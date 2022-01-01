Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Tom’s Place 461 Old Mill Place

review star

No reviews yet

461 Old Mill Place

Cartersville, GA 30120

Darts

Bud light bucket

$13.00

Budweiser bucket

$13.00

Miller lite bucket

$13.00

Coors lite bucket

$13.00

Fri\sat

BL bucket weekend

$15.50

Miller lite bucket weekend

$15.50

Coors lite bucket weekend

$15.50

Regular

Michelob (6)

$20.00

Corona (6)

$20.00

Natural (5)

$11.50

PBR

$11.50

Yeungling (6)

$20.00

Seltzer Bucket (6)

$20.00

Seltzer

$20.00

Well

Well Whiskey Single

$5.00

Well Whiskey Rocks

$5.50

Well Whiskey Double

$8.00

Crown Royal

Crown Royal Single

$8.00

Crown Royal Rocks

$9.00

Crown Royal Double

$15.00

Crown Apple Single

$8.00

Crown Apple Rocks

$9.00

Crown Apple Double

$15.00

Crown Vanilla Single

$8.00

Crown Vanilla Rocks

$9.00

Crown Vanilla Double

$15.00

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels Single

$7.00

Jack Daniels Rocks

$8.00

Jack Daniels Double

$13.00

Jack Daniels Apple Single

$5.50

Jack Apple Rocks

$8.00

Jack Apple Double

$13.00

Jack Fire Single

$7.00

Jack Fire Rocks

$8.00

Jack Fire Double

$13.00

Jack Honey Single

$7.00

Jack Honey Rocks

$8.00

Jack Honey Double

$13.00

Gentleman Jack Single

$9.00

Gentleman Jack Rocks

$10.00

Gentleman Jack Double

$17.00

Gentleman Jack Leigh Pour

$9.00

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Single

$7.00

Jim Beam Rocks

$8.00

Jim Beam Double

$13.00

Jim Beam Flavored Single

$7.00

Jim Beam Flavored Rocks

$8.00

Jim Beam Flavored Double

$13.00

Jim Beam Rye

$10.00

Jim Beam Rye Double

$19.00

Jim Beam Apple single

$5.50

Jim Beam Apple Double

$11.00

Seagrams

Seagrams Single

$7.00

Seagrams Rocks

$8.00

Seagrams Double

$13.00

Evan Williams

Evan Williams Single

$6.00

Evan Williams Rocks

$7.00

Evan Williams Double

$11.00

Fireball

Single Fireball

$6.00

Fireball Rocks

$7.00

Fireball Double

$11.00

Woodford

Woodford Single

$11.00

Woodford Rocks

$12.00

Woodford Double

$20.00

Ram's Point

Ram's Single

$7.00

Ram's Rocks

$8.00

Ram's Double

$13.00

Jameson

Jameson Single

$7.75

Jameson Rocks

$8.50

Jameson Double

$15.00

Pickle Back

$0.75

Green Tea

$8.50

Killbegans

Killbegans Single

$7.00

Killbegans Rocks

$8.00

Killbegans Double

$13.00

Forty Creek

Forty Creek Single

$6.50

Forty Creek Rocks

$7.50

Forty Creek Double

$12.00

Redemption

Redemption Single

$7.00

Redemption Rocks

$8.00

Redemption Double

$13.00

Angel's Envy

Angel's Envy Single

$9.50

Angel's Envy Rocks

$10.50

Angel's Envy Double

$18.00

Bird Dog

Bird Dog Single

$6.50

Bird Dog Rocks

$7.50

Bird Dog Double

$12.00

Savannah

Savannah Single

$7.00

Savannh Rocks

$8.00

Savannah Double

$13.00

Wild Turkey

Wild Turkey 101 Single

$7.00

American Honey Rocks

$7.50

American Honey Double

$12.00

Revel Stoke

Revel stoke single

$6.50

Revel stoke rocks

$7.50

Revel Stoke Double

$12.50

Blue

Single

$7.50

Wolfmoon

Whiskey

$6.50

Heaven's door

Heavens door

$12.00

Heavens door

Bacardi

Bacardi Single

$7.00

Bacardi Rocks

$8.00

Bacardi Double

$13.00

Capt Morgan

Captain Single

$7.00

Captain Rocks

$8.00

Captain Double

$13.00

Rum Chata

Rum Chata Single

$7.00

Rum Chata Rocks

$8.00

Rum Chata Double

$13.00

Malibu

Malibu Single

$6.50

Malibu Rocks

$7.50

Malibu Double

$12.00

Blue Chair Bay

Blue Chair Single

$7.00

Blue Chair Rocks

$8.00

Blue Chair Double

$13.00

Well

Well rum single

$5.00

Well rum rocks

$5.00

Well rum double

$8.00

Well coconut

Coconut single

$4.50

Coconut rocks

$5.50

Coconut double

$8.00

Add red bull

$1.50

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

White Merlot

$4.50

Reisling

$4.50

Moscato

$4.50

White Zin

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sprite Zero

$2.00

Tea/Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.25

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.25

Flavored Red Bull

$3.25

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Gin

Tangueray Single

$7.50

Tangueray Rocks

$8.50

Tangueray Double

$14.00

Dewars Single

$7.00

Dewars Rocks

$8.00

Dewars Double

$13.00

Johnny Walker Single

$7.00

Johnny Walker Rocks

$8.00

Johnny Walker Double

$13.00

Glenlivet Single

$9.50

Glenlivet Rocks

$10.50

Glenlivet Double

$18.00

Well Gin Single

$4.75

Well Gin Rocks

$5.50

Well Gin Double

$8.00

Schnapps

Schnapps

$5.50

Add Schnapps

$2.00

Liqueur

Grand Marnier Single

$9.00

Grand Marnier Rocks

$10.00

Gran Marnier Double

$17.00

Kahlua Single

$7.50

Kahlua Rocks

$8.50

Kahlua Double

$13.00

Goldschager Single

$6.50

Goldschlager Rocks

$7.50

Goldschlager Double

$12.00

Frangelico Single

$7.50

Frangelico Rocks

$8.50

Frangelico Double

$14.00

Rumple Minze Single

$6.50

Rumple Minze Rocks

$7.50

Rumple Minze Double

$12.00

SoCo Single

$6.00

SoCo Rocks

$7.00

SoCo Double

$11.00

Brandy

Christian brothers brandy single

$6.50

Christian brothers brandy rocks

$7.50

Christian brothers brandy double

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Cartersville's oldest bar... With awesome wings, fresh burgers, home-cut fries, cold drinks, friendly bartenders, and awesome patrons, there is a reason we have been open since 2003!

Location

461 Old Mill Place, Cartersville, GA 30120

Directions

Gallery
Tom’s Place image
Tom’s Place image
Tom’s Place image

