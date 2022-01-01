Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Sandwiches

278 South 3716 Atlanta Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

3716 Atlanta Hwy

Hiram, GA 30141

Order Again

Shareables

278 South Dip

$12.50

Jumbo Pretzel

$10.50

Corn Nugget App

$8.50

Queso & Salsa

$8.00

Cheese Bites

$8.50

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Pork Rind Nachos

$13.00

Fried Jalapenos

$8.50

Onion Ring Appetizer

$10.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Fried Mushrooms

$8.50

Tater Kegs

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Balls

$13.00Out of stock

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

278 Sampler

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Football Appetizer

$13.00

Spring Rolls

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Kid Chicken Nugget

$8.00

Kid Corn Dog Basket

$8.00

Kid Smash Burger

$8.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Salads

Avocado Caesar Salad

$13.00

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$13.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chef Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.00

278 Club

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.50

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.50

Entrees

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Hamburger Steak

$15.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Shrimp Platter

$15.00

New York Strip

$28.00

Veggie Plate 4

$12.00

Taco Special

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Burgers

Smash Burger

$12.50

Ranch Burger

$14.00

Spicy Burger

$14.50

Patty Melt

$14.50

Everything Burger

$18.00

Mega Bacon Burger

$16.50

Pimento Cheeseburger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.50

Wings

8 Wings

$12.50

12 Wings

$17.50

20 Wings

$23.50

30 Wings

$37.50

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$6.00

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.00

Squash

$3.50

Green Beans

$5.00

Caesar Side Salad

$4.00

Onion Ring Side

$5.00

Corn Nugget Side

$4.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Brussell Sprouts

$5.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Tater Tots

$4.00

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Extra Bang Bang

$0.50

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pibb

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Blue Red Bull

$5.00

Pink Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3716 Atlanta Hwy, Hiram, GA 30141

Directions

Gallery
278 South image
278 South image
278 South image

