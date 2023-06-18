Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spiller Park Coffee - Moore's Mill

review star

No reviews yet

Marietta Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Popular Items

Shake Shake

Shake Shake

$5.50

16oz Iced Latte, Shaken!

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.45

12oz Hot or 16oz Iced. Chai concentrate is made in-house. Garnished with cinnamon.

Latte

Latte

$5.00

12oz Hot Latte

Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso OR Americano : Espresso + water - Hot 8oz or Hot 12oz

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.90

Espresso + 2oz steamed milk.

Piccolo

Piccolo

$4.20

7oz piccolo; milk steamed like a latte.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.10

8oz Cappuccino

Latte

Latte

$5.00

12oz Hot Latte

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso OR Americano : Espresso + water - Iced 10oz or Iced 16oz

Little Shake

Little Shake

$4.45

10oz Iced Latte, Shaken!

Shake Shake

Shake Shake

$5.50

16oz Iced Latte, Shaken!

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.45

12oz Hot or 16oz Iced. Chai concentrate is made in-house. Garnished with cinnamon.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.30

12oz Hot or 16oz Iced Available. Matcha sauce made in-house, with choice of milk.

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.15

12oz Hot Drip Coffee. Brewed coffee varies by location, but never disappoints.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.09

16oz Iced Coffee "of the moment".

Pourover A - Ethiopia Modor Shantawene

Pourover A - Ethiopia Modor Shantawene

$6.05

Pourover of the moment. Multiple selections.

Pourover B - MVP no. 6

$4.35
Rooby Latte

Rooby Latte

$6.00

12oz Hot or 16oz Iced. Rooibos concentrate is made in-house. Garnished with lemon sugar.

Cola Cocktail

Cola Cocktail

$6.10

Espresso, Coca-Cola, Cream, Vanilla, AMAZING!

Bag of Tea

Bag of Tea

$4.35

12oz Hot Tea - Multiple Selections

Herbal Tea

Herbal Tea

$3.25

12oz Hot Tea - Blue Crane Rooibos

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.35

16oz Iced Tea. Ginger Plum // Classy Black

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Chocolate - Made with Xocolatl Chocolate, steamed Milk of choice, and sprinkled with Smoked Sea Salt.

Cortado

$4.10

First Straw

$5.50

Food

Butter Toast

Butter Toast

$3.50

Toasted bread with butter, Topped with salt and pepper. Vegan upon request.

Cinny Sug

Cinny Sug

$4.72

Cinnamon Sugar Butter Spread on Toasted Bread.

Jam Toast

Jam Toast

$6.50

Fruit jam of the moment on toast.

Jam n Moo Toast

Jam n Moo Toast

$11.50

Fruit jam of the moment on Farm Cheese Toast. Topped with honey, salt and pepper.

Fruit n Moo Toast

Fruit n Moo Toast

$11.50

Market Fruit on Farm Cheese Toast. Topped with honey, salt and pepper.

Nut Butter Toast

Nut Butter Toast

$9.50

Toasted bread with Cashew Nut Butter, drizzled with honey. VEGAN OPTION : Toasted bread with Cashew Nut Butter, no honey.

Fruit n Nut Butter Toast

Fruit n Nut Butter Toast

$11.50

Market Fruit on Cashew Nut Butter Toast, drizzled with honey and a dash of nutmeg. VEGAN OPTION : Market Fruit on Cashew Nut Butter Toast, no honey.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.50

"Avocado, salt, radishes, and lime on toasted bread with chili butter. Add a fried egg! VEGAN OPTION : Avocado, salt, chili sprinkle, and lime on toasted bread with olive oil (No Egg)."

Hot Cereal

Hot Cereal

$8.00

House Granola, Steamed Milk of Choice, topped with Cinnamon. Includes : coconuts, pecans, pumpkin seeds.

Yogurt and Granola

Yogurt and Granola

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, House Granola, House Jam. Optional : Add Market Fruit. Includes : coconuts, pecans, pumpkin seeds.

Big Boy Muffin

Big Boy Muffin

$4.45

In-house muffin. A big deal. Blueberries. Pan fried in butter for a nice char. The original SPC pastry.

Biscotti

Biscotti

$3.00

In-house biscotti. Made with almonds.

Cardi Graham

Cardi Graham

$2.75

In-house. A crumbly butter cookie.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.45

In-house chococlate chip cookie. A classic.

Merch

Talkin Softball Tees

$25.00

City Tees

$25.00

ATL Tees

$25.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Blue SPC Hat

$20.00

EBBETS Hat

$50.00

Avo Toast Hat

$20.00

Trucker Hat

$15.00

Tomorrow Hat

$20.00

Patch

$5.00

SPC Miir 16oz

$35.00

Slate Ceramic

$60.00

Pins

$10.00

Sticker

$0.92

Vote Pin Trio

$4.00

Campaign Buttons

$8.00

Sticker 4 Pack

$4.00

Bumper Stickers

$3.00

Big Stickers

$3.00

Hoolie Tote

$22.00

Diner Mug

$15.00

SPC Miir 16oz

$35.00

Slate Ceramic

$60.00

Retail

Intelligentsia

Black Cat Classic

$16.50

Black Cat 8oz

$9.55

Peru La Conquista

$24.00

Portrait

Stacey

$16.00

Founders

$16.00

MVP No. 6

$21.00

Marigold

Ethiopia - Modor Shantawene

$25.00

Guatemala - La Cumbre

$22.50

Peru - Programa Huellas

$22.50

Ready to Drink

Montane

$2.20

Bat Bat

$5.25

Figment

$5.00

Boxed Water

$2.95

Coca-Cola

$2.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Spiller Park Coffee Ponce City Market | Toco Hill | Moore's Mill | Spiller Lite www.spillerpark.com | @spillerpark "Coffee so good we drink it ourselves"

Website

Location

Marietta Boulevard NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
