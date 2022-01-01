Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve tacos

Four 41 South Bbq image

 

Four 41 South Bbq

149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Choose 3 Tacos$13.00
Choose 2 Tacos$10.00
More about Four 41 South Bbq
Item pic

 

Sidelines Grille

147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
'Street Tacos'$12.00
Choose Corn or Flour Tortillas. Select Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Barbacoa Tacos. Topped with Cilantro + Raw Onions. Served with Avocado Ranch + Jasmine Rice + Tortilla Chips + Salsa.
'Fried Fish Tacos'$11.00
Hand breaded Light, White Fish topped with Sweet Slaw. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
More about Sidelines Grille
The Butcher and Bottle image

FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher and Bottle

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
More about The Butcher and Bottle
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidelines Grille

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

Avg 4.2 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
'Street Tacos'$12.00
Choose Corn or Flour Tortillas. Select Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Barbacoa Tacos. Topped with Cilantro + Raw Onions. Served with Avocado Ranch + Jasmine Rice + Tortilla Chips + Salsa.
'Fried Fish Tacos'$11.00
Hand breaded Light, White Fish topped with Sweet Slaw. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
More about Sidelines Grille
7 Tequilas - Canton image

 

7 Tequilas - Canton

1435 Riverstone Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Tuesday$7.99
Side Taco$2.50
Veggie Tacos$8.99
More about 7 Tequilas - Canton

