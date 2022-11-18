Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Bodega on Main 3731 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

3731 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Bodega on Main has something for everybody! A nod to the bodegas in New York City, this is definitely the happy food place and your new favorite place to be!

Location

3731 Main Street, College Park, GA 30337

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tom, Dick & Hank
orange starNo Reviews
3807 Main Street College Park, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3699 Main St. College Park, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
Radial Cafe - College Park
orange starNo Reviews
3725 East Main Street College Park, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles - College Park
orange starNo Reviews
3725 Main St College Park, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas - 3749 COLLEGE STREET
orange starNo Reviews
3749 COLLEGE STREET COLLEGE PARK, GA 30337
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Boys - TBB College Park
orange star4.0 • 90
3387 Main St College Park, GA 30337
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in College Park

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near College Park
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston