.00

SUKOSHI BITES

Vegetable Spring Roll (2pcs)

$5.00

Vegetable spring roll

TOKYO CHICKEN WINGS (5PC.)

$10.00

crispy wings tossed with Japanese sweet, tangy sauce and topped with Serrano Peppers and onions.

DUMPLINGS

$6.00

SIDE ROCK SHRIMP

$9.00

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$6.00

CRAB RANGOONS (4pcs)

$6.00

EDAMAME

$4.00

MISO SOUP

$3.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$4.00

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

STEAMED WHITE RICE

$3.00

BROWN RICE

$4.00

FRIED RICE

$6.00

STIR FRY VEGGIES

$6.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$7.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$7.00

EXTRA SAUCES

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Eel sauce

$0.50

Pickled Ginger

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sweet N Sour

$0.50

Ponzu

$0.50

Ginger dressing

$0.50

DESSERT

Caramel Miso Icecream

$5.00Out of stock

SUSHI CLASS

Sushi Kit

$40.00

N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Boxed Water LARGE

$6.00

Hot green tea

$3.50

Bottled Green Tea

$4.00

Montane Original Sparkling

$2.50

Montane Cucumber Lime

$2.50

Montane Yuzu Green Tea

$2.50

Montane Grapefruit Peach

$2.50

Montane Lemon Honeysuckle

$2.50

Redbull

$3.50

Red Bull Summer

$3.50Out of stock

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Red Bull Tropical

$3.50Out of stock

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.50

Ramune Original Small

$4.00

Ramune Strawberry Small

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Ramune Original Large

$7.00Out of stock

Ramune Strawberry Large

$7.00Out of stock

Ramune Grape Small

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Cocoa

$5.00Out of stock

Calpico

$3.00Out of stock

Boxed Water SMALL

$4.00

Beer

Ukiyo

$6.00

Orion Japanese Lager

$7.00

Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Wine

Sierra Batuco Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Sierra Batuco Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Gambino

$7.00

Bev Rosé

$7.00

Gallo Chardonnay

$7.00Out of stock

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00Out of stock

Sierra Batuco Pinot grigio

$7.00Out of stock

Sake

Kiku-Masamune

$10.00

"Playful Panda" Junmai

$10.00

Kikusui Yellow Can

$10.00Out of stock

Demon Red

$7.00Out of stock

Demon Blue

$7.00Out of stock

Jelly Shot Sake

$9.00

Nigori Cloudy Sake

$12.00

Cocktails/Frozen

Long Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Long Drink Cranberry

$8.00Out of stock

Sugar and Sp(ice) Slushy

$9.00

Yuzu Lemonade Slushy

$5.00

Panda Shot

$4.00

High Noon

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Candy

Green Apple Hi-Chew Stick

$2.00

Strawberry Hi-Chew

$2.00

Grape Hi-Chew

$2.00

Sour Hi-Chew

$4.00

Gummy Lychee

$4.00

Hello Panda Macha

$1.99Out of stock

Hello Panda Chocolate

$1.99Out of stock

Hello Panda Strawberry

$1.99

Sriracha Peas

$2.49

Wasabi Peas

$2.49

Pocky Chocolate

$2.49

Pocky Cookies and Cream

$2.49

Pocky Macha Green Tea

$2.49

Fun Chops

$1.00

Strawberry Pocky

$2.49

Gummy Strawberry

$4.00

Gummy Grape

$4.00

Shirts

Kissing Sushi

$20.00Out of stock

Runaway Sushi

$20.00Out of stock

Rice to meet you

$20.00Out of stock

This is how I roll

$20.00

Employee Short

$8.00Out of stock

Employee Long

$15.00Out of stock

Hats

Retail Hat

$15.00Out of stock

Employee Hat

$8.00Out of stock

Misc

Chopsticks

$15.00Out of stock

"Simple Brew" Teapot

$15.00Out of stock

Rishi Loose Leaf Tea

$12.50Out of stock

Sukoshi To Go bags

$8.00Out of stock

Panda Stress ball

$3.50Out of stock

"Say Grace" Book by Steve Palmer

$24.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1201 Peachtree St, Suite 140, Atlanta, GA 30361

Directions

Gallery
Sukoshi image

Map
