Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs 2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY

Mexican & Tex-Mex

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs

review star

No reviews yet

2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY

HOLLY SPRINGS, GA 30115

Order Again

Appetizers

App Guacamole Mexicano

$10.00

App Ceviche

$10.00

Palma's Guacamole

$12.99

Soups

Chicken Soup

$7.99+

Fish & Shrimp Soup

$14.00

Black Bean Soup

$7.99

Dips

Cheese Dip Small

$6.00

Cheese Dip Large

$11.00

Chorizo Cheese Dip

$6.99

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Palmas Dip

$13.00

Beef Dip

$6.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

Nachos

Make Your own NACHOS

$10.00

Classic Cheese Nachos

$10.00

Nachos Fajita Style

$12.00

Nachos Supremos

$12.00

Nachos Grilled

$11.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$10.00

Across the Border Salad

$12.00

Taco Salad Fajita

$12.99

Taco Salad Grilled

$12.99

Tacos

Chipotle Tacos

$13.00

Street Tacos Carnitas

$10.00

Street Tacos Chorizo

$10.00

Street Tacos Fish

$10.00

Street Tacos Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Street Tacos Grilled Steak

$12.00

Street Tacos Pastor

$10.00

Street Tacos Shrimp

$12.00

Tex Mex Tacos

$7.75

Tacos Especiales

$12.99

Tacos Especiales (Copy)

$12.99

Burritos

Burrito

$6.00

Burrito Delights

$12.50

Burrito Grilled

$9.00

Burrito Macedonia

$14.00

Steak Burritos

$13.00

Burrito Street Style

$12.00

Burrito Supreme

$9.00

Quesadillas

Quesadillas Cheese

$7.00

Quesadillas Grande

$11.00

Quesadillas Street Style

Quesadillas Grilled (1)

$7.99

Quesadillas Texanas

$14.99

Fajitas

Fajitas Chicken (1)

$13.00

Fajitas Chicken (2)

$25.00

Fajitas Mixed

$15.00

Fajitas Shrimp (1)

$15.00

Fajitas Shrimp (2)

$28.00

Fajitas Steak (1)

$15.00

Fajitas Steak (2)

$28.00

Fajitas Texanas (1)

$17.00

Fajitas Texanas (2)

$32.00

Fajitas Vegetarian

$12.00

Traditionals

Traditional Bowls

Traditional Carne Asada

$15.00

Traditional Carnitas

$15.00

Traditional Chile Poblano

$11.00

Traditional Loco Rice

$13.00

Traditional Tacos Dorados

$12.00

Traditional Tamales Chilangos

$13.00

Fernando's Special Steak

$17.99

Chimichanga

Chimichanga Carnitas

$11.00

Chimichanga Chorizo

$11.00

Chimichanga Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Chimichanga Grilled Steak

$11.00

Chimichanga Ground Beef

$11.00

Chimichanga Pastor

$11.00

Chimichanga Shredded Chicken

$11.00

Chicken

Mariachi Loco Chk

$14.00

Pollo Loco Chk

$14.00

Pollo Chipotle

$15.99

Seafood

Cocktails de Camaron

$13.00

Fish al Mojo de Ajo

$13.99

Fish Diabla

$13.99

Shrimp al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp Diabla

$14.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Street Style

$13.00

Enchiladas Supremos

$14.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Combinations

Combo #3

$11.50

Combo #6

$11.50

Combo #11

$11.50

Combo #12

$11.50

Combo #15

$11.50

Combo #16

$11.50

Combo #17

$11.50

Combo #18

$11.50

Combo #21

$11.50

Lunch

Lunch 1

$7.75

Lunch 10 Fajitas

$9.75

Lunch 2

$7.75

Lunch 3 Speedy Gonzales

$7.75

Lunch 5

$7.49

Lunch 7

$7.49

Lunch Burrito Supreme

$8.25

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.25

Lunch Huevos Con Chorizo

$7.99

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$7.75

Lunch Quesadilla grande

$8.49

Lunch Steak Burritos

$9.49

Lunch Taco Salad

$7.75

Kids

#1 Kids Enchilada

$6.75

#2 Kids Taco

$6.75

#3 Kids Quesadilla

$6.75

#4 Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.75

Desserts

Churros

$5.25

Flan

$5.25

Fried Ice Cream

$5.49

Sopapillas

$5.25

Sides

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Burrito

$6.00

Side Chile Poblano

$4.75

Side Cilantro

$1.75

Side Enchilda

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.75

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.75

Side Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Side Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Side Slice Avocado

$2.75

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Taco

$2.99

Side Taco Carnita

$3.25

Side Taco Grilled Chicken

$3.25

Side Taco Pastor

$3.25

Side Taco Shrimp

$3.50

Side Taco Steak

$3.50

Side Tamale

$3.25

Side Tomatillo Sauce

$1.75

Side Tomato

$1.75

Side Toreados

$4.75

Side Tortillas (3)

$0.99

Specials

Monday Loco Rice

$10.00

Monday Carnitas

$12.00

Monday 16oz domestic beer

$3.00

Monday Electric lemonade

$5.99

Tuesday Tex mex tacos

$5.99

Tuesday Street tacos

$8.00

Tuesday Paloma

$7.99

Tuesday Skinny Margarita

$7.99

Wed Nachos Fajita

$11.99

Wed Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Wed 22oz domestic beer

$3.99

Wed Bahama mama

$6.99

Thursday Street Burrito

$10.00

Thursday Enchiladas verdes

$10.00

Thursday 32oz House Margarita

$5.99

Free cheese dip small

Cinco Specials

House Marg 16oz

$5.00

House Marg 24oz

$8.00

Herradura Silver shot

$6.00

Califino silver shot

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jagger

$4.00

Draft 16oz

$4.00

Enchiladas verdes

$10.99

Loco rice

$11.00

Quesadilla texana

$12.99

Combination #3

$9.99

Combo #12

$9.99

Combo #17

$9.99

N/A Drinks

Agua Fresca

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coffee Cup

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Coke Cherry

$2.75

Coke Light

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

OJ

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Domestic Draft

D Blue Moon

$4.25+

D Budlight

$4.25+

D Mich Ultra

$4.25+

Import Draft

D Corona Extra

$5.00+

D Modelo Especial

$5.00+

D XX Amber

$5.00+

Domestic Bottle Beer

B Budlight

$3.75

B Budweiser

$3.75

B Coors Light

$3.75

B Heineken

$3.75

B Jude

$3.75

B Michelob Ultra

$3.75

B Miller Lite

$3.75

B Seltzer

$5.25

B Truly

$5.25

B White Claw

$5.25

B Yuengling

$3.75

Import Bottle Beer

B Corona Extra

$4.25

B Corona Light

$4.25

B Guinness (Ireland)

$4.25

B Modelo Negro

$4.25

B Pacifico

$4.25

B Tecate

$4.25

B Victoria

$4.25

B XX Amber

$4.25

B XX Lager

$4.25

B Model Especial

$4.25

Liquor

Beefeater

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hendrick's

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Calypso

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

21 Seeds (Cucumber Jalapeno)

$10.00

3 Generaciones Anejo

$12.00

3 Generaciones Reposado

$11.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$10.00

Adictivo Tequila

$12.00

Amor Mio Extra Anejo

$12.00

Amor Mio Silver/Blanco

$10.00

Califino Anejo

$12.00

Califino Blanco

$10.00

Califino Reposado

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

El Padre Anejo

$12.00

El Padre Reposado

$11.00

El Padre Silver

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$10.00

La Gritona

$10.00

Leyenda del Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Leyenda del Milagro Silver

$10.00

Madre de Todos los Muertos (Mezcal)

$12.00

Mezcal con Gusano/ Monte Alban

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$11.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tanteo Blanco with Jalapeno

$10.00

Tavi Silver

$10.00

Tequila Corralejo Anejo

$12.00

Tequila Rose

$10.00

Tres Barricas

$11.00

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Le Melon

$10.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Dewar's White label

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jack Daniel's Black label

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.00

Red Stag (Black cherry)

$8.00

Southern Comfort Cherry

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

WoodFord Reserve

$9.00

Wine

Carbenet Sauvignon

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Santos Sangria

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

White Zinfandey (Rose Wine)

$7.00

Specialty Drinks

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Daiquiris

$10.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old fashioned

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Mamitas Paloma

$5.99

Dry County Vodka

$5.99

Michelada

$10.00

Specialty Shots

Special Shot Lemon Drop

$6.50

Special Shot Red Snapper

$6.50

Special Shot White Tea

$6.50

Special Shot Green Tea

$6.50

Special Shot Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Special Shot Joger Bomb

$6.50

Special Shot Fireball

$6.50

Special Shot Rum Chata

$6.50

Special Shot Surfer on Acid

$6.50

Special Shot Strawberry Cake

$6.50

Specialty Margaritas

Blue Cancun 16oz

$9.99

Blue Cancun 32oz

$14.99

Fresh Margarita 16oz

$9.99

Fresh Margarita 32oz

$17.99

House Margarita 16oz

$6.99

House Margarita 32oz

$12.99

Jalapeno Margarita 16oz

$9.99

Jalapeno Margarita 32oz

$17.99

Skinny Margarita 16oz

$9.99

Skinny Margarita 32oz

$17.99

Texas Margarita 16oz

$7.99

Texas Margarita 32oz

$14.99

1/2 Pitcher House Margarita

$11.99

Full Pitcher House Margarita

$21.00

1/2 Pitcher Skinny Margarita

$24.99

Full Pitcher Skinny Margarita

$35.00

1/2 Pitcher Texas Margarita

$14.00

Full Pitcher Texas Margarita

$22.99

1/2 Pitcher Fresh Margarita

$24.00

Full Pitcher Fresh Margarita

$35.00

Flavored Margaritas

Black Rasberry

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Passion Fruit

$1.00

Peach

$1.00

Pomegranate

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.00

Tamarindo

$1.00

Guava

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
At Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, we are dedicated to using the freshest, the highest quality, the tastiest, and only the best ingredients. Our chefs are dedicated and experienced leaving you with nothing but the best experience. Our unique environment, superior food, and excellent service are sure to leave you with a smile on your face.

2210 HOLLY SPRINGS PKWY, HOLLY SPRINGS, GA 30115

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs image
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs image
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant - Holly Springs image

