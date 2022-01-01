Go
Atlanta's favorite Mexican restaurant in Castleberry Hill art district, No Mas! Cantina offers authentic flavors, house specialties, creative desserts, and seats 350 guests. We first opened our doors in 1996 selling a wide variety of art and Mexican imports, and in 2006, we opened our restaurant to enhance the experience we provide.

Burrito Grande$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
Fajita Feast$42.00
Sizzling chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas served with fresh flour tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Fajitas Arracheras$20.00
Sizzling fajitas served with fresh flour tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
Los Trios Combo$15.00
Combination plate, choose 3 of your favorites.
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Fresh tortilla chips and our house made, fire-roasted salsa.
Quesadilla$10.00
Two flour tortillas, grilled with Mexican cheeses served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Lunch Fajitas$14.00
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
Naked Burrito$15.00
Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of seasoned chicken, seasoned beef or vegetable fajitas.
Grande Queso$9.00
Our own blend of melted white cheeses.
180 Walker St SW

Atlanta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
