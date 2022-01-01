US Cafe - South Cobb Drive

Chewy Marshmallow with Brown Butter & Sea Salt

$3.00

Americans have been enjoying the gooey crispiness of these treats since the early 1900’s. This version is, shall we say…more sophisticated and every bit as fun! Marshmallow cream and mini-marshmallows - both homemade, all natural and GMO-free - get folded with gluten-free crispy rice puffs and a touch of browned butter for a subtle caramel note. A hint of sea salt makes it all come alive.