Acworth restaurants you'll love

Must-try Acworth restaurants

Salt and Pepper image

 

Salt and Pepper

3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100, Acworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carb Smart$6.99
2 eggs cooked your way and choice of meat
The Traditional with Meat$9.99
Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit. Served with meat choice, Pecan Bacon, Turkey Bacon or Country Sausage.
Chicken and Waffles$12.99
Hand breaded chicken breast served on top of our Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar
More about Salt and Pepper
1885 image

 

1885

4438 Cherokee Street, Acworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings (8)$12.25
Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, Alchemy Spice Co. American Blend, double-fried and tossed in spicy Carolina Gold. Served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Salmon Dinner$18.25
Grilled Scottish Salmon topped with an herb compound butter. Please select two sides.
1885 Burger$13.25
1/2lb house blend burger, pimento cheese, house made chow-chow, house smoked beef bacon, fried tobacco onions, green leaf lettuce and creolnaise. Served on Niedlov's bun. Please select one side.
More about 1885
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

6199 Highway 92, Acworth

Avg 4.5 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Large Milkshake
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Fat Shack
Sal's Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Sal's Pizza

2538 Cedarcrest Rd, Acworth

Avg 3.9 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 wings$11.99
Garlic Knots$5.99
Small Salad$4.99
More about Sal's Pizza
Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante

3450 Cobb Pkwy NW, Acworth

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hand Tossed Pie$14.50
16 inch round, thin crust cheese pizza
Calzone$9.00
Pocket of dough, stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta & romano
Bakers Dozen Garlic Knots$7.00
Fresh baked dough, garlic, olive oil, romano
served with marinara
More about Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante
Marble House Coffee Co image

 

Marble House Coffee Co

2537 Cedarcrest Rd, Acworth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Macchiato
ALL SANDWICHES$6.00
Smoothie
More about Marble House Coffee Co
La Cocina Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

La Cocina Mexican Restaurant

1727 MARS HILL ROAD, Acworth

Avg 4.2 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Dip$5.00
Faj-Chicken x 1$13.00
More about La Cocina Mexican Restaurant

