Radial Cafe - College Park

From The Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes Full stack

$7.99

Buckwheat Pancakes Full stack

$8.99

Gluten-Free Pancakes Full stack

$9.29

Mom’s French Toast Full order

$8.29

Buttermilk Pancakes Short stack

$6.29

Buckwheat Pancakes Short stack

$7.29

Gluten-Free Pancakes Short stack

$7.29

Mom’s French Toast Half order

$6.99

Buttermilk Pancake Single

$3.29

Bucketwheat Pancake Single

$3.99

Gluten-Free Pancake Single

$4.29

Radial Specialties

Grain Bowl

$9.99

Fish & Grits

$10.99

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt

$9.29

Vegan Hash

$8.99

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Bagel & Smoked Salmon

$8.99

Organic Cage-Free Eggs

Am Breakfast -Side

$8.99

American Breakfast

$7.99

Biscuits & Vegetarian Gravy

$8.99

Gouda Scramble

$9.49

Have-It-Your-Way Breakfast Sandwich

Hash

$10.99

Salmon Scramble

$9.99

Custom Omelet

$5.99

Burrito

$9.99

Chef's Strata

$9.99

White Scramble

$10.99Out of stock

Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Chorizo Scramble

$9.99Out of stock

Extras

1 Egg

$1.49

2 Eggs

$2.98

House Grits

$2.49

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Herb Potatoes

$2.79

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.29

Sausage

$3.29

Delia’s Chicken Sausage

$2.79

Vegetable Sausage

$2.49

Gluten Free Toast (1)

$1.00

Wheat Toast

$0.89

Fresh-baked Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.69

Sourdough Toast

$0.89

Rye Toast

$0.89

Bagel

$1.69

Side Avocado

$1.29

Lox

$2.99

Yogurt

$1.99

100 Percent Maple

$2.00

Sugar Free Syrup

$2.00

Berry Compote

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$0.89

Buttermilk Dressing

$0.69

Side Gravy

$1.69

Lunch plates

Supergreen Risotto

$9.29

Quesadilla

$11.99

Bacon & Eggs

$8.99

Crop Plate Lunch

$10.99

Blackened Trout

$11.99

Sandwiches

Salmon BLT

$10.99

Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Brasstown Beef Burger

$8.99

Walnut-Lentil burger

$9.99

Lunch Local Burger

$11.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Cuban Chicken Wrap (copy)

$10.99

Brasstown Beef Burger (copy)

$8.99

Salads

Sm Kale Caesar

$4.99

Entree Superfood Salad

$8.99

Farm Fresh Soup Cup

$3.99

Farm Fresh Soup Bowl

$4.99

Harvest

$9.99

Sm Harvest

$4.99

Kale Caesar

$8.99

Crops

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Corn-Poblano Souffle

$3.99

Crop(s) of the Day

$3.99

Farm Fresh Soup Cup

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Herb Potatoes

$2.79

Herbed Nappa Slaw

$3.99

House Grits

$2.49

House-made Potato Chips

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Side Superfood Salad

$3.99

Three Grain Salad

$3.99

Farm Fresh Soup Bowl

$4.99

Seasonal Hash

$3.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Nosh

Bacon & Eggs

$8.99

Corn Fritters

$8.99

Quesadilla

$11.99

Farm Fresh Soup Cup

$4.99

Johnny Cakes

$9.99

Farm Fresh Soup Bowl

$5.99

Blk Bean Hummus

$8.99

Entrees

Risotto

$15.99

Beef Brisket

$17.99

Crop Plate

$14.99

Market Fish

$18.99

Trout

$17.99

Pork Chop

$17.99

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Pork Shoulder

$17.99

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Sandwiches

Dinner Local Burger

$12.99

Salmon BLT

$12.99

Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Salmon BURGER

$11.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Beef Burgers

$9.99

Salads

Entree Superfood Salad

$8.29

Harvest

$9.99

Kale Caesar

$8.99

Sm Harvest Salad

$4.99

Sm Kale Caesar

$4.99

Crops

Corn-Poblano Souffle

$3.99

Herbed Nappa Slaw

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

House-Made Potato Chips

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Three Grain Salad

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Superfood Salad

$3.99

Crop(s) Of the Day

$3.99

Sm Kale Caesar

$4.99

Farm Fresh Soup Cup

$3.99

Farm Fresh Soup Bowl

$4.99

Sm Harvest

$4.99

Collard Greens (copy)

$3.99

Black Beans (copy)

$3.99

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Americano

$2.85

Natalie's Juice

$3.99

Bottomless Cup

$2.79

Cappuccino

$3.79

Espresso

$2.49

GL Almond Milk

$3.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.49

House Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Latte

$3.79

Mocha

$3.79

Organic, Fair Trade Hot Tea

$2.99

Soft Drink

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

TO GO Coffee

$2.08

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Kid's Milk

$2.59

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Small Arden’s Garden Juices

$2.99Out of stock

Natalies Small Juice

$2.99

Specialty Cocktails

Watermelon Martini

$9.00

New Fashioned

$10.00

Aviation Martini

$9.00

Brickleberry

$8.00

Lemon Sour

$8.00Out of stock

Bourbon Berry

$8.00

Pineapple Rita

$8.00

Pom-Ginger

$9.00

Herrington's Relief

$10.00Out of stock

Captains Punch

$9.00

White Manhatten

$10.00

Mezcal's Revenge

$10.00

Citrus Kicker

$10.00Out of stock

Long Weekend

$9.00

Mellow Mule

$10.00

Rise & Shine

$10.00

Crop Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Wake-up Call

$10.00

Sweet Surrender

$10.00Out of stock

Real Apple Martini

$7.00

Radial-rita

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Shades of Orange

$7.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Bellini

$9.00

Old 4th &GF

$8.00

Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Koval Millet

$10.00

Koval Rye

$10.00

Koval White

$10.00

Jameson

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$7.50

Fiddler

$11.00

Dewars

$9.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Tuaca

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Limoncello

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Chambord

$8.50

Kahula

$8.50

Campari

$8.50

Baileys

$9.00

Violet

$8.50

St. Germaine

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Gin

Old 4th Ward Gin

$9.00

Farmers

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Rum

Papa Gayo Silver

$8.50

Papa Gayo Spiced

$8.75

Captain Morgan

$8.75

Bacardi

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Dulce Vida

$9.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Patron

$9.50

Don Julio Repasado

$10.00

Well

$7.00

Vodka

Crop

$8.50

Crop Tomato

$8.75

Crop Cucumber

$8.75

Crop Lemon

$8.75

Ketel One

$10.00

Old 4th Ward vodka

$8.50

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff Flavor

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

Duck

$10.00

White Wine

Gls Carpene Malvolti - Prosecco Splits

$9.00

Gls Casposaldo, Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Gls Noble Wine Cellars, Traminette

$14.00

Gls Raimat Albarino

$8.00

Gls Simple Life Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Snoqualmie ‘Naked’ Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Stolpman Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Gls Marchesi Rose

$11.00

Gls Terre Pinot Grigio

$8.00

St M Resiling

$10.00

Bex

$9.00

Btl Casposaldo, Pinot Grigio

$40.00Out of stock

Btl Raimat Albarino

$32.00

Btl Roederer Estate Brut

$60.00

Btl Simple Life Chardonnay

$34.00

Btl Snoqualmie ‘Naked’ Chardonnay

$34.00

Btl Stolpman Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Btl Triennes Rosé Provence

$34.00Out of stock

Prosecco Splits

$9.00Out of stock

Salici Prosecco

$47.00Out of stock

Trimbach

$75.00

Freemark Abbey

$88.00

Cakebread

$104.00

Btl Terre Siciliane

$30.00

St M Riesling

$38.00

Bex Riesling

$32.00

Red Wine

Gls Argyle, Pinot Noir

$13.00

Gls Klinker Brick Syrah

$12.00

Gls Simple Life Pinot Noir

$9.00

Gls Radio Boca Tempranillo

$8.00

Gls Chambourcin

$14.00Out of stock

Gls Verum

$15.00

Gls Criss Cross

$11.00

Gls Amalgama

$10.00

Gls Radley & Finch

$8.00

Gls Sean Minor

$10.00

Two MESSENGERS

$15.00

Btl Argyle, Pinot Noir

$50.00

Btl Klinker Brick Syrah

$46.00

Btl Simple Life Pinot Noir

$34.00

Btl Radio Boca Tempranillo

$32.00

Btl Verum

$62.00

Btl Criss Cross

$43.00

Btl Amalgama

$40.00

Stags' Leap Petite Sirah

$91.00

Franco Españolas Rijoa

$104.00

Stag's Leap Hands of Time

$106.00

David Bruce Pinot Noir

$127.00

Btl Sean Minor

$38.00

Btl Radley & Finch

$30.00

Two Messengers

$59.00

Beer

Naked Pig Pale Ale

$6.00

Truck Stop Honey Brown Ale

$6.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$5.00

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Hoegaarden

$5.00

SweetWater 420

$4.00

Estrella Daura

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Treehorn Cider

$7.00

Terrapin Rye Pale Ale

$7.00

Cock&Bull

$4.00

Draft Beer

Draft Terrapin Chez

$7.00

Draft Mother Earth

$7.00

Draft Scofflaw

$7.00

Draft Sweetwater

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kid French Toast

$4.99

Kid Cakes

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Burger

$4.99

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Kid Special Cakes

$5.99

Kid Special French Toast

$5.99

DESSERT

Caramel Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Vegan Cake

$5.99

Crisp

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Dessert Special #1

$6.99

Dessert Special #2

$5.99Out of stock

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.99

Ice Cream Bowl

$3.99

Griddle Specials

Special FT Full

$7.29Out of stock

Special FT 1/2

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Cakes Full

$9.29

Vegan Cakes Short

$7.29

Vegan Cake Single

$3.29

Special Cakes Full

$9.29Out of stock

Special Cakes Short

$7.29Out of stock

Special Cakes Single

$3.29Out of stock

Vegan FT Half

$7.29Out of stock

Vegan FT Full

$9.29Out of stock

Benedict

$10.99Out of stock

Lunch Scallops

$10.99Out of stock

Egg Specials

Fried Chix Eggs

$11.99

Special Strata

$9.99Out of stock

Special Hash

$9.99

Special Scramble

$12.99Out of stock

Special Grits

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken Biscuit

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Catfish

$10.99Out of stock

Coffee

Coffee 1/2 pound

$10.75

Coffee 1 pound

$16.00

Decaf 1/2 pound

$10.50

Decaf 1 pound

$16.00

Espresso 1/2 pound

$11.00

Espresso 1 pound

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3725 East Main Street, College Park, GA 30337

Directions

Gallery
Radial Cafe - College Park image

