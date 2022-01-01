Tacos in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve tacos
Four 41 South Bbq
149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton
|Choose 3 Tacos
|$13.00
|Choose 2 Tacos
|$10.00
Sidelines Grille
147 Reinhardt College Pkwy #6, Canton
|'Street Tacos'
|$12.00
Choose Corn or Flour Tortillas. Select Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Barbacoa Tacos. Topped with Cilantro + Raw Onions. Served with Avocado Ranch + Jasmine Rice + Tortilla Chips + Salsa.
|'Fried Fish Tacos'
|$11.00
Hand breaded Light, White Fish topped with Sweet Slaw. Served with Tortilla Chips & Salsa.
FRENCH FRIES
The Butcher and Bottle
3568 Sixes Rd, Canton
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
