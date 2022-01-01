Bars & Lounges
Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Celtic Pub located on Historic Marietta Square.
15 Atlanta St, SE, Marietta, GA 30060
