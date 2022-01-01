Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Johnnie MacCracken's Celtic Firehouse Pub

review star

No reviews yet

15 Atlanta St, SE

Marietta, GA 30060

Popular Items

Brussels Sprout Appetizer
Dublin Lawyer
Southern Pride Reuben

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull alone

$4.00

Snacks

Basket of Fries

$6.00

seasoned fries

Basket of Tots

$6.00

Brussels Sprout Appetizer

$5.00

roasted sprouts with bacon pieces and horsey dipping sauce

Chicken Finger Appetizer

$6.00

2 to an order

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

3 to an order with horsey sauce

Irish Nachos

$9.50

tater tots topped with Irish cheddar and beer steamed corned beef with horsey dipping sauce

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

served hot with toasted bread rounds

Pizza - Bacon, Jalapeno, & Onion

$7.00

9" personal pizza

Pizza - Cheese

$5.00

9" personal pizza

Pizza - Pepperoni

$7.00

9" personal pizza

Quesadilla

$8.00

onions, jalapenos, tomatoes and cheese with choice of corned beef, pulled pork or chicken

Sausage Fest

$13.00

variety of four sausages with pita, mustard and potato salad

Scotch Egg

$5.00

before 5pm only! one half of our housemade deviled Scotch egg wrapped in banger sausage

Sliders

$10.00

4 count house ground Angus beef topped with grilled onions on Hawaiian rolls

Smoked Tuna Dip

$8.00

served cold with crackers.

Soft Pretzel

$6.00

with kraut and bistro mustard

Wings 12 piece

$16.00

Wings 5 piece

$8.00

5 count

Sandwiches

Bobby Flay Grilled Cheese

$7.00

two kinds of cheddar, goat cheese, tomato and real bacon pieces on Texas toast

Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich

$9.95

Johnnie's Signature Item: thin sliced battered and fried chicken breast served on a bun with mushroom gravy.

Cold Pastrami Sandwich

$9.50

with Swiss cheese, bread & butter pickles, kraut and mustard on rye bread

Dublin Lawyer

$9.50

Patak smoked briskett (pastrami) on rye with swiss and yellow mustard

French Dip

$9.95

German Lager Weiner

$9.95Out of stock

German salami, mortadella, black forest ham with Erika's Pantry mustard and traditional German salad.

Moonshine Roast Beef

$9.50

roast beef, sliced thin on sour dough with tomato and provolone. served hot

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.95

with sautéed onions & peppers with melted white cheese

Philly Sirloin Cheesesteak

$9.95

with sautéed onions & peppers with melted white cheese

Po Boy

$10.95

dressed with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade sauce. choice of fried catfish, fried cod, fried shrimp

Sliced Pork Sandwich

$7.00

bbq pork on a bun topped with cole slaw and bread & butter pickles

Southern Pride Reuben

$9.50

beer steamed corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on rye bread

Tuna Melt

$9.00

smoked tuna and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread

Beer Steamed Brat

$5.00

Salads

Pub Salad

$7.95

romaine, iceberg, cucumber, carrot, celery and tomatoes

Pub Salad with Meat

$12.95

choose one: Pulled Pork,Grilled Chicken,Fried Chicken,Corned Beef,Brisket - Pastrami

Side Salad

$4.50

smaller version of our pub salad

Bacon Cheese Burger Salad

$13.95

pub salad with the addition of dill pickles, bacon crumbles and topped with our houseground Angus burger, cooked to order and Irish cheddar

Soups

Potato Leek Soup

$5.00

creamy baked potato with roasted leeks and sweet onions

Chili

$5.00

beanless chili

Burger

Burger

$10.00

houseground Angus burger, cooked to order

Cheese Burger

$10.50

add cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.25

add cheese and bacon

Chili Pimento Cheese Burger

$11.25

topped with pimento cheese and chili

Patty Melt

$10.00

grilled onions, Swiss cheese on rye

Celtic Pub Entrees

American Scots-Irish Breakfast

$12.95

BBQ Sliced Pork Plate

$13.95

pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce

Chicken & Chips

$11.95

beer battered chicken tenders

Chicken Schnitzel Plate

$12.95

thin sliced chicken, beer battered and fried topped with gravy and mushrooms with one side

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$13.95

House Specialty beer steamed over horseradish sauce with cabbage & carrots and garlic mash

Fish & Chips

$13.95

House Specialty two big pieces of beer battered cod with fries and tartar sauce

House Specialty Veggie Plate

$9.00

Irish Surf & Turf

$16.95

Beer battered fried shrimp and Scottish Banger sausage over grits made with Welsh cheddar and diced tomatoes

Scottish Bangers and Mash

$13.95

House Specialty banger sausages from Patak in Powder Springs. served on horseradish sauce with garlic mash and a side of cabbage & carrots

Shepherd's Pie

$12.50

House Specialty we make ours with ground beef and mixed vegatables. topped with garlic mash and Irish cheddar with a slice of housemade soda bread

Shrimp & Chips

$14.95

4 large shrimp with tartar sauce

Steak Special w/one side

$15.00

Desserts

Ugly Cake

$4.00

Chef's choice - layer cake with cream cheese frosting

Extra Side

Extra - Brussels & Cauliflower

$5.00

Extra - Soda Bread

$1.50

Extra - Southern Succotash

$3.00

Extra Side - Cabbage & Carrots

$3.00

Extra Side - Coleslaw

$3.00

Extra Side - Corned Beef Hash

$3.00

Extra Side - Fries

$3.00

ask for current flavor choice

Extra Side - Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Extra Side - Potato Salad

$3.00

Extra Side - Tots

$3.00

Extra Side - Handcut Potatoes

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Celtic Pub located on Historic Marietta Square.

Website

Location

15 Atlanta St, SE, Marietta, GA 30060

Directions

