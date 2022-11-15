Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

ASWB - Battery 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035

900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035

Atlanta, GA 30339

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fiddler Georgia Heartwood Cask Strength

Bottled Spirits

Bustletown Vodka

Bustletown Vodka

$22.00
Duality Double Malt Whiskey

Duality Double Malt Whiskey

$60.00

Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 60 days. With the Duality Double Malt bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Duality Double Malt (GA's 1st-Ever Double Gold Whiskey!), the world’s first whiskey of its kind, fermenting two malted grains - barley & rye - in the same vessel before distilling them together and maturing them in charred oak casks for a whiskey with the depth of bourbon, the robustness of rye, and the complexity of single malt whiskey. Double Gold at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. One tasting experience during our public tasting hours 3 tokens towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tokens each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/asw.exchange to make sure w

Fiddler Georgia Heartwood Cask Strength

Fiddler Georgia Heartwood Cask Strength

$85.00
Fiddler Soloist Straight Bourbon

Fiddler Soloist Straight Bourbon

$64.00

Distiller's Select Barrel - The 1st Straight Bourbon Distilled in Atlanta History returns September 15, with the first bottling of Fiddler Soloist in 2020. A masterpiece in its own right, Master Distiller Justin Manglitz double-distilled Fiddler Soloist on our Vendome copper pot stills, then aged it in a combination of new, char 3 and 4 American white oak barrels before bottling it at 100 proof. Batch 1 secured a Gold Medal at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and sold out quickly, and Batch 2 promises to deliver deliciousness with every sip. This is for pickup from our to-go table, and includes a tour down our hallway to see our production operation if interested. (Masks are required.) Tour times are Saturdays at 1:30 and 4pm. Please email hallie@aswdistillery.com to reserve a tour slot.

Fiddler Unison Bourbon

Fiddler Unison Bourbon

$44.00

Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 60 days. With the Fiddler Unison Bourbon bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Fiddler Unison Bourbon that has the complexity you'd expect from a marriage of bourbons distilled using two entirely different methods. We've married a foraged high-wheat bourbon with stocks of our own bourbon, distilled on our Scottish-style copper pot stills in the heart of Atlanta, with an especially high malt content. Silver Medal at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. One tasting experience during our public tasting hours 3 tokens towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tokens each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/asw.exchange to make sure we don't have

Resurgens Rye

Resurgens Rye

$50.00

Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 60 days. With the Resurgens Rye bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Resurgens Rye, an Appalachian-style rye that we distill from 100% malted rye (with a touch of chocolate malted rye for good measure), to create a flavorful whiskey that showcases rye’s full potential. Silver Medal at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. One tasting experience during our public tasting hours 3 tokens towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tokens each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/asw.exchange to make sure we don't have a one-off private event that evening. We apologize in advance if we do have a private event that conflicts with a stated tasting ti

Winterville Gin

Winterville Gin

$32.00

Barrels

Regular ASW Minature 5L Oak Barrels

Regular ASW Minature 5L Oak Barrels

$140.00

ASW miniature oak barrels in 3 Liter and 5 Liter options, with stand and dispensing spout for enjoying after aging your American Spirit Whiskey or barrel-aged cocktails.

Regular ASW Miniature 3L Oak Barrels

Regular ASW Miniature 3L Oak Barrels

$120.00

Hats

Navy ASW Trucker Hat Navy

Navy ASW Trucker Hat Navy

$15.00
Royal Blue ASW Trucker Hat Royal Blue

Royal Blue ASW Trucker Hat Royal Blue

$15.00
Gray Fiddler Snap Back Gray Trucker Hat

Gray Fiddler Snap Back Gray Trucker Hat

$22.00

Red Fiddler Hart

$22.00

T-Shirts

Atlantas Finest T-shirt

Atlantas Finest T-shirt

$15.00+
Bustletown T-Shirt

Bustletown T-Shirt

$15.00+
Fiddler T-Shirt

Fiddler T-Shirt

$15.00+
Resurgens Ryes Up T-Shirt

Resurgens Ryes Up T-Shirt

$15.00+
ASWX Whiskey Exchange T-Shirt

ASWX Whiskey Exchange T-Shirt

$15.00+
Atlanta's Finest Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Atlanta's Finest Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$18.00+

Whiskey Nerd T-Shirt

$15.00+

Gifting

ASW 2 Bottle Wood Presentation Box

ASW 2 Bottle Wood Presentation Box

$30.00

ASW 1 Bottle Wood Presentation Box

$20.00

Local

Little Otter Lip Balm

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035, Atlanta, GA 30339

Directions

Gallery
ASWB - Battery image
Banner pic
Main pic

