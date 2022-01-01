Salt and Pepper Bentwater

Salt and Pepper imageView gallery
Popular Items

3 Buttermilk Pancakes
Kids Chicken Tenders
Parmesan Potatoes

Appetizers

Our deep fried pork ribs that are breaded, fried and served with our spicy honey BBQ sauce

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Chicken Waffle Bites

$8.99

Fried Green Tomatoes Appetizer

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Hand-battered dill pickle spears golden fried and served with cajun ranch sauce

Fried Ravioli

$8.99

Cheese ravioli fried golden brown. Served with marinara sauce

Fried Ribs

$10.99

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$8.99

Crispy flour tortillas stuffed with an exciting blend of Southwestern style ingredients, then deep fried until golden brown. Served with cajun ranch sauce

Donut Bites

$8.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Bottled Beverage

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.79

Gallon Tea

$4.99Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

LG Fresh OJ

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

SM Fresh OJ

$2.59

Soda or Iced Tea

$2.99

Water

2 Liter Bottle

$3.99

Breakfast All Day

Carb Smart

$6.99

2 eggs cooked your way and choice of meat

Omelets Your Way

$11.99

Three large eggs with choice of 3 ingredients your way: bacon, ham, sausage, turkey bacon, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, mozzarella, cheddar or feta cheese. With your choice of Biscuit or Pancake.

Ribeye Steak N' Eggs

$22.99

Three large eggs cooked your way with a 21 day aged black angus ribeye steak, parmesan potatoes and biscuit

The Traditional

$6.99

Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit

The Traditional with Meat

$9.99

Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit. Served with meat choice, Pecan Bacon, Turkey Bacon or Country Sausage.

Country Fried Steak Traditional

$11.99

Two large fresh eggs, any style, served with parmesan potatoes and a biscuit. Served with Country Fried Steak and Sausage Gravy.

Entree Specials

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

Hand breaded chicken breast served on top of our Belgian Waffle topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine topped with our homemade Alfredo sauce served with a side salad and garlic bread

Fried Chicken Livers

$10.99

Our hand breaded country fried chicken livers served with 2 sides of your choice. If livers are your thing, this is a must have

Fried Pork Chops

$11.99

Two boneless pork chops hand breaded and fried served with 2 sides of your choice

Grilled Cheese and a Cup of Soup

$7.99

A delicious classic American cheese sandwich melted between 2 pieces of texas toast served with your soup of choice

Grilled Pork Chops

$11.99

Two boneless pork chops seasoned and grilled to perfection served with 2 sides of your choice

Samuel's Grit Breakfast Bowl

$7.99

Two eggs cooked your way served with cheddar cheese, bacon, or sausage all combined in one big bowl to create this satisfying meal

Shelley's Cheese Steak Omelet

$11.99

Shaved steak, sautéed onions, green peppers, mushrooms and melted cheese served with your choice of a biscuit or pancake

Sirloin steak and eggs

$16.99

7 oz sirloin steak served with 2 eggs cooked your way, golden hash browns and a biscuit

From The Garden

Salt & Pepper Cobb Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Steak Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

The Milan Chicken Salad

$10.99

From The Griddle

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Banana Nut Pancakes filled with pecans and topped with caramelized bananas

$9.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Southern Pecan Pancakes

$8.99

Strawberry Belgian Waffle

$8.49

Strawberry Pancakes

$8.99

Texas French Toast

$7.99

Specials

2 AM Burger

$13.99

Bourbon Pecan Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

Bourbon Pecan Waffle

$9.99

Buffalo and Blue Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Catfish (Grilled or Fried)

$14.99

Country Fried Steak

$11.99

Crab and Shrimp Omelette

$13.99

Fried Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Fried/Grilled Pork Chop Breakfast

$12.99

Pot Roast

$12.99

Shepherds Pie

$10.99Out of stock

A hearty mixture of ground beef, peas and carrots served in a savory sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes, cheddar cheese and served with a side salad.

Shrimp and Grits

$13.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Crispy Cajun fried shrimp piled on a French baguette and topped with a creole inspired remoulade sauce

Spaghetti

$11.99

Fried Rib Dinner

$15.99

Eggs Benedict With Ham

$11.99

BBQ Benedict with pulled pork

$12.99

pulled pork sandwich and side

$10.99

smoked turkey leg and 2 sides

$16.99

Munchkins Menu

Cake & Meat

$4.99

Egg & Meat

$4.99

Oatmeal & Fruit

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Munchkins Hamburger

$4.99

Kid Veggie Plate

$4.99

Sandwiches

Salt & Pepper Burger

$9.99

Our fresh ground chuck burger which comes with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Our fresh ground chuck burger, topped with bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle

Bleu Burger

$10.99

Bacon and Swiss Burger

$10.99

Café Style Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Classic BLT

$10.49

Chicken Cheddar BLT

$10.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.49

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.49

Cheeseburger

$10.59

Our fresh ground chuck burger, topped with sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickle

Savory Skillets

Chicken-Fried Steak Skillet

$11.99

Garden Fresh Skillet

$11.99

Southwest Skillet

$11.99

Ultimate Skillet

$12.99

Sides

1 Egg

$1.59

1 Pancake

$2.99

1/2 Biscuit and Gravy

$3.99

1/2 Dozen Biscuits

$6.99

2 Pancakes

$5.99

4 Grilled or Fried Tenders

$4.99

Bacon

$4.59

Baked Potato

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.99

Biscuit

$1.79

Cheese Grits

$3.99

Chili (Bowl)

$7.99Out of stock

Chili (Cup)

$4.99Out of stock

Corn

$3.99Out of stock

English Muffin

$1.99

French Fries

$3.99

Fresh Broccoli

$3.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Full Dozen Biscuits

$10.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Jalapeno Gravy

$3.99

Lima Beans

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Parmesan Potatoes

$3.99

Plain Grits

$3.99

Sausage

$4.59

Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Side Salad

$4.59

Soup (Bowl)

$7.99

Soup (Cup)

$4.99

Super Greens

$3.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$3.99

Toast

$1.99

Turkey Bacon

$4.59

Hollandaise sauce

$1.50

Corn Cake

$1.99

Signature Biscuits

The Super Chicken

$10.99

Steak or Chicken Biscuit with Gravy

$8.99

Biscuit and Gravy

$6.99

Chicken, Sausage, Bacon or Fried Steak Biscuit

$3.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Biscuit and Gravy

$3.99

Vegetables Of The Day

Corn

$3.99

Lima Beans

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$3.99Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Crunch Cake

$6.99

Apple Pie with Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.99

Ice Cream

$2.00

Peach Bread Pudding

$5.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.99

Family Sized Meals To Go (Feeds 4-6)

Fettucine Alfredo - BULK

$37.99

Spaghetti and Meat Sauce - BULK

$37.99

Homestyle Meatloaf - BULK

$39.99Out of stock

Pot Roast - BULK

$39.99

Hamburger Steak - BULK

$39.99

Country Fried Steak - BULK

$39.99

Catfish (Grilled or Fried) - BULK

$39.99

Chicken Tenders (Grilled or Fried) - BULK

$39.99

8 Piece Fried Chicken Breast - BULK

$49.99

Fried/Grilled Pork Chops - BULK

$39.99

4 Piece Fried Chicken Breast - BULK

$39.99

Family Size Side

$11.99

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Salt & Pepper Cafe offers breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a quaint, casual atmosphere. We serve american style comfort food in a family friendly environment. We are here to serve our community and offer an excellent choice above the big chains. We strive on catering to the individual needs of our guests and not the needs of the stockholder. Come on in and give us a try! Our goal is to provide genuine heartfelt hospitality while you enjoy a delicious home cooked meal.

Website

Location

3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100, Acworth, GA 30101

Directions

Gallery
Salt and Pepper image

Map
