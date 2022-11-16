  • Home
Infusion Crab ATL 2044 Lower Roswell Rd STE 300. *I.D. IS REQUIRED BY THE TRUE CARD HOLDER*

63 Reviews

$$

2044 Lower Roswell Rd

300

Marietta, GA 30068

Order Again

Popular Items

L3 - CLUSTER & SHRIMP LUNCH
Seafood Mac N Cheese With Spice 12 OZ
D3 - INFUSION LOVERS BOWL

Kids Meal

Popcorn Chicken, Fries with a can drink or water bottle

K1 - Kids Sauteed Shrimp Lunch

$12.00

Kids Sauteed lunch (5 Shrimp, 4 potato, small portion of broccoli and 1 corn)

K2 - Chicken Nuggets Kids Meal

$8.00

Popcorn chicken or Nuggets and fries

K3 - Kids Pop Shrimp Special

$8.50Out of stock

4 Large popcorn shrimp or 20 Small Popcorn shrimp & fries

Lunch Specials Served All Day

Infusion Salad (No Meat)

$16.50Out of stock

No Meat, mixed green lettuce/spinach, 1 Egg, carrots, onions, cucumbers, & sweet pickles: Ranch, Caesar, Sweet Vinegar Olive Oil dressing

L0 - HOTBOYOG GARLIC NOODLES LUNCH

$33.00

(Spaghetti) Garlic Noodles cooked in Soy Sauce. Egg, Chicken Sausage and 1/2 pound cluster will be cooked separately. The flavor selected will be placed on the cluster & egg only (NOT THE NOODLES)

L1 - SHRIMP LUNCH

$21.00

1/2 pound SHRIMP, 1 CORN, 1 EGG, AND POTATO

L2 - CLUSTER LUNCH

$25.00

CLUSTER, CORN, EGG, AND POTATO

L3 - CLUSTER & SHRIMP LUNCH

$38.00

CLUSTER, 1/2 POUND OF SHRIMP, CORN, EGG, AND POTATO

L3R - RAMEN NOODLES, CLUSTER, SHRIMP, CORN, EGG & POTATO

$41.00

Before ordering, please be sure you can pick up on time. This item gets soggy fast (Ramen Noodles).

L4 - PARTY WINGS LUNCH

$11.50

5 WINGS & FRIES ONLY BBQ, Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili & Plain Wings. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

L5 - LOBSTER (SAUTEED) LUNCH

$27.50

5-6 OZ LOBSTER SAUTEED , 1 EGG, 1 CORN AND POTATO

L6 - FRIED SHRIMP LUNCH

$19.00

6-8 FRIED SHRIMP AND FRIES (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY) ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

L6F - FRIED SHRIMP & FRIED SNOW CRAB LUNCH

$35.50

FRIED SHRIMP (6), 1 FRIED SNOW CRAB & FRIES (AVAIL. ON TUESDAY - THURSDAYS ONLY. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

L7 - FRIED LOBSTER & FRIES LUNCH

$24.50

1 FRIED LOBSTER (5-6 OZ) AND FRIES (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY) ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

L8 - FRIED LOBSTER & SHRIMP LUNCH

$34.00

ONE (5-6 OZ) FRIED LOBSTER, 5 -8 SHRIMP - FRIES. (On Tuesday and Thursday ONLY) ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

L9 - FRIED SHRIMP PO'BOY

$20.00

5 Fried Shrimp, Toasted Bread, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Infusions Po'Boy Sauce, & Fries. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

L10 - FRIED SALMON PO'BOY

$22.00

4 OZ Fried Salmon Cut Up, Toasted Bread, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Infusions Po'Boy Sauce & Fries ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

A - VEG ALFREDO (NO MEAT)

$15.00

Veg Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock). Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

A0 - CHICKEN ALFREDO

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock). Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

A1 - SHRIMP ALFREDO

$22.00

5-8 Shrimp (depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock) Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

A3 - GRILLED SALMON ALFREDO

$23.50

4 OZ Salmon Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock) Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

A2 - CAJUN SHRIMP ALFREDO

$22.00

5-8 Shrimp (depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock) Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

A4 - CAJUN SALMON ALFREDO

$23.50

Grilled 4 Ounce Salmon Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock) Please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

A5 - SHRIMP AND SALMON ALFREDO

$30.00

Grilled Salmon (4 OZ) and Shrimp (5-8 depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock), please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

A6 - CAJUN SHRIMP AND SALMON ALFREDO

$30.00

Cajun Grilled Salmon (4 OZ) and Shrimp (5-8 depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock), please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

A7 - RACHEAL'S JERK SHRIMP AND SALMON ALFREDO

$30.00

Jerk Salmon (4 OZ) and Shrimp (5-8 depending on size) Alfredo w / Bell Peppers, Onions, Broccoli. (Mushrooms are added if this item is in stock), please notify use for any allergies by phone (678.742.8946)

1 FISH, FRIES AND 2 HUSH PUPPIES

$10.00

****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

2 FISH, FRIES AND 3 HUSH PUPPIES

$13.50

****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

FRIED OYSTERS LUNCH

$15.50

12 FRIED OYSTERS & FRIES. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

CRAWFISH LUNCH

$23.00

15 CRAWFISH, 1 CORN AND POTATOES

Dinner Combos Served All Day

D0 - BRITTANY LOVE GARLIC NOODLES DINNER

$42.00Out of stock

(Spaghetti) Garlic Noodles, Broccoli and Shrimp cooked in Soy Sauce. Cluster & Eggs will be cooked separately. The flavor selected will be placed on the cluster & eggs only (NOT THE NOODLES).

D1 - INFUSION SHRIMP CARNIVAL

$40.50

1 Pound of shrimp, served with corn, potato and eggs.

D2 - INFUSION SNOW BOWL

$45.00

1 Pound of Crablegs, EGGS, CORN AND POTATO.

D3 - INFUSION LOVERS BOWL

$78.50

1 POUND OF SHRIMP AND CRAB LEGS, CORN, EGGS, BROCCOLI AND POTATO

​D4 - PARTY WINGS DINNER

$15.50

8 WINGS & FRIES Only. BBQ, Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili & Plain Wings. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

D5 - LOBSTER SAUTEED DINNER W/EGG CORN AND POTATO

$52.50

2 LOBSTERS (5-6 OZ), 2 CORN, 2 EGGS AND POTATO

D6 - FRIED LOBSTER DINNER

$45.50

2 FRIED LOBSTERS (5-6 OZ) AND FRIES (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY). ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

D7 - FRIED SHRIMP DINNER

$23.00

11 FRIED SHRIMP & FRIES (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY). ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

D8 - GARLIC BUTTER LOBSTER LINGUINE

$49.50Out of stock

(Angel Hair Pasta) GARLIC BUTTER NOODLES, TWO 5 OZ LOBSTER TAILS, SUN DRIED TOMATO HALVES, ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.

D9 - GARLIC BUTTER SHRIMP LINGUINE

$28.50Out of stock

(Angel Hair Pasta) GARLIC BUTTER NOODLES, 6 SHRIMP, SUN DRIED TOMATO HALVES, ONIONS AND BELL PEPPERS.S.

3 PC FISH, FRIES AND 4 HUSH PUPPIES

$15.50

Fried Whiting. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

CRAWFISH DINNER

$39.99

30 crawfish, 2 corn and potato with your choice of Seasoning: Cajun, Garlic Butter, Kenzie's Infusion Mix, or Lemon Pepper (Kenzie's Infusion Mix is everything above with the exception of lemon pepper, curry and BBQ).

Baked Chicken Dinners

Baked Chicken Wing Dinner W / White Rice

$18.50Out of stock

Baked Chicken, White Rice, Cornbread with your 4th choice between: Mac N' Cheese, Yams, Turkey Collard and or Broccoli ***NOT AVAILABLE EVERY DAY***

Baked Chicken Wing W/ Dressing

$28.50Out of stock

Baked Chicken, Dressing, and Cornbread with your 4th choice between: Regular Mac N Cheese, Yams, Turkey Collard and or Broccoli ***NOT AVAILABLE EVERY DAY***

ADD ONS

Beef Sausage

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.50

Broken Crab Legs Half Pound

$13.00

Snow Crab

Broken Crab Legs 1 Pound

$24.00

Snow Crab

Chicken Sausage

$5.25

Crab Legs

$17.00+

Collards Greens Mild (No Meat) 12 OZ

$4.75Out of stock

Corn

$1.50

Cornbread

$1.85

Crab Fingers Sautéed

$14.00

20 Crab Claw Fingers (NOT JUMBO / NOT FRIED)

Crawfish

$15.50+

Cornbread Dressing "Bobbie Sue Dressing"

$8.00Out of stock

Southern Cornbread Dressing

Egg

$1.50

Fish Whiting Fish (1)

$4.00

Fried Whiting ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Cat Fish (1)

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Cat Fish (1) ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

FRIED LOBSTER

$20.00

5-6 OZ (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY). ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Fried Oysters

$11.50

FRIED ONLY (12)

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

8 FRIED SHRIMP (On Tuesday - Thursday ONLY). ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Fries

$4.50

****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Garlic Noodles "Chris Garlic Noodles"

$11.00Out of stock

(Spaghetti) Garlic Noodles cooked in Soy Sauce. NO MEAT 16 OZ

Hush Puppies

$4.00+

****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Lobster 5-8 OZ Sauteed

$21.00+

Mac N' Cheese

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Party Wing (5) ONLY

$9.00

Party Wing: BBQ, Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili & Plain Wings. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Party Wing (8) ONLY

$14.40

Party Wing: BBQ, Hot, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili & Plain Wings. ****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Potato

$4.50

Salmon (Grilled) 8 OZ

$16.50

Salmon (Fried) 8 OZ

$16.50

****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Seafood Spinach Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Cheese, Spinach, lite Onions, lite Red Peppers, Crab, Shrimp and Crawfish Meat cut up with Toasted Bread

Seafood Mac N Cheese With Spice 12 OZ

$13.00

Shrimp (Sauteed ONLY)

$15.00+

Three Whole Wings

$15.00Out of stock

****ALL FRIED ITEMS / RAMEN NOODLES MUST BE PICKED UP ON TIME TO PREVENT ITEMS FROM BECOMING SOGGY)****

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

White Rice

$4.50Out of stock

Yams

$4.75

Yellow Rice

$4.50

DESSERT

BANANA PUDDING

$5.50Out of stock

BANANA PUDDING 8 OZ Bowl

BANANA PUDDING WITHOUT BANANAS

$4.50Out of stock

PINEAPPLE PUDDING

$5.50Out of stock

STRAWBERRY PUDDING

$5.50Out of stock

EXTRA

Extra Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$0.75

Infusion Crab Garlic Butter (16 OZ)

$15.00Out of stock

Kenzies Infuson Mix Seasoning (8 OZ)

$5.00Out of stock

Kenzie’s Infusion Mix Butter (16 OZ)

$15.00Out of stock

Kenzie’s Infusion Mix Hot Butter (16 OZ)

$15.00Out of stock

Large Sauce

$4.00

Ranch

$0.75

Small Sauce

$0.85

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Extra Lemons

$1.00Out of stock

Delivery Service Charge

$100.00Out of stock

Additional Fee For Catering Clients

$34.48Out of stock

DRINKS

7UP

$1.25

Brisk Tea

$1.25

Coke

$1.25Out of stock

Coke Zero

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50Out of stock

Diet MTN Dew

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Fanta Grape Soda

$1.25

Fanta Orange Soda

$1.25

Fanta Pineapple Soda

$1.25

Fanta Strawberry Soda

$1.25

GA Peach Tea (Lipton)

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale Soda

$1.25

Half & Half Sweet Tea (Lipton)

$2.50

Madi's Infusion Sip 64 OZ

$14.00Out of stock

Madi's Infusion Sip 64 OZ

Madi’s Infusion Sip 16 OZ

$3.50Out of stock

MTN Dew Soda

$1.25

Orange Crush Soda

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

RED BULL

$3.25

SNAPPLE

$2.99

Sprite

$1.25

Water

$2.00

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$1.25Out of stock

Yoohoo (Can)

$1.50

RETAIL

HAT

$15.00

On Size Fits All

T-SHIRT SIZE SMALL

$30.00

T-SHIRT SIZE MEDIUM

$30.00

T-SHIRT SIZE LARGE

$30.00Out of stock

T-SHIRT SIZE XL

$30.00

T-SHIRT SIZE XXL

$30.00

SWEATSHIRT

$40.00Out of stock

CHEFS WEEKLY SPECIALS

Steak, Fried Shrimp, Mashed Potato and Broccoli

$14.00

This Week Special / Until Sold Out: Steak, 5 Fried Shrimp, Mashed Potato and Broccoli

CHICKEN DUMPLINGS SOUP 32 OZ

$7.00

Shredded chicken, noodles, corn, carrots, onions, bell peppers, celery, potato, yams and sweet dumplings

CATERING PANS

RENT SPACE FOR PRIVATE PARTIES

Please contact us to book our space for private parties / events

C4 - 3 SERVINGS

$225.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C5 - 5 SERVINGS

$375.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C6 - 9 SERVINGS

$673.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C7 - 12 SERVING

$900.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C8 - 15 SERVINGS

$1,125.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C9 - 18 SERVINGS

$1,350.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C10 - 21 SERVINGS

$1,575.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C11 - 24 SERVINGS

$1,800.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C12 - 27 SERVINGS

$2,025.00

Shrimp, clusters, corn, eggs, broccoli and potato. With your choice of Seasoning. Kenzie's Infusion Mix (MOST POPULAR), B.B.Q, Cajun, Garlic Butter, Jamaican Jerk, Curry, Garlic Butter, Hot, Garlic Butter or Lemon Pepper (Must select 1 or 2 flavors only):

C13 SEAFOOD MAC & CHEESE SERVING 8 - 10 PPL

$150.00

BREAKFAST MENU

B1 - Chicken & Waffle

$18.00Out of stock

One Waffle, Two Fried Wings with 2 Syrup Cups

B2 - Shrimp & Grits

$21.00Out of stock

5 Shrimps

B3 - Fish & Grits

$22.00Out of stock

Fried Whiting Fish w. Grits

B4 - Infusion Apple Oatmeal

$13.00Out of stock

B5 - Infusion Peach Oatmeal

$13.00Out of stock

B6 - Grits, Scrambled Eggs, Chicken Sausage and Toast

$15.50Out of stock

3 Scrambled Eggs With Cheese, 1 Chicken Sausage and 1 Toast

B7 - Grits, Scrambled Eggs, Turkey Sausage and Toast

$15.50Out of stock

3 Scrambled Eggs With Cheese, 1 Turkey Sausage and 1 Toast

B8 - Infusion Chicken & Grits Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Grits in Bowl mixed with Chicken Sausage and Eggs

B9 - Infusion Turkey & Grits Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Grits in Bowl with Turkey sausage and eggs mixed together

Grits

$3.00Out of stock

Bowl of grits

Chicken Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

Turkey Sausage

$6.00Out of stock

Add Cheese to Eggs

$0.80Out of stock

Add cheese to Grits

$0.80Out of stock

Extra Syrup

$0.75Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

I.D. & Credit/Debit Card used for purchase is required by the true card holder at checkout. TAKEOUT ONLY - NO REFUNDS Thank you for understanding. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2044 Lower Roswell Rd, 300, Marietta, GA 30068

Directions

