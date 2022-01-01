Dancing Goats® Ponce City Market
424 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
650 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
4.7 • 457
675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant