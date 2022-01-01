Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Salad

US Cafe Express - Spring Rd

No reviews yet

2350 Spring Road

Smyrna, GA 30080

Popular Items

10 Wings
#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger
Small Fries

Combos

All Combos come with small Fries and a 20oz Fountain Drink
#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger

#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/4lb Angus burger served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage

#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger

#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger

$11.75

Two 1/4lb Angus patties served on a sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries and a beverage

#3 - 6 Wings

#3 - 6 Wings

$11.25

6 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage

#4 - 1/4lb Turkey Burger

#4 - 1/4lb Turkey Burger

$10.00

1/4lb turkey burger served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo, mustard, & onion with a side of crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage

#5 - 4pc Chicken Tender Basket

#5 - 4pc Chicken Tender Basket

$11.75

4 Chicken Tenders tossed in wing sauce or plain, served with crinkle cut fries, texas toast and a fountain drink

8ct Boneless + FF

8ct Boneless + FF

$11.25

8 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with crinkle cut fries (*not pictured) and a beverage

Starters

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$7.00

6 pieces of fried mozzarella sticks

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$5.50

breaded pickle fries served with your choice of dipping sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.75

4 pieces per order filled with cheddar cheese

Snack Chips & Salsa

Snack Chips & Salsa

$1.25

house fried tortilla chips with homemade salsa

Cheese Bites

Cheese Bites

$6.50

fried cheese curds with your choice of dipping sauce

Burgers

Wheat Bun Served with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickles, onion
1/4lb US Angus Burger

1/4lb US Angus Burger

$6.50

1/4lb Angus beef patty served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard

1/2lb Double US Angus Burger

1/2lb Double US Angus Burger

$8.75

two 1/4lb Angus beef patties served on sesame white bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and mustard

Double Decker

Double Decker

$10.00

two 1/4lb Angus beef patties served club style on Texas toast with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheddar cheese, and bacon

1/4lb US Turkey Burger

1/4lb US Turkey Burger

$6.75

1/4lb turkey patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion

1/2lb Double US Turkey Burger

1/2lb Double US Turkey Burger

$9.00

two 1/4lb turkey patties served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, pickle & onion

Boca Soy Veggie Burger

Boca Soy Veggie Burger

$6.75

"Boca" soy-based patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, and mayo

Morningstar Farms Black Bean Burger

Morningstar Farms Black Bean Burger

$6.75

Morningstar black bean patty served on wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mustard, and mayo

Pitts-Burger

Pitts-Burger

$8.00

our seasonal Pitts-Burger features 1/4lb Angus Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, hot honey, spicy garlicky mayo-based "Boom Boom Sauce", pepper jack cheese and a single crispy onion ring.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50

tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad

Cajun Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

cajun-seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.75

chopped fried chicken tenders, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana peppers and shredded cheese on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.25

tomato, onion, and cucumber on a bed of iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing on the side

Bone In Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.25

please select ONE flavor no split or mixed flavors (pictured flavor: lemon pepper)

10 Wings

10 Wings

$12.00

please select ONE flavor no split or mixed flavors (pictured flavor: lemon pepper)

20 Wings

20 Wings

$23.00

please select up to TWO flavors (10/10) no mixed flavors (pictured flavor: lemon pepper)

50 Wings

50 Wings

$56.50

please select up to TWO flavors (25/25) no mixed flavors (pictured flavor: lemon pepper) For smaller quantities of flavors, please order either 6, 10 or 20 piece wings

Chicken Tenders

Choose 1 flavor No split or mixed flavors
4 Piece Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.00

choose up to 1 flavor or plain no split or mixed flavors

7 Piece Chicken Tenders

7 Piece Chicken Tenders

$12.75

choose up to 1 flavor or plain tenders no split or mixed flavors

Boneless Wings

8 ct Boneless Wings

8 ct Boneless Wings

$8.00

choose up to 1 flavor no split flavors

16 ct Boneless Wings

16 ct Boneless Wings

$14.75

choose up to 2 flavors

24 ct Boneless Wings

24 ct Boneless Wings

$21.00

choose up to 3 flavors

32 ct Boneless Wings

32 ct Boneless Wings

$27.25

choose up to 4 flavors

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.25Out of stock

shaved beef served on a hoagie roll with grilled onions and provolone cheese

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$9.25

diced grilled chicken served on a hoagie roll with grilled onions and provolone cheese (pictured with green peppers added)

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.25

grilled chicken served "club-style" on Texas toast with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

BLT

BLT

$6.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on Texas toast

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

grilled American cheese on Texas toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

cajun-seasoned grilled chicken on served on a wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and honey mustard

Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich

$7.00

Wheat Bun Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Honey Mustard

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$4.00Out of stock

Nathan's All-Beef Comes plain, select what you would like to add

Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

12" Flour Tortilla Melted Cheese Comes with grilled onion, tomato and jalapenos inside. Served with chips and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.25

Sides

Small Fries

$3.50

Crinkle Cut Fries

Large Fries

$5.50

Crinkle Cut Fries Double the size of small fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Battered Vidalia Onion Rings

Add-Ons

Extra Dressing

$0.55

Side Wing Sauce

$0.55

Celery Sticks

$1.00

Carrot Sticks

$1.00

Kids Meals

Served with Kid's Fry and Kid's Drink No substitutions or add-ons

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Served with Kid's Fry and Kid's Drink No substitutions or add-ons.

Kids Hamburger

$6.50

Served with Kid's Fry and Kid's Drink No substitutions or add-ons

Kids Hot Dog

$6.50

Served with Kid's Fry and Kid's Drink No substitutions or add-ons

Kids 4ct Nuggets

$6.50

Served with Kid's Fry and Kid's Drink No substitutions or add-ons

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50+

Bottled Water

$2.25

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.75

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75

20oz Bottle Coca Cola

$2.75

20oz Bottle Lemonade

$2.75

20oz Bottle Sprite

$2.75

20oz Bottle Seagrams Ginger Ale

$2.75

20oz Bottle Coke Zero Sugar

$2.75

20oz Bottle Smartwater

$2.75

20oz Bottle Fanta

$2.75

Desserts/Milkshakes

Strawberry Milkshake

$5.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$5.50

Vanilla Milkshake

$5.50

Peach Milkshake

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.00

Marshmallow Bar

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Dine-in is currently fully open both indoors and on our covered patio. We hope to see you in soon!

Website

Location

2350 Spring Road, Smyrna, GA 30080

Directions

Gallery
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd image
US Cafe Express - Spring Rd image

