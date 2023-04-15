  • Home
Thumbs Up- Marietta St. 826 Marietta Street NorthWest

No reviews yet

826 Marietta Street NorthWest

Atlanta, GA 30318

Breakfast Originals!

Fish & Grits

Fish & Grits

$15.37

Fried Fish filet, two eggs any style, grits, and a multigrain biscuit or toast.

Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle

Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle

$13.47

Fried chicken breast strips, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.

Smoked Chicken Wings & Waffle

Smoked Chicken Wings & Waffle

$17.97

Smoked chicken wings, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.

Fried Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast

Fried Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast

$14.47

Our multi-grain biscuit topped with fried chicken fingers and our house made pork sausage gravy served with 2 eggs any style and grits.

The Skillet Heap

The Skillet Heap

$9.77

A skillet full of our spuds (fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings) topped with cheddar/jack cheese and two eggs any style. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Low Country Heap

$15.97

A skillet full of our seasoned spuds topped with cheddar/jack cheese, spicy shrimp and chicken sausage sautéed with garlic, onions and green peppers, topped with 2 eggs any style and served with a multi- grain biscuit or toast.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$17.97

8oz steak served with two eggs any style, spuds and toast or a multi-grain biscuit.

Southwestern Eggs

Southwestern Eggs

$10.97

Scrambled eggs rolled in flour tortillas with cheddar jack cheese and black beans. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with spuds and a side of salsa.

Cream Cheese Special

$10.46

Three eggs scrambled with cream cheese and fresh herbs. Served with a grilled bagel.

Greek Scramble

Greek Scramble

$10.26

Three eggs scrambled with onions, black olives, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Sassy Scramble

Sassy Scramble

$13.46

Three eggs scrambled with onions, fresh herbs, salmon and cream cheese. Served with a grilled bagel (plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain)

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$13.99

A SPICY BROTH of tomatoes, onions, garlic, green peppers, cajun seasoning and sautéed shrimp over large cheese grits.

Pork Chop and Eggs

Pork Chop and Eggs

$15.99

2 pork chops, grilled or fried with 2 eggs any style, grits and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Ultimate Breakfast

Ultimate Breakfast

$18.37

A fried fish fillet, 1/2 portion of our Sassy scramble (onions, fresh herbs, salmon and cream cheese), a small shrimp and grits (described below) and a biscuit or toast.

Fish And Shrimp Combo

$20.37

A fried fish fillet deep fried with fried shrimp and served with two eggs any style, grits, and toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Pancake Special Breakfast

$14.27

Two eggs any style, grits, choice of breakfast meat and two pancakes.

Build Your Own/ Most Requested!

BYOO

$7.46

A three egg omelette filled with your choice of one cheese and served with a multi-grain biscuit or toast.

Yukon Omelette

$13.46

Smoked salmon, fresh spinach and cream cheese.

Farmers Omelette

$10.46

Chopped country sausage, seasoned spuds (with a small amount of onions and green peppers) and cheddar jack cheese.

Denver Omelette

$10.46

Chopped ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar jack cheese.

Kav's Omelette

$11.46

Chopped veggie sausage, seasoned spuds and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and fresh herbs.

Side Grits

$1.99

Spuds

$3.29

Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.

Build Your Own Plate!

One Egg

$2.04
Two Egg

Two Egg

$3.97

2 eggs ( any style)

Three Egg

$5.96

Small Grits

$1.99

Large Grits

$5.15

Spuds

$3.29

Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.

Small Cheese Grits

$1.99

Large Cheese Grits

$5.99

Apple Bacon

$3.99

Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Country Sausage

$3.99

Ham

$3.99

Turkey Bacon

$3.99

Veggie Sausage

$3.99

LOX

$5.99

Smoked Turkey Breast

$6.49

Catfish

$7.89

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

2 Pork Chops

$9.99

NY Strip

$9.99

Side Fried Shrimp

$7.49

Chicken Breast

$6.49

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99
3 Smoked Wings

3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

In-house smoked jumbo wings.

5 Smoked Wings

$14.99

Waffle

$5.49
1 French Toast

1 French Toast

$3.59

Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

2 French Toast

2 French Toast

$5.99

2 Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

1 Banana Nut French Toast

$4.99

2 Banana Nut French Toast

$10.95

2 Double Dip French Toast

$10.95

1 Strawberry French Toast

$6.58

2 Strawberry French Toast

$10.95

1 Pancake

$2.75

2 Pancake

$4.29

3 Pancake

$7.04

1 Banana Nut Pancake

$4.95

2 Banana Nut Pancakes

$6.95

1 Pecan Pancake

$3.35

2 Pecan Pancakes

$5.04

3 Pecan Pancakes

$8.95

1 Blueberry Pancake

$4.95

2 Blueberry Pancake

$6.95

3 Blueberry Pancake

$8.95

3 Sp Pancake

$7.99

Biscuit

$1.69

Cinnamon Raisin

$1.69

Rye

$1.69

Sour Dough

$1.69

Wheat

$1.69

White

$1.69

Cinnamon Bagel

$1.99

Everything Bagel

$1.99

Plain Bagel

$1.99

Wheat Bagel

$1.99

Mixed Fruit

$3.50

Side Bananas

$3.50

Side Blueberries

$3.50

Side Strawberries

$3.50

Lighter Fare & Hand Held!

Veggie Bagel

Veggie Bagel

$6.99

A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) topped with a scoop of cream cheese, and RAW, FRESH mushrooms, red onions, tomato, sprouts and banana peppers.

Bagel & Lox Plate

Bagel & Lox Plate

$12.99

A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) served with a scoop of cream cheese, red onions, sliced tomatos, and capers.

Heartsmart Omelette

$10.76

Three egg white omelette with mozzarella cheese, zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms topped with sprouts and served with a side of sliced tomatoes and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Greek Scramble

Greek Scramble

$10.26

Three eggs scrambled with onions, black olives, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.

Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit

$3.69

Fried chicken strips on your choice of biscuit or toast.

Egg Sandwich

$3.33

Scrambled egg on your choice of biscuit or toast.

Meat Sandwich

$3.19

Your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.

Egg and Meat Sandwich

$4.39

Scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.68

Egg scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese on a biscuit or toast.

Cheese and Meat Sandwich

$3.88

Cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.

Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich

$5.38

Scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.

Tofu & Veggies

$9.29

Fried chicken strips on your choice of biscuit or toast.

Lunch & Blue Plate!

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.49

Spinach, assorted greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and peppercini served with Greek dressing.

Edgewood Salad

$9.49
Fried Fish Tacos

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.49

Two flour tortillas stuffed with crispy fried Basa Catfish, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, fried or grilled chicken breast, croutons and sprouts.

House Salad

$6.50

Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, croutons, and sprouts.

Small House Salad

$3.99

Catfish

$7.89

Chicken Breast

$6.49

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.59

Sautéed Mixed Veggies

$3.99

Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.59

Scoop Tuna Salad (Copy)

$3.59

Side of Shrimp

$7.49

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Spinach & Mushrooms

$3.99

Spuds

$3.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

1 Smoked Wing

$2.99
3 Smoked Wings

3 Smoked Wings

$8.99

In-house smoked jumbo wings.

5 Smoked Wings

$14.99

Chili Bowl

$4.89

Side Guacamole

$1.99

Side Pico

$1.99

Soup Bowl

$4.89

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$8.99
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.49

Spinach, assorted greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and peppercini served with Greek dressing.

1/2 Spinach Salad

1/2 Spinach Salad

$4.49

Spinach, assorted greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and peppercini served with Greek dressing.

Catfish Plate

$13.99

Sandwich & Burgers !

The Burger

The Burger

$8.49

A 6 ounce Angus beef burger served on a roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

A grilled black bean patty served on a roll

Burger Melt

$9.99

A 6 ounce Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on grilled rye bread.

San Diego BBB Burger

San Diego BBB Burger

$9.99

A 6 ounce Angus beef burger topped with Swiss cheese, guacamole, and sprouts served on a roll.

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.99

A marinated chicken breast, grilled or fried, served on a roll

Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

A fried fish fillet lightly breaded and deep fried. Served on a roll with a side of tartar sauce.

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.49

House-smoked chicken salad served on whole wheat bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato

Chicken Salad Melt

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.49

Smoked chicken salad that is heated on the grill, with melted provolone cheese, grilled tomato and served on grilled rye bread.

Smoked Turkey Club

$9.49

In house smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served on grilled multigrain bread

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.39

Two flour tortillas stuffed with crispy fried fish, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with smoked chicken, sautéed onions, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa.

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Smoked chicken salad that is heated on the grill, with melted Swiss cheese, grilled tomato and served on grilled rye bread.

Nashville Hot & Spicy

Nashville Hot & Spicy

$11.99

A marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried, tossed in a spicy honey sauce served on a roll with sweet pickle slices and jalapeno slices.

Turkey Reuben

$9.49

In house smoked turkey breast, topped with melted Swiss and creamy cole slaw served on grilled rye

Santa Fe Sandwich

$9.49

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Beverages !

Coffee

Coffee

$2.59

Our own special blend of 100% Organic Nicaraguan Coffee .

Coca-Cola

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Uptown

$2.59
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.99

Your choice of organic: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Masala Chai, Green Strawberry Papaya, Green Sencha, Chamomile, Peppermint, or Almond Vanilla

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Lou's Coffee

$3.99

Hot chocolate mixed with our signature coffee, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or caramel syrup.

Whole or Lowfat Milk

$2.59

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Large Apple Juice

$3.49

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.49

Large Orange Juice

$3.49

Large Grapefruit Juice

$3.49

Zen Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

826 Marietta Street NorthWest, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

