Thumbs Up- Marietta St. 826 Marietta Street NorthWest
826 Marietta Street NorthWest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Breakfast Originals!
Fish & Grits
Fried Fish filet, two eggs any style, grits, and a multigrain biscuit or toast.
Fried Chicken Strips & Waffle
Fried chicken breast strips, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.
Smoked Chicken Wings & Waffle
Smoked chicken wings, two eggs any style and a Belgian waffle.
Fried Chicken Biscuit & Gravy Breakfast
Our multi-grain biscuit topped with fried chicken fingers and our house made pork sausage gravy served with 2 eggs any style and grits.
The Skillet Heap
A skillet full of our spuds (fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings) topped with cheddar/jack cheese and two eggs any style. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Low Country Heap
A skillet full of our seasoned spuds topped with cheddar/jack cheese, spicy shrimp and chicken sausage sautéed with garlic, onions and green peppers, topped with 2 eggs any style and served with a multi- grain biscuit or toast.
Steak & Eggs
8oz steak served with two eggs any style, spuds and toast or a multi-grain biscuit.
Southwestern Eggs
Scrambled eggs rolled in flour tortillas with cheddar jack cheese and black beans. Topped with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with spuds and a side of salsa.
Cream Cheese Special
Three eggs scrambled with cream cheese and fresh herbs. Served with a grilled bagel.
Greek Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with onions, black olives, spinach, tomatoes, and feta cheese. Served with toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Sassy Scramble
Three eggs scrambled with onions, fresh herbs, salmon and cream cheese. Served with a grilled bagel (plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain)
Shrimp & Grits
A SPICY BROTH of tomatoes, onions, garlic, green peppers, cajun seasoning and sautéed shrimp over large cheese grits.
Pork Chop and Eggs
2 pork chops, grilled or fried with 2 eggs any style, grits and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Ultimate Breakfast
A fried fish fillet, 1/2 portion of our Sassy scramble (onions, fresh herbs, salmon and cream cheese), a small shrimp and grits (described below) and a biscuit or toast.
Fish And Shrimp Combo
A fried fish fillet deep fried with fried shrimp and served with two eggs any style, grits, and toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Pancake Special Breakfast
Two eggs any style, grits, choice of breakfast meat and two pancakes.
Build Your Own/ Most Requested!
BYOO
A three egg omelette filled with your choice of one cheese and served with a multi-grain biscuit or toast.
Yukon Omelette
Smoked salmon, fresh spinach and cream cheese.
Farmers Omelette
Chopped country sausage, seasoned spuds (with a small amount of onions and green peppers) and cheddar jack cheese.
Denver Omelette
Chopped ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar jack cheese.
Kav's Omelette
Chopped veggie sausage, seasoned spuds and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and fresh herbs.
Side Grits
Spuds
Fresh sliced potatoes grilled with onions, green peppers and our special seasonings.
Build Your Own Plate!
One Egg
Two Egg
2 eggs ( any style)
Three Egg
Small Grits
Large Grits
Small Cheese Grits
Large Cheese Grits
Apple Bacon
Chicken Sausage
Country Sausage
Ham
Turkey Bacon
Veggie Sausage
LOX
Smoked Turkey Breast
Catfish
Chicken Fingers
2 Pork Chops
NY Strip
Side Fried Shrimp
Chicken Breast
1 Smoked Wing
3 Smoked Wings
In-house smoked jumbo wings.
5 Smoked Wings
Waffle
1 French Toast
Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
2 French Toast
2 Thick-sliced challah bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
1 Banana Nut French Toast
2 Banana Nut French Toast
2 Double Dip French Toast
1 Strawberry French Toast
2 Strawberry French Toast
1 Pancake
2 Pancake
3 Pancake
1 Banana Nut Pancake
2 Banana Nut Pancakes
1 Pecan Pancake
2 Pecan Pancakes
3 Pecan Pancakes
1 Blueberry Pancake
2 Blueberry Pancake
3 Blueberry Pancake
3 Sp Pancake
Biscuit
Cinnamon Raisin
Rye
Sour Dough
Wheat
White
Cinnamon Bagel
Everything Bagel
Plain Bagel
Wheat Bagel
Mixed Fruit
Side Bananas
Side Blueberries
Side Strawberries
Lighter Fare & Hand Held!
Veggie Bagel
A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) topped with a scoop of cream cheese, and RAW, FRESH mushrooms, red onions, tomato, sprouts and banana peppers.
Bagel & Lox Plate
A grilled bagel (your choice of plain, everything, sesame, cinnamon/raisin, or multi-grain) served with a scoop of cream cheese, red onions, sliced tomatos, and capers.
Heartsmart Omelette
Three egg white omelette with mozzarella cheese, zucchini, broccoli and mushrooms topped with sprouts and served with a side of sliced tomatoes and choice of toast or multi-grain biscuit.
Fried Chicken Strips Biscuit
Fried chicken strips on your choice of biscuit or toast.
Egg Sandwich
Scrambled egg on your choice of biscuit or toast.
Meat Sandwich
Your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Egg and Meat Sandwich
Scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Egg scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese on a biscuit or toast.
Cheese and Meat Sandwich
Cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Egg, Cheese, and Meat Sandwich
Scrambled egg with cheddar/jack cheese and your choice of breakfast meat on a biscuit or toast.
Tofu & Veggies
Fried chicken strips on your choice of biscuit or toast.
Lunch & Blue Plate!
Greek Salad
Spinach, assorted greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and peppercini served with Greek dressing.
Edgewood Salad
Fried Fish Tacos
Two flour tortillas stuffed with crispy fried Basa Catfish, cheddar/jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sprouts. Served with a side of salsa
Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad
Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, fried or grilled chicken breast, croutons and sprouts.
House Salad
Assorted greens, cheddar jack cheese, mushrooms, pico de gallo, croutons, and sprouts.
Small House Salad
Catfish
Chicken Breast
Chicken Fingers
Cole Slaw
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sautéed Mixed Veggies
Scoop Chicken Salad
Scoop Tuna Salad (Copy)
Side of Shrimp
Sliced Tomatoes
Sauteed Spinach
Spinach & Mushrooms
Spuds
Sweet Potato Fries
5 Smoked Wings
Chili Bowl
Side Guacamole
Side Pico
Soup Bowl
Smoked Chicken Tacos
1/2 Spinach Salad
Spinach, assorted greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, feta cheese and peppercini served with Greek dressing.
Catfish Plate
Sandwich & Burgers !
The Burger
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger served on a roll with lettuce, tomato and red onion.
Black Bean Burger
A grilled black bean patty served on a roll
Burger Melt
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms, served on grilled rye bread.
San Diego BBB Burger
A 6 ounce Angus beef burger topped with Swiss cheese, guacamole, and sprouts served on a roll.
Chicken Breast Sandwich
A marinated chicken breast, grilled or fried, served on a roll
Fried Fish Sandwich
A fried fish fillet lightly breaded and deep fried. Served on a roll with a side of tartar sauce.
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
House-smoked chicken salad served on whole wheat bread with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Salad Melt
Smoked chicken salad that is heated on the grill, with melted provolone cheese, grilled tomato and served on grilled rye bread.
Smoked Turkey Club
In house smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard, served on grilled multigrain bread
Tuna Melt
Smoked chicken salad that is heated on the grill, with melted Swiss cheese, grilled tomato and served on grilled rye bread.
Nashville Hot & Spicy
A marinated chicken breast, breaded and fried, tossed in a spicy honey sauce served on a roll with sweet pickle slices and jalapeno slices.
Turkey Reuben
In house smoked turkey breast, topped with melted Swiss and creamy cole slaw served on grilled rye
Santa Fe Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Beverages !
Coffee
Our own special blend of 100% Organic Nicaraguan Coffee .
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Minute Maid Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Uptown
Hot Tea
Your choice of organic: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Masala Chai, Green Strawberry Papaya, Green Sencha, Chamomile, Peppermint, or Almond Vanilla
Hot Chocolate
Lou's Coffee
Hot chocolate mixed with our signature coffee, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate syrup or caramel syrup.
Whole or Lowfat Milk
Chocolate Milk
Large Apple Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Large Orange Juice
Large Grapefruit Juice
Zen Tea
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
