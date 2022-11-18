The Bodega on Main 3731 Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Bodega on Main has something for everybody! A nod to the bodegas in New York City, this is definitely the happy food place and your new favorite place to be!
Location
3731 Main Street, College Park, GA 30337
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny's Chicken & Waffles - College Park
No Reviews
3725 Main St College Park, GA 30337
View restaurant
Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas - 3749 COLLEGE STREET
No Reviews
3749 COLLEGE STREET COLLEGE PARK, GA 30337
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in College Park
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant
More near College Park