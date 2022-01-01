Tacos in Atlanta

Go
Atlanta restaurants
Toast

Atlanta restaurants that serve tacos

Southern Tacos image

GRILL

Tacos & Tequilas

650 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (1180 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Tacos$14.00
Fried chicken, chipotle mayo, sliced avocado & pico de gallo.
Shrimp Tacos$13.00
Breaded Shrimp on a Tortilla of your choice. Top with Pickled Onions and Jalapeno , finish with Chipotle Mayo.
Street Tacos$12.00
Ground beef tacos sautéed with salsa verde. Served with fresh onions and cilantro.
More about Tacos & Tequilas
La Costilla Grill image

 

La Costilla Grill

3979 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Taco$3.50
Made with corn or flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro and onions only
Three Taco Combination$11.99
Choose your own three taco combination. Comes with charro beans or rice on the side.
Fried Fish Taco$3.95
More about La Costilla Grill
Peruvian Chicken Gyoza Tacos image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Peruvian Chicken Gyoza Tacos$5.00
herb salsa verde, cotija cheese
Hawaiian Tuna Gyoza Tacos$6.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, mango, wb sauce, avocado crema, nori, sesame (dairy free)
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
BQE Restaurant and Lounge image

 

BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
lobster tacos$18.00
More about BQE Restaurant and Lounge
"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions image

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Notorious" Shrimp Tacos (3) no substitutions$13.50
Diced Sautéed shrimp, broccoli slaw, diced tomatoes, avocado, red cabbage garnish and sriracha mayo drizzle
More about Local Green Atlanta
2 Blackened Cod Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Taco Loco image

 

Tacos & Tequilas

4279 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Loco$9.50
Giant crispy taco shell, seasoned shredded chicken or beef, cheese dip, lettuce, cilantro & sour cream.
K- 1 ( Taco, R & B)$5.25
More about Tacos & Tequilas
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos) image

SALADS

No Mas! Cantina

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4618 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)$15.00
Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about No Mas! Cantina
Chef's Garden image

 

Chef's Garden

4285 Buford Highway Unit C2, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Habasha Taco$18.00
Portobello mushroom sautéed with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, topped garden sauce.
More about Chef's Garden
R Thomas Deluxe Grill image

 

R Thomas Deluxe Grill

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$15.99
More about R Thomas Deluxe Grill
Dos Taco Plate image

 

Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market

209 Edgewood Ave SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dos Taco Plate$12.00
More about Sweet Auburn BBQ - Curb Market
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Tacos$9.99
More about BGR Grille
TACO CHICKEN MOLE image

TACOS

Muchacho

904 Memorial Drive, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TACO CHICKEN MOLE$5.00
TACO AL PASTOR$5.00
Braised spiced pork and pineapple, topped with sweet onions and cilantro, served on a corn tortilla
TACO SNAPPER$7.00
flour tortilla, crispy tecate batter, fresh cabbage slaw, crema
More about Muchacho
Minero image

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Trio$16.00
Your choice of any 3 tacos served on soft corn tortillas. No substitutions. Items can be removed. Additional items will be on the side and at an additional cost.
Taco Combo$11.00
Your choice of any 2 tacos served on soft corn tortillas. No substitutions. Items can be removed. Additional items will be on the side and at an additional cost.
More about Minero
4fc2af6b-9034-4f5b-af97-b29d49d7195e image

 

Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Tacos$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
More about Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
Taco Choice image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
Taco Special$4.00
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
Taco- Suadero image

 

Azotea Cantina

245 18th Street NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco- Suadero$13.00
slow cooked prime brisket, serrano salsa verde, cilantro & onions
Taco- al Carbon$12.00
bulgogi marinated grilled chicken, red & green slaw, spicy sesame soy dressing
Taco- Shrimp$12.00
spicy gulf shrimp, queso asadero, rajas, grilled sweet corn
More about Azotea Cantina
Big kahuna image

 

Big Kahuna

303 Peachtree Center Ave., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Santa Barbara Brisket Taco (3)$17.50
Grilled Beef Brisket, Black Beans, Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Jalapeno Ranch
Baja Chicken Tinga Taco (2)$14.50
Slow Roasted Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, & Salsa Roja
More about Big Kahuna

Browse other tasty dishes in Atlanta

Lobsters

Green Beans

Turkey Clubs

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Brisket

Home Fries

Sliders

Tuna Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Atlanta to explore

Buckhead

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Old Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Westside / Home Park

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Grant Park

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Inman Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Poncey-Highland

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

East Atlanta Village

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Atlanta to explore

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Norcross

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Smyrna

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tucker

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Forest Park

No reviews yet

Lithia Springs

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Austell

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (342 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston