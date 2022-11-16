Infusion Crab ATL 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*
2044 Lower Roswell Rd
300
Marietta, GA 30068
Kids Meal
Lunch Specials Served All Day
Infusion Salad (No Meat)
No Meat, mixed green lettuce/spinach, 1 Egg, carrots, onions, cucumbers, & sweet pickles: Ranch, Caesar, Sweet Vinegar Olive Oil dressing
L0 - HOTBOYOG GARLIC NOODLES LUNCH
(Spaghetti) Garlic Noodles cooked in Soy Sauce. Egg, Chicken Sausage and 1/2 pound cluster will be cooked separately. The flavor selected will be placed on the cluster & egg only (NOT THE NOODLES)
L1 - SHRIMP LUNCH
1/2 pound SHRIMP, 1 CORN, 1 EGG, AND POTATO
L2 - CLUSTER LUNCH
CLUSTER, CORN, EGG, AND POTATO
L3 - CLUSTER & SHRIMP LUNCH
CLUSTER, 1/2 POUND OF SHRIMP, CORN, EGG, AND POTATO
L3R - RAMEN NOODLES, CLUSTER, SHRIMP, CORN, EGG & POTATO
Before ordering, please be sure you can pick up on time. This item gets soggy fast (Ramen Noodles).
L4 - PARTY WINGS LUNCH
5 WINGS & FRIES ONLY BBQ, Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili & Plain Wings. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
L5 - LOBSTER (SAUTEED) LUNCH
5-6 OZ LOBSTER SAUTEED , 1 EGG, 1 CORN AND POTATO
L6 - FRIED SHRIMP LUNCH
6-8 FRIED SHRIMP AND FRIES (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY) ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
L6F - FRIED SHRIMP & FRIED SNOW CRAB LUNCH
FRIED SHRIMP (6), 1 FRIED SNOW CRAB & FRIES (AVAIL. ON TUESDAY - THURSDAYS ONLY. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
L7 - FRIED LOBSTER & FRIES LUNCH
1 FRIED LOBSTER (5-6 OZ) AND FRIES (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY) ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
L8 - FRIED LOBSTER & SHRIMP LUNCH
ONE (5-6 OZ) FRIED LOBSTER, 5 -8 SHRIMP - FRIES. (On Tuesday and Thursday ONLY) ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
L9 - FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY
5 Fried Shrimp, Toasted Bread, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Infusions Po'Boy Sauce, & Fries. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
L10 - FRIED SALMON PO'BOY
4 OZ Fried Salmon Cut Up, Toasted Bread, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Infusions Po'Boy Sauce & Fries ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
A - VEG ALFREDO (NO MEAT)
Veg Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock). Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
A0 - CHICKEN ALFREDO
Boneless Chicken Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock). Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
A1 - SHRIMP ALFREDO
5-8 Shrimp (depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock) Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
A3 - GRILLED SALMON ALFREDO
4 OZ Salmon Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock) Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
A2 - CAJUN SHRIMP ALFREDO
5-8 Shrimp (depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock) Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
A4 - CAJUN SALMON ALFREDO
Grilled 4 Ounce Salmon Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock) Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
A5 - SHRIMP AND SALMON ALFREDO
Grilled Salmon (4 OZ) and Shrimp (5-8 depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock), please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
A6 - CAJUN SHRIMP AND SALMON ALFREDO
Cajun Grilled Salmon (4 OZ) and Shrimp (5-8 depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock), please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
A7 - RACHEAL'S JERK SHRIMP AND SALMON ALFREDO
Jerk Salmon (4 OZ) and Shrimp (5-8 depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock), please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)
1 FISH, FRIES AND 2 HUSH PUPPIES
****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
2 FISH, FRIES AND 3 HUSH PUPPIES
****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
FRIED OYSTERS LUNCH
12 FRIED OYSTERS & FRIES. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
CRAWFISH LUNCH
15 CRAWFISH, 1 CORN AND POTATOES
Dinner Combos Served All Day
D0 - BRITTANY LOVE GARLIC NOODLES DINNER
(Spaghetti) Garlic Noodles, Broccoli and Shrimp cooked in Soy Sauce. Cluster & Eggs will be cooked separately. The flavor selected will be placed on the cluster & eggs only (NOT THE NOODLES).
D1 - INFUSION SHRIMP CARNIVAL
1 Pound of shrimp, served with corn, potato and eggs.
D2 - INFUSION SNOW BOWL
1 Pound of Crablegs, EGGS, CORN AND POTATO.
D3 - INFUSION LOVERS BOWL
1 POUND OF SHRIMP AND CRAB LEGS, CORN, EGGS, BROCCOLI AND POTATO
D4 - PARTY WINGS DINNER
8 WINGS & FRIES Only. BBQ, Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili & Plain Wings. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
D5 - LOBSTER SAUTEED DINNER W/EGG CORN AND POTATO
2 LOBSTERS (5-6 OZ), 2 CORN, 2 EGGS AND POTATO
D6 - FRIED LOBSTER DINNER
2 FRIED LOBSTERS (5-6 OZ) AND FRIES (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY). ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
D7 - FRIED SHRIMP DINNER
11 FRIED SHRIMP & FRIES (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY). ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
D8 - GARLIC BUTTER LOBSTER LINGUINE
(Angel Hair Pasta) GARLIC BUTTER NOODLES, TWO 5 OZ LOBSTER TAILS, SUN DRIED TOMATO HALVES, ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.
D9 - GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP LINGUINE
(Angel Hair Pasta) GARLIC BUTTER NOODLES, 6 SHRIMP, SUN DRIED TOMATO HALVES, ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.S.
3 PC FISH, FRIES AND 4 HUSH PUPPIES
Fried Whiting. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
CRAWFISH DINNER
30 crawfish, 2 corn and potato with your choice of Seasoning: Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).
Baked Chicken Dinners
Baked Chicken Wing Dinner W / White Rice
Baked Chicken, White Rice, Cornbread with your 4th choice between: Mac N' Cheese, Yams, Turkey Collard and or Broccoli ***NOT AVAILABLE EVERY DAY***
Baked Chicken Wing W/ Dressing
Baked Chicken, Dressing, and Cornbread with your 4th choice between: Regular Mac N Cheese, Yams, Turkey Collard and or Broccoli ***NOT AVAILABLE EVERY DAY***
ADD ONS
Beef Sausage
Broccoli
Broken Crab Legs Half Pound
Snow Crab
Broken Crab Legs 1 Pound
Snow Crab
Chicken Sausage
Crab Legs
Collards Greens Mild (No Meat) 12 OZ
Corn
Cornbread
Crab Fingers Sautéed
20 Crab Claw Fingers (NOT JUMBO / NOT FRIED)
Crawfish
Cornbread Dressing "Bobbie Sue Dressing"
Southern Cornbread Dressing
Egg
Fish Whiting Fish (1)
Fried Whiting ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Cat Fish (1)
Fried Cat Fish (1) ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
FRIED LOBSTER
5-6 OZ (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY). ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Fried Oysters
FRIED ONLY (12)
Fried Shrimp
8 FRIED SHRIMP (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY). ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Fries
****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Garlic Noodles "Chris Garlic Noodles"
(Spaghetti) Garlic Noodles cooked in Soy Sauce. NO MEAT 16 OZ
Hush Puppies
****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Lobster 5-8 OZ Sauteed
Mac N' Cheese
Onion Rings
****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Party Wing (5) ONLY
Party Wing: BBQ, Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili & Plain Wings. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Party Wing (8) ONLY
Party Wing: BBQ, Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili & Plain Wings. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Potato
Salmon (Grilled) 8 OZ
Salmon (Fried) 8 OZ
****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Seafood Spinach Dip
Cheese, Spinach, lite Onions, lite Red Peppers, Crab, Shrimp and Crawfish Meat cut up with Toasted Bread
Seafood Mac N Cheese With Spice 12 OZ
Shrimp (Sauteed ONLY)
Three Whole Wings
****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****
Turkey Sausage
White Rice
Yams
Yellow Rice
DESSERT
EXTRA
Extra Alfredo Sauce
Blue Cheese
Cocktail Sauce
Infusion Crab Garlic Butter (16 OZ)
Kenzies Infuson Mix Seasoning (8 OZ)
Kenzie’s Infusion Mix Butter (16 OZ)
Kenzie’s Infusion Mix Hot Butter (16 OZ)
Large Sauce
Ranch
Small Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Extra Lemons
Delivery Service Charge
Additional Fee For Catering Clients
DRINKS
7UP
Brisk Tea
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet MTN Dew
Dr. Pepper
Fanta Grape Soda
Fanta Orange Soda
Fanta Pineapple Soda
Fanta Strawberry Soda
GA Peach Tea (Lipton)
Ginger Ale Soda
Half & Half Sweet Tea (Lipton)
Madi's Infusion Sip 64 OZ
Madi's Infusion Sip 64 OZ
Madi’s Infusion Sip 16 OZ
MTN Dew Soda
Orange Crush Soda
Pepsi
RED BULL
SNAPPLE
Sprite
Water
Wild Cherry Pepsi
Yoohoo (Can)
RETAIL
CATERING PANS
RENT SPACE FOR PRIVATE PARTIES
Please contact us to book our space for private parties / events
C4 - 3 SERVINGS
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C5 - 5 SERVINGS
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C6 - 9 SERVINGS
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C7 - 12 SERVING
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C8 - 15 SERVINGS
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C9 - 18 SERVINGS
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C10 - 21 SERVINGS
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C11 - 24 SERVINGS
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C12 - 27 SERVINGS
Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):
C13 SEAFOOD MAC & CHEESE SERVING 8 - 10 PPL
BREAKFAST MENU
B1 - Chicken & Waffle
One Waffle, Two Fried Wings with 2 Syrup Cups
B2 - Shrimp & Grits
5 Shrimps
B3 - Fish & Grits
Fried Whiting Fish w. Grits
B4 - Infusion Apple Oatmeal
B5 - Infusion Peach Oatmeal
B6 - Grits, Scrambled Eggs, Chicken Sausage and Toast
3 Scrambled Eggs With Cheese, 1 Chicken Sausage and 1 Toast
B7 - Grits, Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage and Toast
3 Scrambled Eggs With Cheese, 1 Turkey Sausage and 1 Toast
B8 - Infusion Chicken & Grits Bowl
Grits in Bowl mixed with Chicken Sausage and Eggs
B9 - Infusion Turkey & Grits Bowl
Grits in Bowl with Turkey sausage and eggs mixed together
Grits
Bowl of grits
Chicken Sausage
Turkey Sausage
Add Cheese to Eggs
Add cheese to Grits
Extra Syrup
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
I.D. & Credit/Debit Card used for purchase is required by the true card holder at checkout. TAKEOUT ONLY - NO REFUNDS Thank you for understanding. Come in and enjoy!
