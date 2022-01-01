Atlanta bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Atlanta
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cypress Street Pint & Plate
817 West Peachtree St. E125, Atlanta
|Sides
Fries • Sweet Potato Fries • Porter Mac and Cheese • Chipotle Cheese Grits • Broccolini • Jalapeño Slaw • Collard Greens
|Black Bean
|$12.00
house made black bean patty, pepper jack, pico de gallo, guacamole, fries
|Buffalo Chicken
|$16.00
country-fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, spicy mayo, brioche bun
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
|seafood gumbo
|$10.00
|Shrimp &Grits
|$22.00
Republic Lounge
990 Brady Ave NW, Atlanta
|6 BOTTLES OF ARMAND DE BRIGNAC (750 ML)
|$3,750.00
|Lobster N Shrimp
|$32.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
SOHO American Bistro
4300 Paces Ferry Road, Suite 107, Atlanta
|Burger
|$16.00
|Calamari
|$14.00
|Artisan Lettuce Salad
|$9.00
Thos. O’Reilly’s Public House
227 Sandy Springs Pl. #416, Sandy Springs
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer battered Atlantic Cod, fries, coleslaw, served with lemon and house made tartar sauce.
|Guinness Beef Stew
|$19.00
Guinness stewed beef, tomatoes, carrots, pearl onions, served over pappardelle pasta.
|Tenders
|$12.00
Hand dipped chicken tenders served with honey mustard.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar
541 Main Street NE, Atlanta
|Pad Thai
|$17.00
Rice noodle, egg, scallion, crushed peanut, bean sprout, tamarind sauce
|Pad See Ewe
|$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Chinese broccoli, egg, broccoli, carrot, Thai soy sauce
|Crab Cheese Rolls
|$9.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrot, sweet chili sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FRENCH FRIES
Novo Cucina
5592 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody
|Caesar
|$11.00
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmigiano, caesar dressing
|Rigatoni alla Salsiccia
|$15.00
Rigatoni, sage, cream, sweet sausage ragu, ricotta salata
|Margherita
|$14.00
Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil, olive oil; tomato sauce
El Viñedo Local
730 Peachtree St Suite 100, Atlanta
|Empanada Criollo
|$6.00
Traditional Uruguayan beef empanada, green olives, hard boiled egg
|Arepa Pabellon
|$6.95
Braised beef or chicken sweet plantain, black beans, queso fresco
|Arepa Reyna Pepiada
|$6.95
Avocado Springer Mountain Chicken salad
SALADS
No Mas! Cantina
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Papas Locas
|$11.00
Rosemary potatoes, pico de gallo, cheese; topped with 2 eggs & sour cream
|Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)
|$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Burrito Grande
|$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Savory Sampler
|$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
|Churros
|$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
SANDWICHES
Volare Bistro
603 N Central Ave, Hapeville
|Chickpea Cakes
|$13.00
Handmade with smoked tomato sauce, gourmet mushrooms, asparagus tips,
pine nuts and Parmesan cheese.
|Georgia Pecan Salad
|$8.00
Gourmet greens, pecans, cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, citrus vinaigrette.
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled or blackened salmon, sauteed spinach, farmers' market vegetables, citrus emulsion.
Rina
699 Ponce De Leon Ave., Atlanta
|Spiced Lamb Burger
|$16.00
Challa bun, spiced lamb, grilled onions, herb tahini, schug, sumac slaw. Served with fries and harissa mayo (meat contains onions, cannot be removed)
|Falafel Pita
|$14.00
Chickpea fritter, hummus, slaw, tahini, shug, Israeli salad
|French Fries
|$4.00
With a side of harissa mayo
26 Thai Sushi & Bar
705 Town Blvd NE, Q330, Atlanta
|Massaman Curry (GF)
|$17.00
Yellow curry, coconut milk, potato, avocado, cashew, carrot
|Panang Curry (GF)
|$17.00
Roasted red chili paste, coconut milk, green bean, bell pepper, Thai basil
|Drunken Noodle (VG)
|$17.00
Flat rice noodle, Thai basil, carrot, bell pepper, onion, Thai chili, crispy basil, spicy basil sauce, peppercorn, oyster sauce
8ARM
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Coquito (QUART)
|$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
|Gløgg (QUART)
|$35.00
This old Scandinavian drink is a mulled, full-bodied Red Wine, with rich & fruity Port, caraway-forward Akvavit, & a long list of spices, fruits, & nuts, including Cinnamon, Raisins, Citrus Peel, & Almonds.
|Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
BBQ • GRILL
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|BBQ FRIES
|$15.00
|CRAB DIP
|$14.00
|PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hudson Grille - Sandy Springs
6317 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|20 Wings
|$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
|Maker's Mark
|$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
|6 Wings
|$8.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
North River Tavern
8879 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs
|Wings (6)
|$11.95
6 fresh jumbo wings served with a regular side and a dressing
|Extra Dressings
|$0.65
ORDER ANY OF OUR SAUCES OR DRESSINGS RIGHT HERE!!
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.95
Hand battered jumbo chicken tenders are served with two regular sides and 2 dressings.
Hudson Grille - Downtown
120 Marietta Street, Atlanta
|10 Wings
|$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
|Maker's Mark
|$13.95
maker's mark, bourbon bbq, cheddar, crispy onions, applewood-smoked bacon
|20 Wings
|$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
El Super Pan @ The Battery
455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta
|Tropical Salad with Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Greens, palm hearts, olives, vegetables, green goddess dressing with adobo buttermilk marinated crispy fried chicken tenders and chipotle mayo ketchup
|Shrimp al Ajillo Mofongo
|$18.00
Puerto Rican dish of fried and mashed green plantains, served with sauteed shrimp in a garlic adobo sauce.
|Rice & Beans
|$5.00
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|Carbonara
|$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
|Fried Potatoes
|$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
|Fig Salad
|$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
|TACO SNAPPER
|$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
|TACO BARBACOA
|$5.00
Tender beef short rib slow-braised in a mild Adobo sauce, topped with sweet onion and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Vegan.
Hudson Grille - Midtown
942 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
|20 Wings
|$20.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
|Fried Pickles
|$7.95
pickle chips, avocado ranch
|10 Wings
|$12.95
choice of jumbo, boneless or cauliflower
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Beverly
790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Super Mario Burger
|$15.00
|The Beverly
|$12.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bench Warmers Sports Grill
2775 Clairmont Rd, Atlanta
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
Pickle chips with
Cajun remoulade
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$10.99
Thinly sliced and chopped ribeye grilled with onions
and topped with melted provolone cheese
|10 Boneless Wings
|$14.99
Dantanna's Surf & Turf
3400 Around Lenox Rd NE Ste 304, Atlanta
|Dantanna's Classic Burger
|$16.00
|Peppered Salmon Filet
|$28.00
|Garlic Shrimp Fettuccine
|$26.00
Bantam And Biddy
264 19th Street NW, Atlanta
|Sd Bacon
|$4.00
|2 Eggs
|$4.00
|Latte
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Irby's Tavern
322 East Paces Ferry Rd. Northeast, Atlanta
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
|Caesar Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
The Select
6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs
|Classic Burger
|$19.00
8oz black angus, L.T.O, dill pickle, russian dressing, cheddar
|Roasted Spanish Octopus
|$17.00
carrot skordalia, califlower, green beans, nduja aioli, pickled onions
|Miso Sea Bass
|$38.00
bok choy, pickled shiitake mushrooms, forbidden black rice, orange miso
