Bars & Lounges
American
Tom’s Place 461 Old Mill Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Cartersville's oldest bar... With awesome wings, fresh burgers, home-cut fries, cold drinks, friendly bartenders, and awesome patrons, there is a reason we have been open since 2003!
Location
461 Old Mill Place, Cartersville, GA 30120
Gallery