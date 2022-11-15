ASWB - Battery 900 Battery Avenue, Suite 1035

Duality Double Malt Whiskey

$60.00

Must be purchased 24 hours in advance. Purchase day of in person. Limit 3 bottle experiences per person. Expires after 60 days. With the Duality Double Malt bottle experience, you'll receive: One souvenir bottle of Duality Double Malt (GA's 1st-Ever Double Gold Whiskey!), the world’s first whiskey of its kind, fermenting two malted grains - barley & rye - in the same vessel before distilling them together and maturing them in charred oak casks for a whiskey with the depth of bourbon, the robustness of rye, and the complexity of single malt whiskey. Double Gold at 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. One tasting experience during our public tasting hours 3 tokens towards whiskey samples &/or half-cocktails (cocktails are 2 tokens each) Join us any of the public hours listed below at 1000 White Street, Suite A: Wednesday-Saturday 1-8pm Sunday 1-6pm (Please check Facebook at facebook.com/asw.exchange to make sure w