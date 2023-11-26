Boho Taco
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Delivered by DoorDash Drive
Location
22 5th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30332
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ray's New York Pizza - 26 5th Street Northwest
No Reviews
26 5th Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Costa Coffee - West Peachtree Street
No Reviews
756 W Peachtree Street Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Humble Mumble - Collective at Coda
No Reviews
756 West Peachtree Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
El Burro Pollo - The Collective @ CODA
4.6 • 53
756 West Peachtree NW Suite D Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurant