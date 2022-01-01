Canton restaurants you'll love

Canton restaurants
Toast
  • Canton

Canton's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Gastropubs
Must-try Canton restaurants

Four 41 South Bbq image

 

Four 41 South Bbq

149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mr. Potato Head$13.00
Our Smoke house loaded potato, with your choice of smoked meat, cheese, sour cream, Sweet n Sassy and our Hot'lanta Sauce
Reg Baked Beans$3.50
Pint Mac and Cheese$7.00
Sidelines Grille image

 

Sidelines Grille

147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Paleo Chicken Dinner$13.00
Boneless, skinless Chicken Breast chargrilled with Olive Oil, Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper & sliced into strips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
Prime Rib Philly$14.00
Certified Angus Beef grilled with Onions, Mushrooms & White American Cheese. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Kid Burger$6.00
1/4 Pound, flat-grilled Angus Beef Patty. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1548 Riverstone Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Miso Soup$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
Sweet Home Alabama$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
The Butcher and Bottle image

FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher and Bottle

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grain Bowl$10.00
Gluten-free quinoa, green chickpea, arugula, kale and edamame, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil and lemon juice
Arugula Salad$10.00
Arugula, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, honey, tomatoes, red onions and shaved Parmesan cheese
Fried Brussels App$9.00
Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon and goat cheese. Drizzled with balsamic glaze
Sidelines Grille

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidelines Grille

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

Avg 4.2 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All American Burger$12.00
Half pound Angus Beef with American Cheese & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
Spicy Queso Dip$8.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
Side Fries$3.00
Top tier Potatoes fried crispy & seasoned with Sidelines' Spice.
7 Tequilas - Canton image

 

7 Tequilas - Canton

1435 Riverstone Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
STREET TACOS$12.99
Pollo Ranchero$14.99
Choose 3$11.99
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

104 Prominence Point Parkway, Canton

Avg 4.4 (203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs image

 

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs

2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY, HOLLY SPRINGS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Queenie's image

 

Queenie's

151 West Main Street, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goin Coastal image

 

Goin Coastal

125 west main st, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Downtown Kitchen image

 

Downtown Kitchen

140 East Marietta St. #100, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggs Up Grill

 

Eggs Up Grill

104 Prominence Point Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Dos Margaritas

6774 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

China Star

2060 Cumming Hwy, Unit 300, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Blackbird Tavern

225 Reformation Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

J Michael's Prime

110 Mountain Vista Boulevard, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Pizza Prince

111 Mountain Vista Boulevard, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Catch 22 Bar & Grill

12418 Cumming Hwy Suite 406, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Atomic Biscuit

225 Reformation Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Canton

Prime Ribs

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

More near Canton to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
