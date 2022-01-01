Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Chicken

US Cafe - South Cobb Drive

review star

No reviews yet

4499 South Cobb Drive

Smyrna, GA 30080

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
20 Wings
#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger

Combos

All Combos come with small fries and a 20oz Fountain Drink
#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger

#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/4lb Angus burger served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage

#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger

#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger

$11.75

Two 1/4lb Angus patties served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage

#3 - 6 Wings

#3 - 6 Wings

$11.25

6 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with fresh cut fries and a beverage

#4 - 1/4lb Turkey Burger

#4 - 1/4lb Turkey Burger

$10.00

1/4lb turkey burger served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of fresh cut fries and a beverage

#5 - 4pc Chicken Tender Basket

#5 - 4pc Chicken Tender Basket

$11.75

4 Chicken Tenders tossed in wing sauce or plain, served with fresh cut fries, texas toast and a fountain drink

8 Ct Boneless Wings + FF

8 Ct Boneless Wings + FF

$11.25

8 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with fresh cut fries and a beverage

Starters

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

6 pieces of fried mozzarella sticks

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$5.50

breaded pickle fries served with your choice of dipping sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.75

4 pieces per order filled with cheddar cheese

Snack Chips & Salsa

Snack Chips & Salsa

$1.25

house fried tortilla chips with homemade salsa

Cheese Bites

Cheese Bites

$6.50Out of stock

fried cheese curds with your choice of dipping sauce

Burgers

1/4lb US Angus Burger

1/4lb US Angus Burger

$6.50

1/4lb Angus beef patty served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard

1/2lb Double US Angus Burger

1/2lb Double US Angus Burger

$8.75

two 1/4lb Angus beef patties served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard

Double Decker

Double Decker

$10.00

two 1/4lb Angus beef patties served club style on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar cheese, and bacon

1/4lb US Turkey Burger

1/4lb US Turkey Burger

$6.75

1/4lb turkey patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion

1/2lb Double US Turkey Burger

1/2lb Double US Turkey Burger

$9.00

two 1/4lb turkey patties served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion

Boca Soy Veggie Burger

Boca Soy Veggie Burger

$6.75

"Boca" soy-based patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, and mayo

Morningstar Farms Chipotle Black Bean Burger

Morningstar Farms Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$6.75

Morningstar black bean patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, and mayo

Pitts-Burger

Pitts-Burger

$8.00

our seasonal Pitts-Burger features 1/4lb Angus Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, hot honey, spicy garlicky mayo-based "Boom Boom Sauce", pepper jack cheese and a single crispy onion ring.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50

tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad

Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

cajun-seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.75

chopped fried chicken tenders, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.25

tomato, onion, and cucumber on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Bone In Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.25

please select ONE flavor no split or mixed flavors (pictured flavor: lemon pepper)

10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.00

Choose 1 flavor No split or mixed flavors (pictured flavor: lemon pepper)

20 Wings

20 Wings

$23.00

please select up to TWO flavors (10/10) no mixed flavors (pictured flavor: lemon pepper)

50 Wings

50 Wings

$56.50

please select up to TWO flavors (25/25) no mixed flavors (pictured flavor: lemon pepper) For smaller quantities of flavors, please order either 6, 10 or 20 piece wings

Boneless Wings

8 ct Boneless

8 ct Boneless

$8.00

choose up to 1 flavor no split flavors

16 ct Boneless

16 ct Boneless

$14.75

choose up to 2 flavors

24 ct Boneless

24 ct Boneless

$21.00

choose up to 3 flavors

32 ct Boneless

32 ct Boneless

$27.25

choose up to 4 flavors

Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.00

choose up to 1 flavor or plain no split or mixed flavors

7 Piece Chicken Tenders

7 Piece Chicken Tenders

$12.75

choose up to 1 flavor or plain tenders no split or mixed flavors

Sandwiches

Hoagie Roll Comes with grilled onions and provolone cheese
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.25

shaved beef served on a hoagie roll with grilled onions and provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$9.25

diced grilled chicken served on a hoagie roll with grilled onions and provolone cheese (pictured with green peppers added)

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.25

grilled chicken served "club-style" on Texas toast with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

BLT

BLT

$6.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

grilled American cheese on Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

cajun-seasoned grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard

Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.00

Wheat Bun Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Honey Mustard

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.00

Nathan's All-Beef Comes plain, just add what you like

Quesadilla

Chz Quesadilla

$7.25

12" Flour Tortilla Melted Cheese Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla Chips and Salsa on the side

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

12" Flour Tortilla Melted Cheese Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla Chips and Salsa on the side

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

12" Flour Tortilla Melted Cheese Grilled onions, tomato and jalapeno inside the quesadilla Chips and Salsa on the side

Sides

Small Fries

$3.50

Hand-Cut Fries

Large Fries

$5.50

Hand-Cut Fries Double the size of a small fry

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Vidalia Onion Rings

Add-Ons

Extra Dressing

$0.55

Side Wing Sauce

$0.55

Celery Sticks

$1.00

Carrot Sticks

$1.00

Kids Meals

All Kid's Meals come with a Kid's Drink and Kid's Fry. 12 and under please No substitutions except for those listed. No additional items beyond those listed.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Served with a kid fry and kid drink. No substitutions or add-ons other than those listed.

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Served with a kid fry and kid drink. No substitutions or add-ons other than those listed.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Served with a kid fry and kid drink. No substitutions or add-ons other than those listed.

Kids 4ct Nuggets

$6.50

Served with a kid fry and kid drink. No substitutions or add-ons other than those listed.

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Bottled Dasani Water

$2.25

Bottled Drinks

Milkshakes

Hand-Scooped Vanilla Ice Cream blended with whole milk and your choice of flavor

Strawberry

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate

$5.50

Vanilla

$5.50

Peach

$5.50

Desserts

Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto® Cookie

Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto® Cookie

$3.00

Giant morsels of sustainable chocolate grown in the Peruvian Andes, milk, semisweet and dark coins, coalesce in our Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie dough of all butter, pure cane sugar and cage free eggs. Caramelized chewy-crispy-edged wonder. Non GMO and additive free.

Salted Caramel Manifesto® Cookie

Salted Caramel Manifesto® Cookie

$3.00

Imagine the buttery crunch of all natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzels bites and sea salt, all playing hopscotch across your taste buds. Topped with pretzel salt and golden demerara sugar, each bite of this salty sweet mashup is dangerously better than the last. Free of GMO’s, additives and artificial colors and made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.

Chewy Marshmallow with Brown Butter & Sea Salt

Chewy Marshmallow with Brown Butter & Sea Salt

$3.00

Americans have been enjoying the gooey crispiness of these treats since the early 1900’s. This version is, shall we say…more sophisticated and every bit as fun! Marshmallow cream and mini-marshmallows - both homemade, all natural and GMO-free - get folded with gluten-free crispy rice puffs and a touch of browned butter for a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive.

Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto® Brownie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Our current hours are 11am-11pm, 7 days a week. Dine-in is currently fully open both indoors and on our covered patio. We hope to see you in soon!

