Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Canton
  • /
  • The Lodge at Bridge Mill - 10451 Bells Ferry Rd
Banner picView gallery

The Lodge at Bridge Mill - 10451 Bells Ferry Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

10451 Bells Ferry Rd

Canton, GA 30114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

10451 Bells Ferry Rd, Canton GA 30114

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

B&B Tavern Sixes
orange star4.3 • 1,314
3568 Sixes Rd Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Canton GA
orange star4.4 • 203
104 Prominence Point Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs - 2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY
orange starNo Reviews
2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY HOLLY SPRINGS, GA 30115
View restaurantnext
Atomic Biscuit - 225 Reformation Parkway, Suite 122
orange starNo Reviews
225 Reformation Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Queenie's
orange starNo Reviews
151 West Main Street Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Goin Coastal - 125 west main st
orange starNo Reviews
125 west main st Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canton

B&B Tavern Sixes
orange star4.3 • 1,314
3568 Sixes Rd Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Sidelines Grille - Sidelines Hickory Flat
orange star4.2 • 221
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy Canton, GA 30115
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Canton GA
orange star4.4 • 203
104 Prominence Point Parkway Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Canton

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Lodge at Bridge Mill - 10451 Bells Ferry Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston