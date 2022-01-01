Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dancing Goats® Ponce City Market

424 Reviews

$

650 North Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Cappuccino

Coffee Drinks

Brewed Coffee

$2.55+

Americano

$3.15+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.10+

Cappuccino

$4.00

Traditional 6oz. beverage

Cortado

$3.80

Traditional 4.5oz beverage

Double Espresso

$3.25

Double shot

Espresso Con Pan

$3.45

Espresso with freshly made whipped cream

Espresso Macchiato

$3.45

Traditional 3.5oz beverage

Mocha

$4.60+

White Mocha

$4.55+

Latte

$4.15+

Iced Coffee

$2.85+

Toddy

$3.15+

Cold Brew

Iced Americano

$3.15+

Iced Latte

$4.15+

Iced Mocha

$4.60+

Iced White Mocha

$4.60+

Tea Drinks

Chai

$4.15+

Hot Tea

$2.70+

Iced Chai

$4.15+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

London Fog

$3.85+

Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative

Hot Matcha (Matcha+Water)

$3.95+

Iced Matcha (Matcha+Water)

$3.95+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.45+

Matcha Chilly Goat

$5.75+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.65

Chilly Goats

Chilly Goat Chai

$4.90+

Chilly Goat Contains Dairy

Chilly Goat Dark Choc. Chip Chip

$5.25+

Chilly Goat Contains Dairy

Chilly Goat Latte

$4.75+

Chilly Goat Contains Dairy

Chilly Goat Mocha

$5.15+

Chilly Goat Contains Dairy

Misc. Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamer

$3.20+

Italian Soda

$2.95+

Goats to Go 64oz

Iced Coffee 64oz

$18.00

Iced Chai 64oz

$22.00

Iced Latte 64oz

$22.00

Beans (Additional options in store)

Dancing Goats Blend 12oz

$15.50

Featuring coffees from each of the world’s growing regions, East Africa, Central America, and Indonesia, Dancing Goats® blend is our most versatile coffee blend, performing well as both a brewed coffee and in all espresso applications. This bold and toasty blend is dark, smooth and sweet, with a beautiful floral aroma. Exceptionally clean and balanced acidity accompanies a heavy body and pronounced nuttiness reminiscent of almonds. The sweetness is predominantly chocolate but includes hints of caramel. The flavor of fresh citrus fruits emerges from beneath the sweet spice notes in the finish.

Decaf Dancing Goats Blend 12oz

$15.50

The rich body and finely detailed flavor is topped off with a floral aroma. Our Decaf Dancing Goats® has the same dark, chocolaty and spicy flavor that makes our regular Dancing Goats® an exceptional bean. The syrupy chocolate profile, makes a sweet spicy espresso on its own. When paired with milk, the full body of the shot makes for a smooth and rich latte. Batdorf and Bronson contracts with the Swiss Water Decaf Company in Vancouver B.C., where they use a 100% chemical-free method to remove 99.9 % of the caffeine from our signature blend.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

650 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

