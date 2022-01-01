Atlanta bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Atlanta

Cypress Street Pint & Plate image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta

Avg 4 (1350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
Black Bean$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
Buffalo Chicken$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
More about Cypress Street Pint & Plate
BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$13.00
seafood gumbo$10.00
Shrimp &Grits$22.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
Republic Lounge image

 

Republic Lounge

990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (218 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
6 BOTTLES OF ARMAND DE BRIGNAC (750 ML)$3,750.00
Lobster N Shrimp$32.00
Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Republic Lounge
SOHO American Bistro image

 

SOHO American Bistro

4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Calamari$14.00
Artisan Lettuce Salad$9.00
More about SOHO American Bistro
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House image

 

Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House

227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.
Guinness Beef Stew$19.00
Guinness stewed beef, tomatoes, carrots, pearl onions, served over pappardelle pasta.
Tenders$12.00
Hand dipped chicken tenders served with honey mustard.
More about Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar image

 

26 Thai Kitchen & Bar

541 Main Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$17.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
Pad See Ewe$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce
Crab Cheese Rolls$9.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce
More about 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
Novo Cucina image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES

Novo Cucina

5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody

Avg 4.6 (921 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$11.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
Rigatoni alla Salsiccia$15.00
Rigatoni, sage, cream, sweet sausage ragu, ricotta salata
Margherita$14.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, olive oil; tomato sauce
More about Novo Cucina
El Viñedo Local image

 

El Viñedo Local

730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanada Criollo$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
Arepa Pabellon$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
Arepa Reyna Pepiada$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
More about El Viñedo Local
No Mas! Cantina image

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Papas Locas$11.00
Rosemary potatoes, pico de gallo, cheese; topped with 2 eggs & sour cream
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
Burrito Grande$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
More about No Mas! Cantina
Buteco image

TAPAS

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Savory Sampler$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
Churros$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Buteco
Volare Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chickpea Cakes$13.00
Handmade with smoked tomato sauce, gourmet mushrooms, asparagus tips,
pine nuts and Parmesan cheese.
Georgia Pecan Salad$8.00
Gourmet greens, pecans, cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
More about Volare Bistro
Rina image

 

Rina

699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spiced Lamb Burger$16.00
Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)
Falafel Pita$14.00
Chickpea fritter, hummus, slaw, tahini, shug, Israeli salad
French Fries$4.00
With a side of harissa mayo
More about Rina
26 Thai Sushi & Bar image

 

26 Thai Sushi & Bar

705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Massaman Curry (GF)$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
Panang Curry (GF)$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil
Drunken Noodle (VG)$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, crispy basil, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn, oyster sauce
More about 26 Thai Sushi & Bar
8ARM image

 

8ARM

710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coquito (QUART)$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
Gløgg (QUART)$35.00
This old Scandinavian drink is a mulled, full-bodied Red Wine, with rich & fruity Port, caraway-forward Akvavit, & a long list of spices, fruits, & nuts, including Cinnamon, Raisins, Citrus Peel, & Almonds.
Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
More about 8ARM
LadyBird image

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ FRIES$15.00
CRAB DIP$14.00
PORK SANDWICH$13.00
More about LadyBird
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs

6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4 (2194 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Maker's Mark$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
6 Wings$8.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
North River Tavern image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

North River Tavern

8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs

Avg 4.3 (708 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings (6)$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
Extra Dressings$0.65
ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!
Chicken Tenders$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
More about North River Tavern
Hudson Grille - Downtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Downtown

120 Marietta Street, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Maker's Mark$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Hudson Grille - Downtown
El Super Pan @ The Battery image

 

El Super Pan @ The Battery

455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
Shrimp al Ajillo Mofongo$18.00
Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with sauteed shrimp in a garlic adobo sauce.
Rice & Beans$5.00
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
More about El Super Pan @ The Battery
a mano image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
Fried Potatoes$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
Fig Salad$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
More about a mano
Muchacho image

TACOS

Muchacho

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TACO AL PASTOR$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
TACO SNAPPER$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
TACO BARBACOA$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
More about Muchacho
Minero image

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Burrito$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Guacamole$12.00
Vegan.
More about Minero
Hudson Grille - Midtown image

 

Hudson Grille - Midtown

942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
20 Wings$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
Fried Pickles$7.95
pickle chips, avocado ranch
10 Wings$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
More about Hudson Grille - Midtown
The Beverly image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Beverly

790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Mario Burger$15.00
The Beverly$12.00
Blackened Salmon$22.00
More about The Beverly
Bench Warmers Sports Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bench Warmers Sports Grill

2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (1703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.99
Pickle chips with
Cajun remoulade
Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
Thinly sliced and chopped ribeye grilled with onions
and topped with melted provolone cheese
10 Boneless Wings$14.99
More about Bench Warmers Sports Grill
Dantanna's Surf & Turf image

 

Dantanna's Surf & Turf

3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dantanna's Classic Burger$16.00
Peppered Salmon Filet$28.00
Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine$26.00
More about Dantanna's Surf & Turf
Bantam And Biddy image

 

Bantam And Biddy

264 19th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sd Bacon$4.00
2 Eggs$4.00
Latte
More about Bantam And Biddy
Irby's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Irby's Tavern

322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (403 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Caesar Chicken Wrap$13.00
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Irby's Tavern
The Select image

 

The Select

6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Burger$19.00
8oz black angus, L.T.O, dill pickle, russian dressing, cheddar
Roasted Spanish Octopus$17.00
carrot skordalia, califlower, green beans, nduja aioli, pickled onions
Miso Sea Bass$38.00
bok choy, pickled shiitake mushrooms, forbidden black rice, orange miso
More about The Select

