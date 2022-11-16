Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eggs Up Grill - Canton GA

203 Reviews

$$

104 Prominence Point Parkway

Suite 108

Canton, GA 30114

BC Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$10.79

Two poached eggs* over Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce.

Hash Benedict

Hash Benedict

$10.69

Two poached eggs* over founder’s recipe hash on a toasted English muffin with hollandaise sauce.

Coastal Crab Cake Benedict

$12.99

Two crab cakes stacked on toasted garlic bread with poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce and a dash of Old Bay seasoning. Served with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.

Cali Mac & Cheese Bowl

$11.39

Grilled chicken and sautéed spinach served over creamy white cheddar mac & cheese. Topped with fresh, seasoned diced tomatoes, and fresh avocado. Served with garlic toast.

Honey Berry Crunch

$6.69

Fresh strawberries and blueberries, low-fat vanilla yogurt and honey granola crunch.

Smokehouse Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.99
Southwestern Bowl

Southwestern Bowl

$10.00

Home fries topped with ham, jalapenos, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and two eggs with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Homefry Bowl

$8.79

Onions, peppers and cheddar cheese. Your choice of bacon or sausage.

Southern Bowl

$9.29

A bowl that begins with creamy grits and home fries, then topped with savory sausage crumbles, sausage gravy and two fresh eggs. A meal with a southern accent.

Shrimp & Grits Bowl

$11.99

Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, green peppers, charred onions with Swiss cheese, on top of fire-roasted tomato and spinach grits. Served with garlic toast.

Avocado Toast & Eggs

$8.49

Smashed avocado and fresh picante salsa on toast, served with two eggs

Chicken N Biscuit Platter

$11.29

Chicken & Waffles(f)

$11.99

Family Bundle

Family Bundle (4)

$29.99

12 Scrambled Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty or Sausage Link (12 pieces). 4 Servings of Homefries and 4 Biscuits or 4 Pancakes. Combinations are available.

Family Bundle (6)

$39.99

18 Scrambled Eggs; Choice of Bacon, Sausage Patty or Sausage Link (18 pieces). 6 Servings of Homefries and 6 Biscuits or 6 Pancakes. Combinations are available.

BYO Biscuit Family Bundle

BYO Biscuit Bundle (Feeds 4)

$25.00

Scrambled Eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy.

BYO Biscuit Bundle (Feeds 6)

$35.00

Scrambled Eggs, bacon or sausage, home fries, biscuits and gravy.

Family Home Fry Bundle

Bacon and Sausage Home Fries (Feeds 4)

$25.00

Home fries and eggs topped with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese

Bacon and Sausage Home Fries (Feeds 6)

$35.00

Home fries and eggs topped with bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese

***Shrimp and Grits Family Bundle

Shrimp and Grits (Feeds 4)

$40.00

Shrimp, green peppers, onions, andouille sausage, swiss cheese, served over fire-roasted grits.

Shrimp and Grits (Feeds 6)

$50.00

Shrimp, green peppers, onions, andouille sausage, swiss cheese, served over fire-roasted grits.

Burger Bundle

Burgers for 4-6 with 10 patties, 6 Brioche Buns, American Cheese, Assorted toppings and a family-size side of Home Fries.

Build-Your-Own Burger Bundle

$29.99

Burgers for 4-6 with 10 patties, 6 Brioche Buns, American Cheese, Assorted toppings and a family-size side of Home Fries.

Open Items

Notes - Olo

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

104 Prominence Point Parkway, Suite 108, Canton, GA 30114

Directions

