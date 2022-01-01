Tacos in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tacos & Tequilas
GRILL
Tacos & Tequilas
650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Southern Tacos
|$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
|Street Tacos
|$12.00
Ground beef tacos sautéed with salsa verde. Served with fresh onions and cilantro.
More about La Costilla Grill
La Costilla Grill
3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta
|Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
|Three Taco Combination
|$11.99
Choose your own three taco combination. Comes with charro beans or rice on the side.
|Fried Fish Taco
|$3.95
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Peruvian Chicken Gyoza Tacos
|$5.00
herb salsa verde, cotija cheese
|Hawaiian Tuna Gyoza Tacos
|$6.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, mango, wb sauce, avocado crema, nori, sesame (dairy free)
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|lobster tacos
|$18.00
More about Local Green Atlanta
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions
|$13.50
Diced Sautéed shrimp, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos & Tequilas
4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Taco Loco
|$9.50
Giant crispy taco shell, seasoned shredded chicken or beef, cheese dip, lettuce, cilantro & sour cream.
|K- 1 ( Taco, R & B)
|$5.25
More about No Mas! Cantina
SALADS
No Mas! Cantina
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta
|Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)
|$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Chef's Garden
Chef's Garden
4285 Buford Highway Unit C2, Atlanta
|The Habasha Taco
|$18.00
Portobello mushroom sautéed with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, topped garden sauce.
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market
Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market
209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Dos Taco Plate
|$12.00
More about BGR Grille
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Blackened Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
More about Muchacho
TACOS
Muchacho
904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta
|TACO CHICKEN MOLE
|$5.00
|TACO AL PASTOR
|$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
|TACO SNAPPER
|$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
More about Minero
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Taco Trio
|$16.00
Your choice of any 3 tacos served on soft corn tortillas. No substitutions. Items can be removed. Additional items will be on the side and at an additional cost.
|Taco Combo
|$11.00
Your choice of any 2 tacos served on soft corn tortillas. No substitutions. Items can be removed. Additional items will be on the side and at an additional cost.
More about Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta
|3 Tacos
|$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
|Taco Special
|$4.00
More about Azotea Cantina
Azotea Cantina
245 18th Street NW, Atlanta
|Taco- Suadero
|$13.00
slow cooked prime brisket, serrano salsa verde, cilantro & onions
|Taco- al Carbon
|$12.00
bulgogi marinated grilled chicken, red & green slaw, spicy sesame soy dressing
|Taco- Shrimp
|$12.00
spicy gulf shrimp, queso asadero, rajas, grilled sweet corn
More about Big Kahuna
Big Kahuna
303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta
|Santa Barbara Brisket Taco (3)
|$17.50
Grilled Beef Brisket, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeno Ranch
|Baja Chicken Tinga Taco (2)
|$14.50
Slow Roasted Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, & Salsa Roja