Canton restaurants you'll love

More about Four 41 South Bbq
Four 41 South Bbq
149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton
|Popular items
|The Mr. Potato Head
|$13.00
Our Smoke house loaded potato, with your choice of smoked meat, cheese, sour cream, Sweet n Sassy and our Hot'lanta Sauce
|Reg Baked Beans
|$3.50
|Pint Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
More about Sidelines Grille
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|Popular items
|Paleo Chicken Dinner
|$13.00
Boneless, skinless Chicken Breast chargrilled with Olive Oil, Rock Salt & Cracked Pepper & sliced into strips. Served with choice of 2 Side Items.
|Prime Rib Philly
|$14.00
Certified Angus Beef grilled with Onions, Mushrooms & White American Cheese. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
|Kid Burger
|$6.00
1/4 Pound, flat-grilled Angus Beef Patty. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
1548 Riverstone Parkway, Canton
|Popular items
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Miso Soup
|$3.10
Briny miso broth with seaweed, green onions and tofu.
|Sweet Home Alabama
|$13.00
(FRIED) A tribute to our first restaurant in Mobile. Smoked salmon, crab stick, cream cheese and avocado inside, fully fried, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
More about The Butcher and Bottle
FRENCH FRIES
The Butcher and Bottle
3568 Sixes Rd, Canton
|Popular items
|Grain Bowl
|$10.00
Gluten-free quinoa, green chickpea, arugula, kale and edamame, tomatoes, red onions, roasted red peppers, olive oil and lemon juice
|Arugula Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, honey, tomatoes, red onions and shaved Parmesan cheese
|Fried Brussels App
|$9.00
Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette, bacon and goat cheese. Drizzled with balsamic glaze
More about Sidelines Grille
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
|Popular items
|All American Burger
|$12.00
Half pound Angus Beef with American Cheese & Bacon. Served on a Brioche Roll with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Pickles. Served with choice of Fries, Pasta Salad, Coleslaw, House-made Chips, or Tater Tots.
|Spicy Queso Dip
|$8.00
White Queso made with Jalapenos. Served with Flour Tortilla, Crunchy Corn Chips & House-made Salsa.
|Side Fries
|$3.00
Top tier Potatoes fried crispy & seasoned with Sidelines' Spice.
More about 7 Tequilas - Canton
7 Tequilas - Canton
1435 Riverstone Parkway, Canton
|Popular items
|STREET TACOS
|$12.99
|Pollo Ranchero
|$14.99
|Choose 3
|$11.99
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
104 Prominence Point Parkway, Canton
|Popular items
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
More about Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs
2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY, HOLLY SPRINGS
More about Downtown Kitchen
Downtown Kitchen
140 East Marietta St. #100, Canton
More about Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill
104 Prominence Point Parkway, Canton
More about Dos Margaritas
Dos Margaritas
6774 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
More about China Star
China Star
2060 Cumming Hwy, Unit 300, Canton
More about Blackbird Tavern
Blackbird Tavern
225 Reformation Parkway, Canton
More about J Michael's Prime
J Michael's Prime
110 Mountain Vista Boulevard, Canton
More about The Pizza Prince
The Pizza Prince
111 Mountain Vista Boulevard, Canton
More about Catch 22 Bar & Grill
Catch 22 Bar & Grill
12418 Cumming Hwy Suite 406, Canton
More about Atomic Biscuit
Atomic Biscuit
225 Reformation Parkway, Canton