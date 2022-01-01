Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
American

Oy! Cumberland 2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE

No reviews yet

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE

ATLANTA, GA 30339

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

American Breakfast
Bacon
Farmer

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

American Breakfast

$11.98

Regular

Southern B.F.*

$11.99

Regular

Avocado Toast* Slice

$10.99+

1 Slice

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.49+

1 Biscuit

Chicken Tender Meal

$10.99

Regular

Egg Souffle

$10.49+

Small

French Toast

$11.49+

Small

Grit Bowl Special

$7.49

Regular

Healthy Choice Plate

$11.99

Regular

Home Fries

$4.99

1

Shrimp & Grits

$13.99

Steak and Eggs*

$14.49

Regular

Cajun Pasta

$10.99

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BACON SANDWICH*

$7.99

Regular

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$7.99

Fried

Grilled Chicken Biscuit

$7.99

Grilled

Sausage Sandwich*

$7.99

Regular

Turkey Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

OMELETTES

Bacon Cheeseburger Omelettes

$11.49+

Regular

Chicken Fajita

$13.99+

Regular

Cowboy

$11.49+

Small

Diet

$12.49+

Small

Farmer

$11.49+

Small

MYO

$9.49+

Small

Philly

$11.49+

Small

Stairmaster

$11.49+

Small

Western

$11.49+

Large

Cajun omelette

$11.49+

Large

BURGERS

Banging Burger

$13.99

Regular

Blue Burger

$14.49

Regular

Hot and Spicy Burger

$13.99

Regular

Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Regular

Oy Vey!

$13.99

Regular

Oy! Burger

$10.49

Regular

The Zany Burger

$14.49

Regular

Create Your Own

$10.49+

Beyond Burger

$13.99

Regular

Sweet & Spicy Special

$13.99

The Zany Burger

$14.49

1/3 Pound Angus Beef, topped with Crispy Fried Onions, Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, smothered in BBQ sauce and side of Queso covered French Fries

SANDWICH

BLT

$10.99

Regular

California Club

$11.99

Regular

Fried Buffalo Sandwich

$12.49

Fried

Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Regular

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

GrilledBuffalo Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled

Reuben

$12.99

Regular

Turkey Club Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey Club

MAC & CHEESE

Bacon Mac and Cheese

$7.99+

side

Burger Mac and Cheese

$7.99+

side

Mac & Cheese

$6.99+

Side Dish

FRENCH FRIES

Bleu Fries Meal

$10.99

Meal

Bleu Fries Side

$7.25

Side

Buffalo Fries Meal

$10.99

Meal

Buffalo Fries Side

$7.25

Side

Classic Fries Meal

$8.99

Meal

Classic Fries Side

$4.25

Side

MYO Fries

$8.49

MYO Fries

Philly Fries Meal

$10.99

Meal

Philly Fries Side

$7.25

Side

SALAD

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.49

Fried Chicken

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Small

LG Caesar Salad

$10.99

Large

Cobb Salad

$12.49

Regular

Georgia Summer Salad

$10.99

Regular

Side Salad

$3.49

Regular

DESSERTS

Brownie

$5.99

Brownie

Brownie w/Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.49

Brownie w/Vanilla Ice Cream

Brownie w/Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.49

Brownie w/Chocolate Ice Cream

Scoop of Vanilla

$2.99

Scoop of Vanilla

Scoop of Chocolate

$2.99

Scoop of Chocolate

Mini cannoli

$2.00

Cannoli

$3.25

Tiramisu

$4.25

Birthday Brownie

SIDES

Applesauce

$2.99

Regular

Bacon

$3.99+

3 Slices

Eggs*

$3.49+

1 Egg

fruit

$3.99+

Regular

Gravy

$2.99+

Regular

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Regular

Grits

$3.49+

cup

Ham

$3.99+

2 piece

Sausage Patties

$4.99+

2 Patties

Sautéed Veggies

$3.99

Regular

Side of Fries

$4.99+

Hand Cut

Steak

$7.99

toast

$1.99+

Challah Toast

Tomato Slices (3)

$1.50

Regular

Turkey Bacon

$5.49+

3 slices

Turkey Sausage

$5.49+

2 piece

Shrimp 6 pcs

$4.99

ADD ONS

Mushrooms - ADD ON

$1.25

Regular

Salsa

$1.25

Salsa

Ranch

$1.00

Ranch

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Honey Mustard

Thousand Island Dressing

$1.00

Thousand island dressing

Italian

$1.00

Italian

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

BBQ

$1.00

BBQ

Guacamole

$1.25

Guacamole

Habanero Sauce

$1.00

Habanero sauce

Queso

$1.25

Queso

American

$1.25

American

Cheddar

$1.25

Cheddar

Pepper Jack

$1.25

Pepper Jack

Swiss

$1.25

Swiss

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.25

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Caramel Sauce

$1.25

Caramel Sauce

Strawberry Topping

$1.25

Strawberry Topping

Blueberry Topping

$1.25

Blueberry topping

Sour Cream

$1.25

Sour Cream

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Apple sauce

Whip Cream

$1.00

Whip cream

Extra Butter

$0.75

Extra butter

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra syrup

Side of Gravy

$2.99

Side of Gravy

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo sauce

Sausage Gravy

$3.49

Sausage gravy

Grilled chicken

$4.25

Icing

$1.00

Cajuan sauce

$2.99

MERCHANDISE

OY SEASONING

$3.49

Regular

Appetizer

Four warm buttermilk biscuits with a choice of our homemade blueberry or strawberry compote

Biscuits & Jam Basket

$6.99

Four warm buttermilk biscuits with a choice of our homemade blueberry or strawberry compote

Soup of the Day

Bowl

$6.99

Cup

$4.99

Special of the day

Special of day

$13.99

KIDS DRINKS

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Fountain Drink

Horizon 1%

$1.99

Horizon 1%

Horizon Choc Milk

$1.99

Horizon Choc Milk

Apple Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

KIDS MENU

KID Hamburger

$6.99

Kiddie Burger

KID cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.97

Regular

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Regular

Kids Omelette*

$5.50

Regular

KID grilled cheese

$4.99

KIDDIE PANCAKES

Kids Classic Buttermilk

$3.99+

Classic Buttermilk

Kids Gluten Free Classic Buttermilk

$5.99+

Gluten Free Classic Buttermilk

Kids Bacon

$4.99+

Bacon

Kids Blueberry

$4.99+

Blueberry

Kids Chocolate Chunk

$4.99+

Chocolate Chunk

Kids CinnaYum

$4.99+

CinnaYum

Kids Strawberry

$4.99+

Strawberry

Kids Oreo

$4.99+

Oreo

Kids Red Velvet

$4.99+

Red Velvet

Kids POD

$4.99+

POD

KIDS EGGS & STUFF*

1 Egg With Bacon

$4.49

1 Egg With Bacon

1 Egg With Sausage

$4.49

1 Egg With Sausage

1 Egg with Ham

$4.49

1 Egg with Ham

1 Egg with Turkey Bacon

$5.49

1 Egg with Turkey Bacon

2 Egg With Bacon

$5.49

2 Egg With Bacon

2 Eggs With Sausage

$6.99

2 Eggs With Sausage

2 Eggs with Ham

$5.49

2 Eggs with Ham

2 Eggs With Turkey Bacon

$6.49

2 Eggs With Turkey Bacon

KIDS SIDE

Bacon 2 Slices

$1.50

Bacon 2 Slices

Sausage 1 Patties

$1.99

Sausage 1 Patties

Sausage 2 Patties

$4.49

Sausage 2 Patties

Turkey Bacon 2 Slices

$3.99

Turkey Bacon 2 Slices

Eggs 1

$2.99

Eggs 1

Eggs 2

$3.99

Eggs 2

Rye

$1.00

Rye

Sourdough

$1.00

Sourdough

Applesauce

$2.49

Applesauce

Blueberries

$3.49

Blueberries

Homefries

$3.49

Side Of Frenchfries

$3.49

Side of Fries

2 Turkey sausage

$4.99

2 Turkey sausage

4 Turkey Sausage

$6.49

4 Turkey Sausage

Classic Pancakes

SINGLE 7" CLASSIC PANCAKE

$6.99

1-7"Classic

2 7" CLASSIC PANCAKE

$8.49

2-7"Classic

3 7" CLASSIC PANCAKE

$9.99

3-7" Classic

Giant CLASSIC PANCAKE

$9.49

1 Giant

2 Giant CLASSIC PANCAKE

$12.49

2 Giant

3 Giant CLASSIC PANCAKE

$13.99

3 Giant

Cinna-Yum Pancakes

SINGLE 7" CINNA-YUM PC

$8.99

1-7" Cinn

2 7" CINNA-YUM PC

$11.49

2-7" Cinn

3 7" CINNA-YUM PC

$13.99

3 - 7" Cinn

Giant CINNA-YUM PC

$11.49

1 Giant

2 Giant CINNA-YUM PC

$13.99

2 Giant

3 Giant CINNA-YUM PC

$16.50

3 Giant

Oreo Pancakes

SINGLE 7" OREO

$8.49

1-7"

2 7" OREO

$10.49

2-7"

3 7" OREO

$12.99

3-7"

GIANT OREO

$11.49

1 Giant

2 GIANT OREO

$13.99

2 Giant

3 GIANT OREO

$16.50

3 Giant

Bacon Pancakes

SINGLE 7" BACON PANCAKES

$8.99

1-7"Bacon

2 7" BACON PANCAKES

$10.49

2-7"Bacon

3 7" BACON PANCAKES

$13.99

3-7"Bacon

Giant BACON PANCAKES

$11.49

1 Giant

2 Giant BACON PANCAKES

$13.99

2 Giant

3 Giant BACON PANCAKES

$16.49

3 Giant

Pancake of the WeeK

SINGLE 7" PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$8.49

1 7"

2 7" PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$10.99

2 7"

3 7" PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$13.49

3 7"

GIANT PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$10.99

1 Giant

2 GIANT PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$13.49

2 Giant

3 GIANT PANCAKE OF THE WEEK

$15.99

3 Giant

Red Velvet Pancakes

Single 7" Red Velvet

$8.99

1 7"

2 7" Red Velvet

$10.49

2 7"

3 7" Red Velvet

$13.99

3 7"

Giant Red Velvet

$11.49

1 Giant

2 Giant Red Velvet

$13.99

2 Giant

3 Giant Red Velvet

$16.50

3 Giant

Strawberry Pancakes

SINGLE STRAWBERRY

$8.99

1 cake

2 CAKES STRAWBERRY

$11.99

2 cakes

GIANT STRAWBERRY

$13.49

Strawberry giant

Triple Chocolate Pancakes

SINGLE 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$8.49

1-7"Choc

2 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$10.99

2-7"Choc

2 GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$13.99

2 Giant

GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$11.49

1 Giant

3 7" TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$11.49

3-7" CHOC

3 GIANT TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

$16.50

3 Giant

Wild Blueberry Pancakes

SINGLE 7" WILD BLUEBERRY

$8.99

1-7"Blue

2 7" WILD BLUEBERRY

$10.49

2-7"Blue

3 7" WILD BLUEBERRY

$13.99

3-7"Blue

GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY

$10.99

1 Giant

2 GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY

$13.49

2 Giant

3 GIANT WILD BLUEBERRY

$15.99

3 Giant

GF Classic Pancakes

SINGLE 7" CLASSIC GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$8.99

1-7" Classic GF

2 7" CLASSIC GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$10.99

2-7" Classic GF

3 7" CLASSIC GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$12.99

3-7" Classic GF

GF Bacon Pancakes

SINGLE 7" BACON GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$10.99

1-7" Bacon GF

2 7" BACON GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$12.99

2-7" Bacon GF

3 7" BACON GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$14.99

3-7" Bacon GF

GF Chocolate Pancakes

SINGLE 7" CHOCOLATE GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$9.99

1-7" Chocolate GF

2 7" CHOCOLATE GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$11.49

2-7" Chocolate GF

3 7" CHOCOLATE GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$12.99

3-7" Chocolate GF

GF Wildberry Pancakes

SINGLE 7" WILDBERRY GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$9.49

1-7"WildBerry GF

2 7" WILDBERRYGLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$11.49

2-7" WildBerry GF

3 7" WILDBERY GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$13.99

3-7" WildBerry GF

Choose 3 Pancakes

Choose 3 7" Pancakes

$12.99

3 7in pancakes

Choose 3 14" Pancakes

$15.49

3 14in pancakes

Lemon Zest Pancake

7" Lemon

$8.99

2 7' Lemon

$10.49

3 7" Lemon

$12.99

14" Lemon

$11.49

2 14" Lemon

$14.25

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Coke

$2.79

Coke

Diet Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

Mr. Pibb

$2.79

Mr. Pibb

Lemonade

$2.79

Lemonade

Sprite

$2.79

Sprite

HOT DRINKS

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Regular

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

Ice Coffee

$3.50

Regular

Ice Special Coffee

$4.50

Regular

Specialty Coffee/espresso

$4.50

Regular

Hot Tea

$2.79

Regular

Hot Tea Bomb

$4.99

Regular

Hot Cocoa

$2.79

Regular

Hot Cocoa Bomb

$4.99

Regular

JUICES

Natalies Oj

$3.99

Natalies Oj

Grapefruit Juice

$2.89

Grapefruit Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

Apple Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice

MILK

Horizon 1%

$2.25

Horizon 1%

Horizon Choc Milk

$2.25

Horizon Choc Milk

Milk

$3.49

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

Milkshake

$6.99

Regular

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweetened Tea

$2.79
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA, GA 30339

Directions

Gallery
Oy! Cumberland image
Oy! Cumberland image
Oy! Cumberland image

